Cairo, IL

KFVS12

Cairo Port development receives $3.4M

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker announced $3.4 million will go to a new inland port under development in Cairo. The money is through the Rebuild Illinois capital program. According to a release from the governor’s office, the funding, part of a more than $40 million commitment to the...
CAIRO, IL
FOX 2

Low water level in Mississippi is dream for some, nightmare for others

PERRYVILLE, Mo. – The low water level in the Mississippi River is creating once-in-a-lifetime moments for some. “It’s beautiful,” Joshua Speakman said. “I think it’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing to see the water this low.” The low water level allows tourists to walk from the shore to the landmark island, Tower Rock, because of the low […]
PERRYVILLE, MO
KFVS12

$3.4 million released for Cairo Port development

PADUCAH, KY
wsiu.org

Area river levels are unusually low from drought and summer heat

Driven by months of drought and periods of extreme heat during the summer and fall months in 2022, very low to record low river stages developed along the Lower Ohio and Mississippi Rivers in this area. This month, levels on the Mississippi River from the Ohio-Mississippi River confluence at Cairo...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wsiu.org

InFocus: Rick Steves - Art of Europe

Jeff Williams is the Associate Director for Radio and Station Manager for WSIU Radio. Jeff is a native of southern Illinois and has been in broadcasting for 30 years. After graduating with a degree in Radio-Television from Southern Illinois University Carbondale, he worked in radio and television news in Illinois, Indiana, West Virginia and Washington, D.C. before returning to WSIU Radio in 1997, as Morning Edition anchor/reporter. Jeff served as News Director from 2001 to 2015. He assumed Station Manager duties in 2004. WSIU is operated by Southern Illinois University Carbondale. It signed on the air in September 1958.
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Highway 61 near Jackson back open after semi-crash

JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

2 seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Sikeston driver and his passenger were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in New Madrid County on Wednesday afternoon, October 19. The crashes happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 and Route E, just south of Morehouse. According to the Missouri State...
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Hwy. 148 south of Yellowbanks Rd. closed due to mult. brush fires

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Portions of State Highway 148 are closed due to multiple brush fires. According to an emergency alert from the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency, the fires are on Highway 148 south of Yellowbanks Road in Franklin County into Williamson County. Crews on scene say they...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
kzimksim.com

Cape Girardeau woman missing for 3 weeks

A Cape Girardeau woman has been missing for several weeks. Amber Branham was last seen by her children three weeks ago. This is the only information available at this time. If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department. Daily Headlines Newsletter. Sign up for...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Man wanted in Union County, Ill.

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is wanted after authorities say he got away from law enforcement. According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Ford is wanted on a charge of aggravated fleeing and eluding a peace officer. Officials believe Ford is driving a gray 2014 Chevy...
UNION COUNTY, IL
wsiu.org

Jennifer Phillips chosen as SIU’S New Student Programs director

CARBONDALE, Ill. — Jennifer Phillips has been selected as the director of New Student Programs at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, bringing more than two decades of private and public educational experience to the position. She assumed her role in September, overseeing a variety of programs and initiatives to foster student success.
CARBONDALE, IL
wsiu.org

WSIU Almanac 10.19.22

In Makanda, The Haunted Hollow family event is October 23rd at Touch of Nature. See Touch of Nature’s website ton.siu.edu for more information or call Touch of Nature at 618-453-1121. In Carbondale, for Domestic Violence month, The Survivor Empowerment Center. Is hosting The Clothesline Project to raise awareness about...
MAKANDA, IL

