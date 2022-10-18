‘Karen’ display removed at Prosser City Hall. Was it Halloween fun or ‘grotesque effigy’?

Get in my belly! Every time I see pizza, even if I have already eaten, I will grab a slice and this is my mantra! Pizza covers all the food groups, would you agree? There are so many different styles of pizza and places to enjoy it, each one unique, and Yakima, we are in for another one! Keep your eyes peeled for Flame & Brew Wood-Fired Pizza!

YAKIMA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO