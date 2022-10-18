ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

WacoTrib.com

Texas Tech soccer blanks Baylor, 2-0

LUBBOCK — Charlotte Teeter and Gisselle Kozarski scored late goals as Texas Tech overcame Baylor, 2-0, on Thursday night. The game was scoreless until Teeter drilled her goal with less than 12 minutes remaining. Kozarski followed with a goal in the final minute after getting an assist from Teeter.
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy says ex-TCU coach Gary Patterson's influence is clear on Texas defense

Texas football bolstered its defensive staff in Year 2 under Steve Sarkisian with the addition of former longtime TCU head coach Gary Patterson as a special assistant to Sarkisian. And Patterson's presence in Austin is already making a notable impact on the Longhorns defense this season, according to Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy. Gundy says Patterson's influences are clear when watching film on the Longhorns, who travel to Stillwater Saturday for an AP top 25 showdown with the Cowboys.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

How to watch Texas football vs. Oklahoma State: TV, stream, game time

The biggest road test of the season to date arrives this coming weekend for No. 20 ranked Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian against head coach Mike Gundy and the No. 11 ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys. Texas will be looking to move its winning streak to four games in Stillwater on Oct. 22 against a team that seems to be reeling a little bit in the Pokes.
AUSTIN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Morning football shifts Baylor Homecoming parade

The Baylor University faithful are back in town this week for the annual Homecoming celebration, but they may need an extra cup of coffee to see them through this year. An 11 a.m. kickoff time for the Saturday game between the Bears and the Kansas Jayhawks at McLane Stadium will force an earlier step-off time for the Homecoming parade.
WACO, TX
Texas Sports

No. 1 Volleyball falls to Iowa State in five sets

AMES, Iowa – No. 1 Texas Volleyball dropped a five-set thriller to Iowa State, 25-18, 25-27, 25-12, 25-27, 15-10, on Wednesday night at Hilton Coliseum. The Longhorns (14-1, 6-1) lost their first match of the season in just their second five-set match. Texas hit .359 in the match and had a season-high 13 blocks, holding the Cyclones to a .273 hitting percentage.
AUSTIN, TX
WacoTrib.com

China Spring’s Limmer bound for Hall of Fame

Former China Spring baseball coach James Limmer will be inducted to the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in January, at the coaches’ convention in Round Rock. Limmer led the Cougars to four state championships, three of them in Class 2A (1987, 1989, 1993) and one...
CHINA SPRING, TX
swimswam.com

Texas Scores Verbal Commitment from Legacy Campbell Chase, #18 in Class of 2024

USA Swimming National Junior Teamer Campbell Chase from City of Richardson Swim Team has verbally committed to Texas for 2024-25. Current photo via Steve Chase. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
AUSTIN, TX
WacoTrib.com

High School Notebook: Chilton celebrates 50 years of football, friendship

CHILTON — Football has long been the foundation of friendships and a connector of communities throughout the history of the sport. This week the Chilton Pirates will celebrate the 50th anniversary of their 1972 state title, as well as the foundation of group of friendships that has spanned almost six decades.
CHILTON, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

TABC Girls Basketball rankings released

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches released its girls rankings for the upcoming season on Monday. Two South Plains 5A teams begin the season ranked led by Lubbock-Cooper. The Lady Pirates are No. 9 in the state, and Lubbock-Monterey checks in at No. 12. In Class 4A, the Levelland Loboettes are ranked […]
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Another Fantastic Concert Announced for Raider Alley This Weekend

Texas Tech has announced another electric concert for the Raider Alley Concert Series for the Homecoming weekend celebration against West Virginia. The first act brought to Raider Alley last year in the renewed push to make the pregame an absolute party was DJ Diesel aka Shaquille O'Neal. He won't be returning, but the DJ booth will return as Texas Tech and the Gorilla Law Firm have tabbed NGHTMRE to rock the stage.
LUBBOCK, TX
AdWeek

Eric Pointer Joins KVUE in Austin as Morning Reporter

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Eric Pointer has joined Austin, Texas ABC affiliate KVUE as a morning reporter. In 2017, while he was working at WTTV–WXIN in...
AUSTIN, TX

