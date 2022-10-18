Read full article on original website
CNBC
Here's what you need to know about 2023 Medicare prescription drug plans during open enrollment
The specific drugs that a plan covers can change from year to year, as can their cost, which makes it worthwhile to make sure there’s not a better plan for you. Additionally, some Medicare-related provisions in the recently enacted Inflation Reduction Act take effect next year and will reduce what beneficiaries pay for certain drugs.
federalregister.gov
Lowering Prescription Drug Costs for Americans
Start Printed Page 63399 Executive Order 14087 of October 14, 2022. By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, it is hereby ordered as follows:. Section 1 . Policy. Too many Americans face challenges paying for prescription drugs....
Here's How Much Each Medicare Plan Will Cost in 2023
Many Social Security retirees also claim Medicare, the federal health insurance program for people over the age of 65.
Why seniors are choosing Medicare Advantage over traditional Medicare
A majority of seniors are expected to select Medicare Advantage over traditional Medicare plans this enrollment season and a new Commonwealth Fund study shows it's largely because of the perks. Why it matters: As more and more seniors consider making the switch to private Medicare Advantage (MA) plans, the lucrative...
msn.com
Elizabeth Warren blasts a federal court's 'lawless and reckless decision' striking down the funding mechanism for a top student-loan industry watchdog
A court shaped by Republicans just ruled against a key consumer agency Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren helped shape. On Wednesday, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)'s funding structure is unconstitutional because the Federal Reserve funds the agency, rather than requiring funding approval through Congressional legislation.
Social Security, Medicare are on the line this November — and women older than 50 know it
Women older than 50 are the most likely group to vote in the midterm elections and make up a large and growing share of the electorate; in fact, nearly 1 in 3 votes cast in 2020 were from women in this age group. Despite women’s electoral heft, Republican Senate candidates like Blake Masters of Arizona, Adam Laxalt of Nevada and Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin have called for cuts to two key programs on which 50+ women disproportionately rely on and strongly support: Social Security and Medicare.
How to Change Medicare Plans — and Why You Might Want to
Medicare open enrollment starts today, but 7 in 10 Medicare beneficiaries say they don’t compare Medicare plans during this period, according to a 2021 analysis by KFF, a health policy nonprofit. That’s not great, since Medicare Advantage plans — which operate much like the private insurance you may have had through an employer — change from year to year. One of your doctors may have fallen out of network or your prescription drug prices may have gone up. And people with Original Medicare should compare...
AOL Corp
Cigna received millions of Medicare dollars based on invalid diagnoses, lawsuit claims
Health care giant Cigna improperly obtained tens of millions of dollars in Medicare funding by making certain Medicare Part C recipients seem sicker than they actually were, the federal government alleged in a civil lawsuit filed Monday. Cigna submitted false and invalid diagnoses to artificially inflate the payments it would...
WacoTrib.com
Thinking of Switching to Medicare Advantage? 3 Things You Need to Know
The good thing about Medicare is that you get an opportunity every year to make changes to your coverage during fall open enrollment. That period began just a few days ago and is set to continue through Dec. 7. During open enrollment, you can switch Part D drug plans, switch Medicare Advantage plans, or move from original Medicare to Medicare Advantage.
WebMD
U.S. Extends COVID-19 Public Health Emergency 90 Days
Oct. 15, 2022 -- With health officials saying a winter spike in COVID-19 cases is possible, the Biden administration this week extended the COVID-19 public health emergency to Jan. 11, 2023. The COVID public health emergency was first declared in January 2020 by the Trump administration and has been renewed...
Medicare Costs to Go Down in 2023
Medicare beneficiaries are getting a rare bit of good news as their Part B premiums and deductibles will tick down next year after the government health insurance plan spent less than projected in 2022. Unfortunately, the cost reductions beneficiaries will see next year are much smaller than the increases they shouldered this year. But costs will also go down for Medicare Advantage and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans. At the same time, deductibles for hospitalization costs under Part A will be going up. If you’re new to Medicare and wondering what these letters are all about, we’ll get to that – see Medicare Open Enrollment Presents Choices, below.
