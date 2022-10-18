‘Karen’ display removed at Prosser City Hall. Was it Halloween fun or ‘grotesque effigy’?

Read full article on original website
City of Prosser removes “Karen” Halloween display after community backlash
PROSSER, Wash. – The City of Prosser has removed its Halloween display after it received complaints from members of the community. The city put the display together and entered it into the Historic Downtown Prosser decorating contest. The display showed what can be described as a scarecrow placed in the flowers out in front of City Hall with a sign...
Yakima Herald Republic
Opinion: Paid parking downtown isn't the answer — not now
Once upon a time, the crown jewel of downtown Yakima was a modern mall with bright lights and big-name national retailers: JC Penney, Mervyn’s, Orange Julius, Waldenbooks — the works. It closed nearly 20 years ago, though, and developers eventually converted the building that faces Yakima Avenue and...
Yakima Herald Republic
Get to know your neighbor: Melissa Henyan, psychic medium
Signs are all around us. Most of them are obvious, others go unnoticed to our untrained eyes and ears. Yakima resident Melissa Henyan, 53, is a psychic medium, doing her best to help humanity by sharing the signs she senses. Henyan moved to Yakima in the early 1990s, then bounced...
Rotary Duck Race Names Winner in Kennewick
(Kennewick, WA) -- The winner of the Rotary Mid-Columbia Duck Race is the proud owner of a brand-new Toyota Tacoma pickup truck today. This after her employer, DGF Grant Construction, won the famed race this year. It was Tuesday that race organizers gathered at Toyota of Tri-Cities to give away the 2022 Double Cab Shortbed Truck. President Rick Routh telling Newsradio they had a very good year, selling 10-percent more tickets than last year. In all Routh says they sold 20,172 entries to the Duck Race. The proceeds support many local non-profits that serve the community.
Tri-City Herald death notices Oct. 17, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Tri-Cities judge candidate responds to claims she inflated qualifications in voters’ guide
The candidate said she stands by her experience.
nbcrightnow.com
First Washington African American Chamber of Commerce
Richland, WA - Tri-Cities is getting its first Washington African American Chamber of Commerce!. Chauné Fitzgerald, the director of business development for the Washington African American Chamber of Commerce sits down with us to talk about the kickoff that's happening this weekend. The nonprofit organization launches this Saturday with...
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Maggard won't disappoint — she'll be a great clerk
To the editor — My wife Jane and I are pleased to see Billie Maggard is running for the important position of Yakima County Clerk this year. When she is elected, Billie Maggard will be considered one of the best county clerks ever to hold this valued position. I...
Love Pizza? New Woodfired Pizza and Brews Spot to Open in Yakima
Get in my belly! Every time I see pizza, even if I have already eaten, I will grab a slice and this is my mantra! Pizza covers all the food groups, would you agree? There are so many different styles of pizza and places to enjoy it, each one unique, and Yakima, we are in for another one! Keep your eyes peeled for Flame & Brew Wood-Fired Pizza!
KEPR
Uptick in gnats seen in Tri-Cities
Benton County Wash. — Recently in our area, there's been an increase in the number of flying insects, mainly gnats. The bugs usually appear more in the spring time, but now, with fall in full swing, there are a number of reasons for the rise in the bug population.
Yakima Herald Republic
Finally fall: Cooler, wet weather anticipated this weekend in Yakima Valley
Fall weather is expected to finally make its belated debut this weekend, as the National Weather Service predicts a cold front with a chance for rainfall in the Yakima Valley and snow in the Cascades. The warm, dry weather that has persisted all month in the Yakima area may make...
610KONA
Foodies Restaurant Opening New Kennewick Location
In 2012 Foodies began serving food from a pontoon boat named Floatin' Foodies up and down the Snake and Columbia Rivers for three years. In 2015 their first brick-and-mortar location was established in Historic Downtown Kennewick and just two years later, Foodies Too would open on the Parkade in Richland. But the Kennewick location suffered a significant setback and this was not pandemic related.
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: $100,000 for fencing? What's going on there?
To the editor — I read in the Yakima Herald-Republic we may need to spend $100,000 or so on fencing along South Naches Avenue to protect it from the vagrants. A couple of years ago we had 0.5% added to the sales tax to refurbish the state fairgrounds jail to house just such people.
Have You Visited Pendleton’s Famous Cozy Rooms Brothel Yet?
For nearly 40 years, The Cozy Rooms was the most popular brothel in Pendleton. Opened in 1928 by 26-year-old Stella Darby, her brothel is immortalized in Pendleton history, with Darby herself receiving a statue in her honor outside of the location where she used to run her brothel. The bronze statue, unveiled in 2014, cost $18,000.
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: How is fencing off the Naches Avenue median a solution?
To the editor — Re: Fencing Naches Avenue median. One hundred thousand dollars in tax money to make a public area inaccessible to everyone but the mower crew. Is this the best solution our city can come up with?. RICHARD KALLENBERGER. Yakima.
‘Loved in all our hearts,’ family of Brandy Ebanez says her death was preventable
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A memorial along the Columbia River, near the Cable Bridge, pays a tribute to Brandy Ebanez. It’s feet away from where her body was found along the riverbank, in September. “She brought so much joy to everybody,” Breeann Ebanez, Brandy’s sister said. Ebanez, the youngest of her family, was born tough, according to her sister. Mmy sister...
Hermiston mayor on task force to take on homelessness
HERMISTON — An Oregon Mayors Association task force submitted its plan to address the statewide homelessness crisis on Friday, Oct. 14, in a letter to the three gubernatorial candidates and the Legislature. “We write to you as leaders, partners and voters seeking collaboration and action. Cities are facing a...
The Top 5 Places for Takeout in the Yakima Valley
Since the pandemic it seems more and more people would rather eat at home than have a night out, honestly, we don't blame you. Sure we all still enjoy a night out, but nothing really beats taking an amazing meal home with you for everyone to enjoy. So why not...
KIMA TV
U.S. Air Force to hold concert at East Valley High School Wednesday night
YAKIMA, Wash.—The U.S. Air Force (USAF) Band will be putting on a free concert for Yakima on Wednesday night, Oct. 19. They will be playing at the main gymnasium over at East Valley High School (EVHS). The concert will start at 7 p.m. The concert will be free, but...
WSP Report: 4 hit-and-runs in 10 collisions near Kennewick on Weds.
KENNEWICK, Wash. — It was a busy Hump Day for Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers in the Tri-Cities area, where there were 10 separate collisions reported including four in which the responsible driver failed to stop or exchange information with the person they struck. According to a social media notice from WSP Trooper Chris Thorson, each of these 10 collisions...
