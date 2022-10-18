Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
A Popular U.S Based Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Opens in TroyMadocTroy, MI
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
DPSCD resource center helping families keep Detroit students in class
DETROIT – Chronic absenteeism is an ongoing problem that Detroit Public Schools Community District tackles with many different resources to address the root causes for absenteeism including socioeconomic issues and transportation issues. One of the ways the district helps is with a parent resource center, a place parents can...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Detroit teachers have an attendance problem
The Detroit Public Schools Community District has an issue with attendance, and it’s not just students who miss class. Detroit’s Superintendents Report from Oct. 11 reveals that teachers in Detroit have absenteeism issues. It placed the share of “Teachers with Excellent or Moderate Attendance” at 60.4% for the 2021-22 academic year. This is down from 83.8% in 2020-21. Pre-pandemic, the teacher rate was at 69.5% in 2018-19 and 82.6% in 2019-20.
Eater
The Soul of Filipino Food Thrives Across Metro Detroit
A quartet of Filipino staff buzzes around a tight kitchen one early morning in mid-September, waiting for the day’s culinary symphony to begin. Sonia Sutter stands behind the cash register and takes phone orders. The owner of Filipinas Oriental Foods in Warren always wanted to control her destiny by being her own boss.
onedetroitpbs.org
A community conversation on gun violence prevention with Detroit’s Black church leaders | The Black Church in Detroit
Emmy award-winning journalist Orlando Bailey hosts a community conversation on gun violence prevention. All across America in recent years, gun violence has disproportionately affected Black communities. Detroit’s neighborhoods and communities are no different. Gun violence has robbed Detroit’s communities of too many people. When community members unite together, however, they have the power to make change.
Detroit Water Department Creates $100M Fund to Replace Lead Pipes in City
The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) announced it has amassed a $100 million fund via state and federal grants that will provide for the replacement of an estimated 80,000 […] The post Detroit Water Department Creates $100M Fund to Replace Lead Pipes in City appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
More than 10K Detroiters apply for water program; future funding sources still unclear
A record number of Detroiters enrolled in a new water affordability program saved an average of $63 on their September bill — but the city still lacks adequate funding to keep it running beyond the next year and a half. The city of Detroit’s Water and Sewerage Department launched...
michiganradio.org
Detroit residents, and others in poor, less white areas across the country get the worst internet deals
Four major internet providers disproportionately offered the worst deals to neighborhoods across the U.S., including Detroit, that are poorer and have a higher concentration of people of color than other parts of their cities. That's according to an investigation by The Markup, a nonprofit newsroom focusing on technology's impact on society. Formerly redlined areas also received the worst offers.
fox2detroit.com
90-year-old Detroit woman with 5th degree black belt doesn't plan on slowing down
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Thelma Jones isn't letting her age stop her. The 90-year-old from the east side of Detroit has earned her fifth-degree black belt in Isshinryu karate, and she plans to keep going. "You mention Miss Jones, and they go, 'Oh I know Miss Jones, she's tough,'"...
corpmagazine.com
Detroit/Wayne County Port Authority and Cruise the Great Lakes Announce Record-Breaking 2022 Cruising Season
DETROIT & CHICAGO — The Detroit/Wayne County Port Authority and Cruise the Great Lakes celebrated a record-breaking 2022 cruise ship season for Detroit and the Great Lakes region while touring one of the last vessels to visit Detroit this year, Ponant’s small exploration ship Le Bellot. Officials also said 2023 is projected to attract even more ships and passenger traffic than ever before.
onedetroitpbs.org
Forgotten Harvest CEO Kirk Mayes Announces His Resignation, Talks About Future Entrepreneurial Plans
Forgotten Harvest CEO and community leader Kirk Mayes has announced he’s stepping down from his role as CEO of the Oak Park-based food rescue nonprofit at the end of this year. The news comes shortly after Forgotten Harvest moved into a new 78,000-square-foot building on Eight Mile Road, more than doubling its footprint and capacity for serving the community. Mayes recently received the Eleanor Josaitis Unsung Hero Award from the Detroit Free Press.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Michigan health department announces expansion of childhood blood lead data
Over 3,400 children had elevated blood levels in 2021, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced. The agency released new data about blood levels and children. This comes after the department updated its definition of elevated blood lead level in May 2022. Following in the footsteps of the...
$35 million recycling facility coming to Detroit in 2023
Waste Management (WM), North America's largest waste hauler, plans to invest $35 million into a new state-of-the-art materials recovery facility coming to Detroit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Mama Shu’s Homework House in Highland Park gets help from anonymous donor who paid remaining bills
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – Mama Shu wanted to create a safe place for children to study in her Highland Park neighborhood and now that dream has become a reality through the Homework House. She lost one son to a hit and run and lost another to murder -- but...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit woman celebrates 90th birthday with 5th degree karate black belt
As she turned 90, Thelma Jones received her fifth-degree black belt. The Detroit woman has been practicing karate for 50 years, and has even used it to fight off criminals.
Metro Detroit’s Eloise Asylum rises from the dead as world-class haunted attraction
The long-abandoned psychiatric hospital has a sordid history, but those behind the multimillion-dollar development say they, too, just want to help people
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Report shows 3 Michigan cities among most rat-infested in 2022 -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Detroit, 2 other Michigan cities ranked among worst for rats in 2022. Three Michigan cities have been ranked among America’s most rat-infested cities. Orkin...
Thousands of hawks are overhead every day this migration season
Thousands of hawks are doing what we all wish we could — flying south for the winter. Metro Detroiters are finding hundreds of hawks flying by in the sky and finding a moment during the treacherous journey to rest in their backyards. In the last five days alone, the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Getting to know Ann Arbor District Library Board of Trustees candidate Catherine Hadley
ANN ARBOR – Tree Town native Catherine Hadley wants to serve the library system that helped her fall in love with reading. The Truman Scholar and mom-of-two is running for one of the open seats on the Ann Arbor District Library Board of Trustees. Hadley is no stranger to...
MetroTimes
$1.5 million Detroit home near Manoogian Mansion has been newly restored
A home located down the street from Detroit’s Manoogian Mansion in the Historic Joseph Berry Subdivision has just hit the market. The 7,538-square-foot early 1900s Tudor Revival home boasts six bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, and three stories, and was designed by architect Robert O. Derrick, who also designed the Henry Ford Museum and the Theodore J. Levin U.S. Courthouse, among others. For the past 17 months it underwent renovations that a dramatic entryway, chef’s kitchen, new landscaping, and a primary suite. The sellers are asking nearly $1.5 million, but you can see it yourself during an open house planned for noon-3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor police investigating assault allegations involving high school football players
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Police are investigating assault allegations involving four players on an Ann Arbor high school football team. On Oct. 3, a 15-year-old Huron High School JV football player came forward saying four other teammates assaulted him in a locker room. Ann Arbor police told Local 4...
Comments / 0