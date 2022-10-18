Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Cairo Port development receives $3.4M
CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker announced $3.4 million will go to a new inland port under development in Cairo. The money is through the Rebuild Illinois capital program. According to a release from the governor’s office, the funding, part of a more than $40 million commitment to the...
Low water level in Mississippi is dream for some, nightmare for others
PERRYVILLE, Mo. – The low water level in the Mississippi River is creating once-in-a-lifetime moments for some. “It’s beautiful,” Joshua Speakman said. “I think it’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing to see the water this low.” The low water level allows tourists to walk from the shore to the landmark island, Tower Rock, because of the low […]
KFVS12
$3.4 million released for Cairo Port development
New era beings at CGI/Contour takes over in Paducah on December 6th. A New era begins at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport as the first flight from Cape to Nashville, Tennessee takes to the skies. Updated: 40 minutes ago. |. Work is underway in Cape Girardeau to connect multiple parks...
wsiu.org
Darren Bailey makes stops in Southern Illinois Thursday on his state wide bus tour
Republican Governor candidate Darren Bailey is on a state wide bus tour and made stops in the area Thursday. Darren Bailey and his running mate Stephanie Trussell made a stop in Marion Thursday encouraging people to register and vote. Bailey says the current administration has put to many financial burdens...
wsiu.org
Area river levels are unusually low from drought and summer heat
Driven by months of drought and periods of extreme heat during the summer and fall months in 2022, very low to record low river stages developed along the Lower Ohio and Mississippi Rivers in this area. This month, levels on the Mississippi River from the Ohio-Mississippi River confluence at Cairo...
wsiu.org
InFocus: Rick Steves - Art of Europe
Jeff Williams is the Associate Director for Radio and Station Manager for WSIU Radio. Jeff is a native of southern Illinois and has been in broadcasting for 30 years. After graduating with a degree in Radio-Television from Southern Illinois University Carbondale, he worked in radio and television news in Illinois, Indiana, West Virginia and Washington, D.C. before returning to WSIU Radio in 1997, as Morning Edition anchor/reporter. Jeff served as News Director from 2001 to 2015. He assumed Station Manager duties in 2004. WSIU is operated by Southern Illinois University Carbondale. It signed on the air in September 1958.
KFVS12
Southern Illinois Healthcare dealing with long emergency room wait times
HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - COVID-19 cases are down but the challenges created by the pandemic are having lingering effects on Heartland hospitals. Leaders at Southern Illinois Healthcare (SIH) said they have more than 150 job openings across the SIH system. That’s part of the reason emergency room wait times can...
Low Mississippi River levels has many walking to the Tower Rock
A lot of people took advantage of the low river levels this weekend to walk to Tower Rock. The river is expected to drop even lower over the next few weeks.
KFVS12
Groundbreaking ceremony to be held at site of new $150M plant in Tiptonville
TIPTONVILLE, Tenn. (KFVS) - Sinova Global will break ground at the site of their new $150 million facility in Tiptonville, Tennessee on Monday, October 17. The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) Commissioner Stuart McWhorter Lake County Mayor Danny Cook,...
KFVS12
Homeless organization looking for new changes in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An organization in Cape Girardeau is challenging the way the city deals with the homeless. Street Level is asking city leaders for land for a homeless tent city at Capaha Park. “The city has no place else for them to go, we think there’s something...
KFVS12
Highway 61 near Jackson back open after semi-crash
The Missouri Department of Transportation will host a public meeting in Butler County to talk about the future of Interstate 57 this evening. When winter weather strikes, it may take MoDOT a little longer to clear Missouri roadways. Man charged in 2019 deadly shooting in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 4 hours...
Yes, You Can Walk to Missouri’s Tower Rock in the Mississippi Now
When I first saw this, I had to make sure it wasn't April 1 thinking someone was pranking us. But, it's true. You really can walk out to Missouri's Tower Rock in the middle of the Mississippi River right now. I first saw this shared by the Riverfront Times. Normally,...
KFVS12
City of Carbondale to hold public meeting on culvert replacement project, road closure
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale will be holding a informational meeting on an upcoming culvert replacement project, which will require a road closure. The city plans to have a culvert on East College Street, over Piles Fort Creek, replaced sometime in late summer 2023. The street is...
KFVS12
2 seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Sikeston driver and his passenger were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in New Madrid County on Wednesday afternoon, October 19. The crashes happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 and Route E, just south of Morehouse. According to the Missouri State...
KFVS12
Hwy. 148 south of Yellowbanks Rd. closed due to mult. brush fires
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Portions of State Highway 148 are closed due to multiple brush fires. According to an emergency alert from the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency, the fires are on Highway 148 south of Yellowbanks Road in Franklin County into Williamson County. Crews on scene say they...
kzimksim.com
Cape Girardeau woman missing for 3 weeks
A Cape Girardeau woman has been missing for several weeks. Amber Branham was last seen by her children three weeks ago. This is the only information available at this time. If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department. Daily Headlines Newsletter. Sign up for...
KFVS12
Man wanted in Union County, Ill.
UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is wanted after authorities say he got away from law enforcement. According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Ford is wanted on a charge of aggravated fleeing and eluding a peace officer. Officials believe Ford is driving a gray 2014 Chevy...
wsiu.org
Jennifer Phillips chosen as SIU’S New Student Programs director
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Jennifer Phillips has been selected as the director of New Student Programs at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, bringing more than two decades of private and public educational experience to the position. She assumed her role in September, overseeing a variety of programs and initiatives to foster student success.
wsiu.org
WSIU Almanac 10.19.22
In Makanda, The Haunted Hollow family event is October 23rd at Touch of Nature. See Touch of Nature’s website ton.siu.edu for more information or call Touch of Nature at 618-453-1121. In Carbondale, for Domestic Violence month, The Survivor Empowerment Center. Is hosting The Clothesline Project to raise awareness about...
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield group to walk from old candle factory to court square on one year anniversary of devastating tornado
MAYFIELD, KY — First responders are teaming up with community members on December 10 for a 2-mile long memorial walk from the old Mayfield Consumer-Products site to the Mayfield Court Square. In a Wednesday announcement, Lodge 21 Fraternal Order of Police President Joseph Siedel explained the memorial walk is...
