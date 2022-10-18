ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

DPSCD resource center helping families keep Detroit students in class

DETROIT – Chronic absenteeism is an ongoing problem that Detroit Public Schools Community District tackles with many different resources to address the root causes for absenteeism including socioeconomic issues and transportation issues. One of the ways the district helps is with a parent resource center, a place parents can...
DETROIT, MI
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Detroit teachers have an attendance problem

The Detroit Public Schools Community District has an issue with attendance, and it’s not just students who miss class. Detroit’s Superintendents Report from Oct. 11 reveals that teachers in Detroit have absenteeism issues. It placed the share of “Teachers with Excellent or Moderate Attendance” at 60.4% for the 2021-22 academic year. This is down from 83.8% in 2020-21. Pre-pandemic, the teacher rate was at 69.5% in 2018-19 and 82.6% in 2019-20.
DETROIT, MI
Eater

The Soul of Filipino Food Thrives Across Metro Detroit

A quartet of Filipino staff buzzes around a tight kitchen one early morning in mid-September, waiting for the day’s culinary symphony to begin. Sonia Sutter stands behind the cash register and takes phone orders. The owner of Filipinas Oriental Foods in Warren always wanted to control her destiny by being her own boss.
DETROIT, MI
onedetroitpbs.org

A community conversation on gun violence prevention with Detroit’s Black church leaders | The Black Church in Detroit

Emmy award-winning journalist Orlando Bailey hosts a community conversation on gun violence prevention. All across America in recent years, gun violence has disproportionately affected Black communities. Detroit’s neighborhoods and communities are no different. Gun violence has robbed Detroit’s communities of too many people. When community members unite together, however, they have the power to make change.
DETROIT, MI
michiganradio.org

Detroit residents, and others in poor, less white areas across the country get the worst internet deals

Four major internet providers disproportionately offered the worst deals to neighborhoods across the U.S., including Detroit, that are poorer and have a higher concentration of people of color than other parts of their cities. That's according to an investigation by The Markup, a nonprofit newsroom focusing on technology's impact on society. Formerly redlined areas also received the worst offers.
DETROIT, MI
corpmagazine.com

Detroit/Wayne County Port Authority and Cruise the Great Lakes Announce Record-Breaking 2022 Cruising Season

DETROIT & CHICAGO — The Detroit/Wayne County Port Authority and Cruise the Great Lakes celebrated a record-breaking 2022 cruise ship season for Detroit and the Great Lakes region while touring one of the last vessels to visit Detroit this year, Ponant’s small exploration ship Le Bellot. Officials also said 2023 is projected to attract even more ships and passenger traffic than ever before.
DETROIT, MI
onedetroitpbs.org

Forgotten Harvest CEO Kirk Mayes Announces His Resignation, Talks About Future Entrepreneurial Plans

Forgotten Harvest CEO and community leader Kirk Mayes has announced he’s stepping down from his role as CEO of the Oak Park-based food rescue nonprofit at the end of this year. The news comes shortly after Forgotten Harvest moved into a new 78,000-square-foot building on Eight Mile Road, more than doubling its footprint and capacity for serving the community. Mayes recently received the Eleanor Josaitis Unsung Hero Award from the Detroit Free Press.
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

$1.5 million Detroit home near Manoogian Mansion has been newly restored

A home located down the street from Detroit’s Manoogian Mansion in the Historic Joseph Berry Subdivision has just hit the market. The 7,538-square-foot early 1900s Tudor Revival home boasts six bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, and three stories, and was designed by architect Robert O. Derrick, who also designed the Henry Ford Museum and the Theodore J. Levin U.S. Courthouse, among others. For the past 17 months it underwent renovations that a dramatic entryway, chef’s kitchen, new landscaping, and a primary suite. The sellers are asking nearly $1.5 million, but you can see it yourself during an open house planned for noon-3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22.
