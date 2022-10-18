Drake Maye makes ACC history with passing and rushing yards

UNC football quarterback Drake Maye is off to a hot start in his first year as a starter for the Tar Heels. The redshirt freshman has the Tar Heels off to a 6-1 overall start and a 3-0 start in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

And with his latest performance against Duke on Saturday , he joined some very elite company.

Maye became just the second quarterback in the ACC in the past 25 years to have three-straight games of 300 passing yards and 50 rushing yards. That streak has only been matched by one other quarterback and it’s a pretty elite name — former Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Thanks to Tate Frazier for the stat:

That’s pretty impressive.

Jackson had one of the best college careers ever in the ACC, and for Maye to be named in a stat with him is pretty cool.

The thing for Maye is consistency. So far he’s shown that he can be the guy to lead this offense and as UNC goes into the bye week, they have a tough stretch coming up beginning with Pitt at home. If the Tar Heels can run the table, they will find themselves in the ACC title game and Maye will be a big reason why.

