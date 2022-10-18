ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheConversationAU

Climate change hits some of us much harder than others – but affected groups are fighting back

All around us, climate change is worsening existing disadvantage. In Australia, we need only look to low-income households hit harder by rising energy and fuel prices, and flood responses in northern New South Wales overlooking the needs of people with disability. These are examples of “climate injustice”. In our research on climate change and social justice in Australia, we have found again and again that people already experiencing marginalisation are most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change. But importantly, these are often the groups leading social movements to demand that equity and fairness for current and future generations are...
waste360.com

History of Climate Change Science

Discussions around climate change and the need to address the increase in greenhouse gas emissions globally have recently grown. What is interesting is the importance of maintaining the temperature of the earth’s surface is not a new observation but was first identified in 1827 by Fourier. Followed by Tyndale...
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Emphasize Protecting and Studying Forests to Fight Climate Change

Scientists emphasized the importance of trees to win the battle against climate change as trees mitigate the effect of human-caused pollution in cities and avoid floods in many communities. The National Geographic explained that many trees have been threatened by mainly illegal logging, deforestation, mining, and infrastructure development. Although trees...
TheConversationAU

Cotton on: one of Australia's most lucrative farming industries is in the firing line as climate change worsens

The northern Murray-Darling Basin produces 93% of Australia’s cotton. Cotton is one of Australia’s biggest agricultural industries – worth about A$2 billion each year – and a steady supply of water is crucial for production. Our recently published research reveals that since the 1990s, average April-May rainfall in the northern basin has decreased significantly. The decrease coincides with accelerated climate change. Our research also found average or below-average rainfall in the remaining cool season months June to September. Without substantial spring or summer rain, this leads to less rainfall runoff in dams – and less water to irrigate cotton and...
Phys.org

Small sulfate aerosol may have masked effects of climate change in 1970s

Small sulfate particles of diameters 0.4 µm or less from anthropogenic sources could have had a cooling effect on the climate in the 1970s, by triggering cloud formation and reflection radiation. Global warming and climate change are one of the most pressing issues of this century. It is well...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Climate Questions: How much has the climate changed already?

Relentless drought in China, East Africa, the U.S. West and northern Mexico, devastating floods in Pakistan and Kentucky, scorching heat waves in Europe and the Pacific Northwest, destructive cyclones in southern Africa and intense hurricanes in the U.S. and Central America make up just some of the recent extreme weather events that scientists have long predicted would be more intense with a warming climate.
The Hill

The US and EU must support climate loss and damage action

From unprecedented flooding in Yellowstone National Park to historic wildfires right outside of London, climate change once again directly altered many people’s lives in the United States and Europe this summer. Yet climate change still disproportionately affects vulnerable nations that have contributed least to the problem, a fact made...
The Associated Press

UN chief and Indian PM jointly launch climate action program

BENGALURU, India (AP) — The Indian government’s flagship program to encourage individual and collective action on climate was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the United Nations Secretary-General on Thursday. Mission Life, where “life” is an acronym for “lifestyle for environment,” is designed to encourage individual behaviors...
GreenMatters

Are Climate Reparations the Remedy for Environmental Injustice?

Over the last few years, you may have started becoming increasingly familiar with the term "reparations." Because of how minorities have been treated since the U.S. came to be, some sort of redress is necessary for marginalized groups to truly gain equality. But environmental justice leaders have recently brought the...
beefmagazine.com

Sustainable beef systems can achieve climate neutrality

The state of the beef industry is tied to the climate. There is no doubt about that. Dr, Jason Sawyer says sustainable beef systems can achieve climate nuetrality. Sawyer should know what he's talking about since he is the East Foundation Chief Science officer for the King Ranch Instutate for ranch management.
Grist

The right to a safe climate

It’s Wednesday, October 19, and a U.N. ruling affirmed that climate action is needed to protect human rights. In a far-reaching but little-noticed decision, a United Nation committee recently ruled that Australia violated the human rights of Torres Strait Islanders, a group of Indigenous peoples living off the country’s northern coast, by not protecting them from the ravages of climate change.
GreenMatters

Sweden, One of the Eco-Friendliest Countries, Scraps Its Ministry of the Environment

For years, Sweden was considered to be one of the eco-friendliest countries in the world. It was the first country to issue carbon taxes, it relies on 52 percent renewables, its recycling system is state-of-the-art, and vintage fashion is the norm. But with the new government, citizens and politicians alike are concerned things in the environmental department are about to take a dark turn.
wtwco.com

The hidden cost of climate change

In this ESG spotlight session, Stuart Ashworth leads a panel discussing potential climate transition scenarios and the potential outcomes of each from an economic and geopolitical perspective. Climate has for many years been a driver of political risk. We are all familiar with the distressing TV images of the result...
