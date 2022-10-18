Read full article on original website
'Massive gaps' seen in countries' plans to tackle climate change -study
WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The latest pledges by countries to tackle global warming under the Paris Agreement are "woefully inadequate" to avert a rise in global temperatures that scientists say will worsen droughts, storms and floods, a report said on Wednesday.
Climate change hits some of us much harder than others – but affected groups are fighting back
All around us, climate change is worsening existing disadvantage. In Australia, we need only look to low-income households hit harder by rising energy and fuel prices, and flood responses in northern New South Wales overlooking the needs of people with disability. These are examples of “climate injustice”. In our research on climate change and social justice in Australia, we have found again and again that people already experiencing marginalisation are most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change. But importantly, these are often the groups leading social movements to demand that equity and fairness for current and future generations are...
waste360.com
History of Climate Change Science
Discussions around climate change and the need to address the increase in greenhouse gas emissions globally have recently grown. What is interesting is the importance of maintaining the temperature of the earth’s surface is not a new observation but was first identified in 1827 by Fourier. Followed by Tyndale...
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Emphasize Protecting and Studying Forests to Fight Climate Change
Scientists emphasized the importance of trees to win the battle against climate change as trees mitigate the effect of human-caused pollution in cities and avoid floods in many communities. The National Geographic explained that many trees have been threatened by mainly illegal logging, deforestation, mining, and infrastructure development. Although trees...
The Ocean Should Have the Legal Right to Life to Combat Climate Change, Researchers Say
Earth’s global ocean should be considered a living entity with its own set of rights and protections, a paradigm shift that is informed by Indigenous worldviews and the burgeoning tradition of Earth law, according to a new article written by an interdisciplinary team of researchers. This new vision for...
Why Bill Gates thinks we can overcome ‘the hardest challenge people have ever faced’—and why he believes the rich solve climate change
“I still believe we can avoid a climate disaster—if we devote the next generation to mobilizing the largest crisis response in human history.”
Cotton on: one of Australia's most lucrative farming industries is in the firing line as climate change worsens
The northern Murray-Darling Basin produces 93% of Australia’s cotton. Cotton is one of Australia’s biggest agricultural industries – worth about A$2 billion each year – and a steady supply of water is crucial for production. Our recently published research reveals that since the 1990s, average April-May rainfall in the northern basin has decreased significantly. The decrease coincides with accelerated climate change. Our research also found average or below-average rainfall in the remaining cool season months June to September. Without substantial spring or summer rain, this leads to less rainfall runoff in dams – and less water to irrigate cotton and...
Phys.org
Small sulfate aerosol may have masked effects of climate change in 1970s
Small sulfate particles of diameters 0.4 µm or less from anthropogenic sources could have had a cooling effect on the climate in the 1970s, by triggering cloud formation and reflection radiation. Global warming and climate change are one of the most pressing issues of this century. It is well...
Climate Questions: How much has the climate changed already?
Relentless drought in China, East Africa, the U.S. West and northern Mexico, devastating floods in Pakistan and Kentucky, scorching heat waves in Europe and the Pacific Northwest, destructive cyclones in southern Africa and intense hurricanes in the U.S. and Central America make up just some of the recent extreme weather events that scientists have long predicted would be more intense with a warming climate.
The US and EU must support climate loss and damage action
From unprecedented flooding in Yellowstone National Park to historic wildfires right outside of London, climate change once again directly altered many people’s lives in the United States and Europe this summer. Yet climate change still disproportionately affects vulnerable nations that have contributed least to the problem, a fact made...
UN chief and Indian PM jointly launch climate action program
BENGALURU, India (AP) — The Indian government’s flagship program to encourage individual and collective action on climate was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the United Nations Secretary-General on Thursday. Mission Life, where “life” is an acronym for “lifestyle for environment,” is designed to encourage individual behaviors...
Are Climate Reparations the Remedy for Environmental Injustice?
Over the last few years, you may have started becoming increasingly familiar with the term "reparations." Because of how minorities have been treated since the U.S. came to be, some sort of redress is necessary for marginalized groups to truly gain equality. But environmental justice leaders have recently brought the...
beefmagazine.com
Sustainable beef systems can achieve climate neutrality
The state of the beef industry is tied to the climate. There is no doubt about that. Dr, Jason Sawyer says sustainable beef systems can achieve climate nuetrality. Sawyer should know what he's talking about since he is the East Foundation Chief Science officer for the King Ranch Instutate for ranch management.
Grist
The right to a safe climate
It’s Wednesday, October 19, and a U.N. ruling affirmed that climate action is needed to protect human rights. In a far-reaching but little-noticed decision, a United Nation committee recently ruled that Australia violated the human rights of Torres Strait Islanders, a group of Indigenous peoples living off the country’s northern coast, by not protecting them from the ravages of climate change.
Why is the Environmental Justice For All Act Important? What Environmentalists Should Know
The Environmental Justice For All Act — a bill created to fight environmental racism — passed through the congressional committee in July 2022. The act, which is the first of its kind, is considered to be monumental in the fight for intersectional environmentalism. This act would ensure that...
Sweden, One of the Eco-Friendliest Countries, Scraps Its Ministry of the Environment
For years, Sweden was considered to be one of the eco-friendliest countries in the world. It was the first country to issue carbon taxes, it relies on 52 percent renewables, its recycling system is state-of-the-art, and vintage fashion is the norm. But with the new government, citizens and politicians alike are concerned things in the environmental department are about to take a dark turn.
It's Crucial for the U.S. to Figure Out How Much Carbon Emissions Are Costing All of Us
At least four countries have put a price on the cost of their climate emissions on society. The Biden Administration is months overdue.
natureworldnews.com
Developing Nations Demand Rich Nations Provide Compensation for Climate-Caused 'Loss and Damage'
Developing countries' demands have pushed up the agenda for the climate negotiations in Egypt next month that wealthy nations pay compensation for "loss and destruction" brought on by climate change. Analysts claim that for COP27 to be successful, this crucial issue must be resolved despite resistance from the US and...
Phys.org
Ranger numbers and protected area workforce must increase fivefold to effectively safeguard 30% of wild lands by 2030
Ahead of the global meeting of the Conference of the Parties in Montréal, Canada, which decides new targets for nature, the first-ever study of its kind outlines an urgent need for larger numbers and better-supported protected area staff to ensure the health of life on Earth. In a new...
wtwco.com
The hidden cost of climate change
In this ESG spotlight session, Stuart Ashworth leads a panel discussing potential climate transition scenarios and the potential outcomes of each from an economic and geopolitical perspective. Climate has for many years been a driver of political risk. We are all familiar with the distressing TV images of the result...
