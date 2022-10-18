ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girard, OH

WYTV.com

Local housing director named Hometown Hero goes above and beyond for residents

(WYTV) – This week’s Hometown Hero dedicates his time to providing individualized support to residents in mental health and recovery programs. Sean Robinson, director of housing at Meridian HealthCare, humbly accepted his Hometown Hero award. He works with less fortunate and low-income individuals. Robinson has served as Meridian’s...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

All-Inclusive Trunk or Treat Saturday

(WYTV)- The 5th annual All-Inclusive Trunk or Treat event will be at the Canfield Fairgrounds event center Saturday, October 22. Kids with sensory sensitivity or on the autism spectrum can enjoy the event without lots of noise. Handicap friendly for kids in wheel chairs. Special needs kids bring a decorated...
WYTV.com

New Boardman restaurant committed to healthy options

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new restaurant in Boardman wants to give customers healthier options. Frank’s Cafe opened on Market Street this summer. Danielle Davis and her business partner originally scouted the location for Landmark Restaurant but decided it was better suited to Frank’s. Frank’s has a...
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Valley to get $500 million ‘quality of life’ grant

(WKBN) – The Valley is set to receive $500 million to improve the quality of life for residents. The Appalachian Community Grant will provide communities with money for things like infrastructure, main street development, access to telemedicine, workforce partnerships, school and community-based health care projects and behavioral health needs, among others.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

‘Spooktacular’ house turning heads in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – We’re just under two weeks away from Halloween and many houses are already looking haunted, but not many can match one in Boardman. It’s on Angiline Drive and is pretty hard to miss with these early sunsets we’ve been having. Lots of...
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Scarecrows ‘take over’ local village’s downtown

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The village of Lisbon is in the spirit of the fall season, and there are some happy faces downtown. The square is filled with 17 scarecrows. Lisbon businesses and neighbors made them for the third annual Scarecrows on the Square event. Each scarecrow has a...
LISBON, OH
WYTV.com

Open house sheds light on safety issues at Canfield school

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Wednesday night, the Canfield Local School District held an open house at Hilltop Elementary. It was part of an initiative to educate the public on why school officials say they need money to improve the schools. Leaking ceilings, classrooms without doors, thin walls and exterior...
CANFIELD, OH
WYTV.com

Investigators see trend in Youngstown fires

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A house fire on East Myrtle Avenue this weekend marked Youngstown’s 53rd arson this year. It’s the city’s fourth arson this month. The remains of the house on East Myrtle were town down Thursday following a fire Saturday that lit up the entire street and consumed the abandoned house and the one next door.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
whbc.com

Family: Indian River CO Badly Beaten in Tuesday Incident

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Stark County man and prison corrections officer remains hospitalized with serious injuries after he was attacked in the state juvenile corrections facility in Massillon. The State Highway Patrol and Department of Youth Services are investigating the Tuesday night incident. David Upshaw’s...
MASSILLON, OH
WYTV.com

Youngstown councilman frustrated over ARP fund allocation approval

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Wednesday evening, Youngstown city council approved the spending of $2.3 million in American Rescue Plan money to be spent on the North and South sides. So far, Youngstown’s Board of Control, which consists of the mayor and the law and finance directors, has approved only...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Person detained during situation in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police have detained someone during a domestic situation in Youngstown. Police could be seen lined up along West Warren Avenue — between Glenwood and Volney — after a man had barricaded himself on the second floor of a garage. At one point, police had their guns drawn and a woman could be heard screaming.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Trumbull County fire departments come together for live fire training

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters from several departments in Trumbull County spent the last two days training for scenarios they could see in a fire. About 40 firefighters from Bazetta, Howland, Cortland and Champion took part in the live fire training in Brookfield. It focused on different situations firefighters...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

‘It’s a real problem’: Catalytic converter thieves target area businesses

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Jeff Bartholomew is fed up. He says his business on South Avenue is out $18,000 after the latest round of catalytic converter thefts. “They cut a hole in the fence. Come right through. Go right to the car, Sawzall it off,” he said. “The last two times, the guy had a gun right in his hand. So they’re not scared or nothing.”
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
cleveland19.com

20 dogs, 17 cats found in Stark County home

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Canton Township woman is facing multiple criminal charges after authorities find 20 dogs and 17 cats in her home. Investigators said four of the dogs needed immediate care and four of the cats were deceased. According to the Stark County Humane Society, officers went...
STARK COUNTY, OH

