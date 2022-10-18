Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Missouri Attorney General leads 19 state coalition in launching investigation into six major banks over ESG investing
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that his office and 18 other attorneys general have served six major American banks with civil investigative demands, which act as a subpoena, asking for documents relating to the companies’ involvement with the United Nations Net-Zero Banking Alliance. The banks under investigation include Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, and Wells Fargo. NZBA-member banks must set emissions reduction targets in their lending and investment portfolios to reach net zero by 2050. Missouri, Arizona, Kentucky, and Texas are leading states in this investigation.
ksgf.com
MO Is The Latest State To Divest From BlackRock, Pulls $500 Million In Pension Funds
Jefferson City, MO — Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announced that the Missouri State Employees’ Retirement System (MOSERS) has sold all public equities managed by BlackRock, Inc., pulling approximately $500 million in pension funds from the investment manager. At the MOSERS Board of Trustees meeting in June, the...
Homesteaders Share Their Off-the-Grid Life in Northeast Missouri
There's a community of homesteaders that live practically in our backyard in northeast Missouri that many have never heard of. I think that's kind of the idea since they are an off-the-grid community. However, there's a new video that tells the story of how they live this unique lifestyle in a community in northeast Missouri.
adastraradio.com
USDA’s Livestock Assistance Program Hopes to Help Kansas, Missouri Ranchers Deal with Drought
UNDATED (HPM) – The drought affecting Kansas and Missouri has been severe enough to activate a livestock assistance program in many counties. Harvest Public Media reports that the program helps ranchers whose pastures have dried out. Ranchers in most of the counties in Kansas and half of Missouri’s counties have become eligible for the USDA’s livestock forage program, which makes cash payments to ranchers in counties affected by severe drought.
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Thursday, October 20th, 2022
(Statewide) -- Home ownership is the bedrock of the American dream and a state lawmaker says he’s concerned Missouri’s tight housing market has prevented some people from reaching that dream. Representative Louis Riggs, of Hannibal, says he wants to come up with a strategic plan to boost housing options across Missouri. Riggs plans to hold town halls statewide soon to talk about how to move forward. In order to attract more people to Missouri and expand businesses, Riggs says they have to have somewhere to live. He wants to put an emphasis on rehabbing existing housing, instead of bulldozing them and building new ones. Riggs is still working on dates and places for the town halls.
Most of Missouri’s Land is Owned By One Company
When you think of a massive amount of land you probably assume which celebrity has the most but in Missouri, it's not a celebrity that owns the majority of the land but a foundation. Once owned by Leo and Kay Drey the Pioneer Forest is located in the heart of...
showmeinstitute.org
St. Louis County Needs a Land Bank Like I Need a Hole in My Head
In truly unwelcome news for people who care about good government, a coalition has been put together to create a land bank for St. Louis County as well as any other county in the state. It’s often said that, in government, nothing succeeds like failure, and that is exactly true about land banks. Why anyone would try to expand a model that has failed in St. Louis and Kansas City and expand it statewide is beyond me.
KYTV
Missouri ShakeOut earthquake drill takes place Thursday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You may not think earthquakes are much of a problem here in Missouri, but they could happen thanks to the New Madrid fault line in southeastern Missouri. On Thursday, people across the Ozarks will participate in the Great ShakeOut to prepare for an earthquake. The New...
mycouriertribune.com
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Missouri
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Missouri were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
VERIFY: Are police enforcing expired temporary plates in Missouri and Illinois? What’s the penalty?
ST. LOUIS — When you buy a new car, a temporary license plate allows you to drive it while you title and pay sales taxes and get permanent plates. Missouri and Illinois both have a grace period to drive with them but if you don't meet those deadlines, there may be penalties for you as the driver.
koamnewsnow.com
Homicide rates increase in the U.S; Missouri topping the charts
The homicide rate has spiked nearly 10 percent in 50 of the biggest U.S. cities since 2021. Cities with the highest increase in homicide rates are:. Christopher Salvatore an Associate Professor, Chairperson of the Department of Justice Studies at Montclair State University explains the cause of the spike. “There are...
mymoinfo.com
Missouri Wild Turkey Population Continues to Drop
(Jefferson County) Missouri’s wild turkey population continues to decline each and every year and has been declining for a number of decades according to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC). John Winkelman is the host of the Scenic View on KJFF. He goes over how the MDC determines the...
Kait 8
Missouri healthcare system gets $1 million grant for new facility
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KAIT) – A Missouri healthcare system is looking for an upgrade thanks to a new grant from the federal government. On Tuesday, Oct. 18, Ozarks Healthcare was awarded a $1,000,000 grant from the U.S Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development program. It’s one of three projects in Missouri awarded money from the USDA.
4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Missouri then you are definitely in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Missouri that are highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious pizzas made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Judge Dismisses Schmitt’s Lawsuit Against School Board Non-Profit
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. Photo provided by Eric Schmitt. (MISSOURINET) – A Missouri judge has sided with the Missouri School Boards’ Association in a lawsuit filed by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office over open records law allegations. Alisa Nelson reports.
mymoinfo.com
Judges Dismiss Missouri AG Lawsuit
A Missouri judge has sided with the Missouri School Boards’ Association in a lawsuit filed by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt over open records law allegations. Alisa Nelson has the details.
mymoinfo.com
Missouri’s Second-Ever Black Bear Season is Underway
(Bixby) A select number of Missouri residents, who were lucky enough to get their name drawn, are taking part in the Show-Me State’s second-ever black bear hunt right now. The season’s last day is Wednesday, October 26th. However, Iron County conservation agent Sarah Ettinger-Dietzel says the black bear...
flatlandkc.org
Severe Drought Triggers Assistance in Nearly All of Kansas, Half of Missouri
‘Every day you go out and within five minutes, your ears, your nose and your mouth are full of dust.'. Almost all of Kansas and nearly half of Missouri are in severe enough drought to activate a federal program meant to help ranchers who have lost grazing acres for their herds, triggering millions of dollars in assistance.
