WacoTrib.com
Texas Tech soccer blanks Baylor, 2-0
LUBBOCK — Charlotte Teeter and Gisselle Kozarski scored late goals as Texas Tech overcame Baylor, 2-0, on Thursday night. The game was scoreless until Teeter drilled her goal with less than 12 minutes remaining. Kozarski followed with a goal in the final minute after getting an assist from Teeter.
Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy says ex-TCU coach Gary Patterson's influence is clear on Texas defense
Texas football bolstered its defensive staff in Year 2 under Steve Sarkisian with the addition of former longtime TCU head coach Gary Patterson as a special assistant to Sarkisian. And Patterson's presence in Austin is already making a notable impact on the Longhorns defense this season, according to Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy. Gundy says Patterson's influences are clear when watching film on the Longhorns, who travel to Stillwater Saturday for an AP top 25 showdown with the Cowboys.
How to watch Texas football vs. Oklahoma State: TV, stream, game time
The biggest road test of the season to date arrives this coming weekend for No. 20 ranked Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian against head coach Mike Gundy and the No. 11 ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys. Texas will be looking to move its winning streak to four games in Stillwater on Oct. 22 against a team that seems to be reeling a little bit in the Pokes.
QB Spencer Sanders OUT vs. Longhorns? Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy Gives Vague Answer
Oklahoma State Cowboys coach Mike Gundy might be playing mind games with the Texas Longhorns by not revealing the injury status of quarterback Spencer Sanders.
WacoTrib.com
Morning football shifts Baylor Homecoming parade
The Baylor University faithful are back in town this week for the annual Homecoming celebration, but they may need an extra cup of coffee to see them through this year. An 11 a.m. kickoff time for the Saturday game between the Bears and the Kansas Jayhawks at McLane Stadium will force an earlier step-off time for the Homecoming parade.
How to Watch: Longhorns vs. Oklahoma State
The Longhorns will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Here is how to watch and listen.
Texas Sports
No. 1 Volleyball falls to Iowa State in five sets
AMES, Iowa – No. 1 Texas Volleyball dropped a five-set thriller to Iowa State, 25-18, 25-27, 25-12, 25-27, 15-10, on Wednesday night at Hilton Coliseum. The Longhorns (14-1, 6-1) lost their first match of the season in just their second five-set match. Texas hit .359 in the match and had a season-high 13 blocks, holding the Cyclones to a .273 hitting percentage.
Texas held serious meeting despite win over Iowa State
Texas took care of business at home against Iowa State on Saturday to win their third straight game, but head coach Steve Sarkisian was not all that pleased with his team’s performance. The No. 22 Longhorns needed a fourth-quarter rally to come from behind and beat Iowa State, who...
KBTX.com
College Station focused on Georgetown with playoff spot up for grabs
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team is coming off a battle of District 11-5A Division I unbeatens last week following a double overtime 27-24 win over Leander Glenn (5-2, 3-1). The win keeps the 3rd ranked Cougars (6-1, 4-0 in district) in the hunt for a district championship.
Texas commit Sydir Mitchell already learning from Longhorns DL coach
MONTVALE, N.J. -- Sydir Mitchell spent time with Texas defensive line coach Bo Davis going over technique when he was on campus in the spring, and the Longhorns commit continues to pick up pointers during conversations with him. Mitchell, a 6-foot-5, 335-pound defensive tackle at Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic, knows...
WacoTrib.com
China Spring’s Limmer bound for Hall of Fame
Former China Spring baseball coach James Limmer will be inducted to the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in January, at the coaches’ convention in Round Rock. Limmer led the Cougars to four state championships, three of them in Class 2A (1987, 1989, 1993) and one...
swimswam.com
Texas Scores Verbal Commitment from Legacy Campbell Chase, #18 in Class of 2024
USA Swimming National Junior Teamer Campbell Chase from City of Richardson Swim Team has verbally committed to Texas for 2024-25. Current photo via Steve Chase. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
WacoTrib.com
High School Notebook: Chilton celebrates 50 years of football, friendship
CHILTON — Football has long been the foundation of friendships and a connector of communities throughout the history of the sport. This week the Chilton Pirates will celebrate the 50th anniversary of their 1972 state title, as well as the foundation of group of friendships that has spanned almost six decades.
TABC Girls Basketball rankings released
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches released its girls rankings for the upcoming season on Monday. Two South Plains 5A teams begin the season ranked led by Lubbock-Cooper. The Lady Pirates are No. 9 in the state, and Lubbock-Monterey checks in at No. 12. In Class 4A, the Levelland Loboettes are ranked […]
fox7austin.com
UT Austin alumni not happy with ticket options for sport games at Moody Center
AUSTIN, Texas - The University of Texas men’s basketball season at the brand-new Moody Center kicks off in about a week, but some alumni aren’t happy with the ticket process, and they’re worried about not being able to see a game. One alum said it isn’t as...
Another Fantastic Concert Announced for Raider Alley This Weekend
Texas Tech has announced another electric concert for the Raider Alley Concert Series for the Homecoming weekend celebration against West Virginia. The first act brought to Raider Alley last year in the renewed push to make the pregame an absolute party was DJ Diesel aka Shaquille O'Neal. He won't be returning, but the DJ booth will return as Texas Tech and the Gorilla Law Firm have tabbed NGHTMRE to rock the stage.
bigcountryhomepage.com
Cooper running game and passing attack showed up in game against Palo Duro
Head coach Aaron Roan Cougars were dominant from start to finish against the Palo Duro Dons. The offense rolled up over 400 total yards and got it started early in the game. Cooper found the end zone just 1:34 into the game, and they never let up. Chris Warren threw...
WacoTrib.com
Paul Tyson Field demolition about to resume, clear spot for equine center
That pesky Heart O’ Texas Fair ended its run Sunday, so crews can continue demolishing the old Paul Tyson Field along Lake Air Drive and creating space for a proposed $10 million equine center years from now. The center would allow the fairgrounds to host two livestock or horse...
Hobby Lobby, Rudy’s Bar-B-Q, Academy Sports coming to Kyle
This southern suburb of Austin is hitting a trifecta in small-town retail, bringing in an arts and crafts retail giant, a well-known barbecue chain and a major sports outfitter.
AdWeek
Eric Pointer Joins KVUE in Austin as Morning Reporter
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Eric Pointer has joined Austin, Texas ABC affiliate KVUE as a morning reporter. In 2017, while he was working at WTTV–WXIN in...
