Read full article on original website
Related
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
Judi Dench is right about The Crown: the truth counts. But it’s not everything
In a news cycle where the separation of fact and fiction grows increasingly impossible and “you couldn’t make it up” is the standard reaction to every new headline, Dame Judi Dench scored a small victory for truth last week by obliging the streaming giant Netflix to acknowledge that, actually, sometimes you can and do make it up. In a letter to the Times, Dench accused Netflix of misleading viewers of its royal drama The Crown by failing to warn that it’s not “wholly true”. A disclaimer was subsequently added to the new season trailer, stating that the show is a “fictional dramatisation”, “inspired by real events”.
Comments / 0