BBC
Community pharmacists warn of medicine shortages amidst rising costs
Shortages and rising costs of medicines could result in patients not receiving important prescriptions, community pharmacists have warned. Commonly-prescribed drugs used to treat conditions such as osteoporosis, high blood pressure and mental health are among those affected. The Department of Health (DoH) said a support package worth £5.3m for the...
Congress has again failed people with disabilities — we need bipartisan legislation now
When the Senate unveiled its reconciliation package in August, service providers for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) were stunned to see additional funding for the Medicaid Home and Community Based Services (HCBS) program was excluded — even despite the fact that HCBS funding was proposed by the White House and faced no opposition from Senate Democrats.
ajmc.com
Dr Mark Fendrick on the Potential Impact of IRA Drug Price Negotiation Provision on Commercial Plans
It's hard to predict whether the Medicare drug price negotiation provision in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) could lead to higher or lower prices in the commercial market, said A. Mark Fendrick, MD, co–editor in chief of The American Journal of Managed Care® and director of the V-BID Center at the University of Michigan.
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
DOJ sues Cigna over alleged Medicare Advantage overpayments
The Department of Justice has filed a civil lawsuit against Cigna and its Medicare Advantage subsidiaries alleging that it sought to boost its reimbursement by submitting false and inaccurate Medicare Advantage diagnostic codes. The lawsuit seeks damages and penalties under the False Claims Act for the submissions, which the DOJ...
healthleadersmedia.com
Poll: 114M Americans Think Healthcare System Is Failing Them
The 2022 West Health-Gallup Healthcare in America Report asked more than 5,500 people to grade the healthcare system. Nearly half the people in the United States (44%) give the nation's healthcare system a poor grade, with one-in-three Americans saying the sector deserves an "F" for affordability, according to a new poll commissioned by San Diego-based West Health.
physiciansweekly.com
US Medicare Reimbursement Trends for Glaucoma Procedures
The goal of this research was to analyze Medicare spending patterns for glaucoma treatments from 2000 to 2020 in the United States. This cost-benefit analysis of glaucoma surgery was made using the Current Procedural Terminology codes for those procedures found in the US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) database. Data on Medicare and Medicaid Services’ reimbursement for the relevant operations were collected using the Physician Fee Schedule look-up tool, and compensation patterns were analyzed after being adjusted for inflation to 2020 US dollars from the original, uncorrected data spanning 2000-2020. Over the course of the studied 20-year time period, the average adjusted reimbursement for the operations in question fell by 20.5% [95% CI, −15.4% to −25.6%]. Annualized reimbursement rate decreases averaged 1.03% (95% CI, −0.74% to −1.33%), with an adjusted compound annual growth rate of −1.35% (95% CI, −1.07% to −1.64%). Overall, the study found that glaucoma surgeries were reimbursed at a decreasing rate. Between 2000 and 2020, there was a considerable drop in Medicare’s reimbursement for glaucoma procedures in the United States. These results may help shed light on why glaucoma treatment methods are shifting the way they are.
Small businesses want Congress to lower health costs, but fear it ‘will do nothing,’ survey says
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Ahead of the November elections, nearly 80% of small business owners want federal lawmakers to help lower the costs of health care, according to a national survey of 1,209 business owners. And more than half of those surveyed expect to be disappointed. “The cost of health coverage has real-world consequences for small businesses that affect […] The post Small businesses want Congress to lower health costs, but fear it ‘will do nothing,’ survey says appeared first on Nevada Current.
Companies Drawing Scrutiny as More are Charging for job Training if Workers Quit
WASHINGTON — When a Washington state beauty salon charged Simran Bal $1,900 for training after she quit, she was shocked. Not only was Bal a licensed esthetician with no need for instruction, she argued that the trainings were specific to the shop and low quality. Bal's story mirrors that...
KevinMD.com
The middleman mentality is killing American medicine
Between producers and consumers, you’ll find a cadre of professionals who broker deals, facilitate transactions, and move goods and services along. They’re called “middlemen,” and they thrive in virtually every industry — from real estate and retail to finance and travel services. If not for middlemen, houses and blouses wouldn’t sell. Banks and online booking sites wouldn’t exist. Middlemen are the reason a tomato grown in South America makes it aboard a ship headed for North America, passes through customs, reaches a local supermarket, and ends up in your basket.
