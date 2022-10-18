Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wiltonbulletin.com
College football in Connecticut this weekend: Yale travels to Penn, Sacred Heart visits Merrimack
Where: Franklin Field; Philadelphia, PA. What you need to know: The Bulldogs beat Bucknell 29-9 with a dominant second half, winning their fourth straight game. Dual-threat quarterback Nolan Groom's legs were the difference as he ran three touchdowns and recorded a team-high of 95 yards rushing. He also completed 19 of 33 passes for 209 yards. The defense limited Bucknell to a mere 109 yards passing,
Southington Man Wins $500,000 CT Lottery Prize
A Connecticut man has claimed a $500,000 lottery prize. Hartford County resident Christopher Borkowski, of Southington, won the "$500,000 Extravaganza! Second Edition" prize from a ticket purchased at RK Liquor Store, located at 64 South Center St. in Southington, Connecticut Lottery announced on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Other noteworthy winners CT...
Why Are There So Many Loud Aircraft Over Connecticut Lately?
When I moved from Waterbury to Torrington earlier this year, I thought I would be getting away from the loud roar of constant mass transit. No more constant hum of tractor trailers doing 80 on I-84, no Metro-North trains rumbling by shaking the ground. It was nice in Torrington for a little while, but for the past couple of months, I've noticed that my ears are getting assaulted from above.
milfordmirror.com
Denny's closes four Connecticut locations in less than two months
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. National diner chain Denny's has closed four locations in Connecticut since early September. Restaurants in Enfield, West Haven, Wethersfield and Vernon suddenly closed between Sept. 5 and Oct. 17, according to reports. The West Haven Denny's, at 487 Saw...
New Britain Herald
Thousands honor fallen Bristol police officer Alex Hamzy
One of two Bristol police officers whose life was tragically cut short last week was honored by thousands of community members on Wednesday, paying tribute to an officer who, for eight years, served the city in which he was raised before making the ultimate sacrifice. The calling hours for Officer...
East Hartford shooting is top story on newscasts
There seems to be one common denominator in the evening newscasts on our local TV stations. Most of the time, the lead story is a shooting. Sometimes the shooting takes place in Hartford. Other times it takes place in New Haven.
Family, friends honor Bristol Lt. Dustin DeMonte at wake
Some roads in North Haven will be closed Thursday and Friday due to services for Bristol police Lt. Dustin DeMonte.
CT National Guardsman killed in Waterbury crash
CT National Guardsman killed in Waterbury crash
Hungry For Connecticut Beef? UConn Beef Cattle Being Auctioned Off
Hey ranchers of Connecticut, here's your chance to show off your Husky pride. Stock your farm with UConn beef cattle, a whole bunch are going to be auctioned off next week. Are you the John Dutton of Pomfret? The Rip Wheeler of Southbury? We're all eagerly awaiting the 5th season of Yellowstone, it premiers in just a few weeks on November 13, 2022. If you have room on your ranch, the University of Connecticut - Department of Animal Science is going to auction off 27 UConn beef cattle at the Middlesex Livestock Auction on Cherry Hill Road in Middlefield on Monday, October 24.
Eyewitness News
DOT to demonstrate wrong-way driving deterrents in Southington tonight
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut Department of Transportation is looking to tackle an issue that it said has taken a deadly toll on drivers. Tuesday night, it planned to demonstrate some new tactics designed to stop wrong way crashes. Along a ramp to Interstate 84 west in Southington, there’s...
wiltonbulletin.com
Opinion: Bridgeport voters are ready for change
For generations, it’s been an open secret that Bridgeport voters suffer under a system of absentee ballot abuse. Political operatives abuse the AB process by targeting, lying to, and manipulating young, elderly, disabled, low-income and Spanish-speaking voters for the purpose of controlling their votes. Some people in our political class care more about winning elections than they do about voting rights or the law. Our local democracy is broken.
Raising Cane’s wants to open chicken finger shop in Enfield
Famous chicken finger restaurant chain Raising Cane’s is aiming to open their first location in Connecticut. On Tuesday, The Connecticut Scoop announced on their Facebook page the states first Raising Cane’s location has been proposed. The chain has submitted plans to build a location in Enfield — right over the Massachusetts border.
Bristol police officers honored with posthumous promotions
The Bristol Police Department posthumously promoted Dustin DeMonte and Alex Hamzy.
Route 8 near Thomaston shut down after crash
THOMASTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 8 northbound near exit 39 in Thomaston is shut down as officials investigate a crash that may have involved a pedestrian. Officials were alerted to the crash at 3:36 p.m. Wednesday, according to Connecticut State Police. While responders were told that the crash potentially involved a pedestrian, state police have […]
Inaugural Napoli Food Show arrives at Mohegan Sun
MONTVILLE, Conn. — Napoli Foods, the Cheshire-based food giant that supplies so many markets and restaurants with an array of epicurean items made the most of its Monday at Mohegan Sun. The Earth Expo was filled with more than 140 vendors from across the region for the inaugural “Napoli...
Bristol officers fondly remembered in lip sync video
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – Two Bristol officers who were killed in the line of duty last week are being remembered and honored in dozens of ways. Four years ago, as police lip sync challenges were becoming popular, the Bristol Police Department took part in their own video. Front and center in the video is Lt. […]
NBC Connecticut
Torrington Man Hits Bloomfield Officer, Leads Chase to West Hartford: Police
A Torrington man is accused of hitting a Bloomfield police officer Monday morning and leading police on a chase from Bloomfield into West Hartford. Bloomfield police tried to stop a 2006 Honda Accord driven by 37-year-old Rafaelito Ares, of Torrington, at Mountain Avenue and Regency Drive just before 11 a.m. Monday because of a misused license plate, according to police.
Waterbury youth committed to policing even after deaths of 2 Bristol officers
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — At the Brass Mill Center mall in Waterbury, there is an area set up as a replica of the local police department. There’s a phone number, a front desk and a command center. It’s all a part of the department’s commitment to its Explorer program. “Taking it seriously is one of […]
sheltonherald.com
Workers unearth Valley history on Derby-Shelton Bridge
SHELTON — Ongoing work to improve the Valley's future unearthed a piece of its past recently, according to former Derby Historical Society head Jack Walsh. Walsh said work crews have completed part of the Derby-Shelton Bridge renovation, when they spotted something interesting. “A couple of days later as the...
Interstate 91 in New Haven closed due to crash
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate 91 northbound in New Haven was shut down Wednesday evening due to a crash. Lanes were closed between exits 6 and 8 due to a motorcycle crash, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation. The crash happened at about 8 p.m. No further information was immediately available.
Comments / 0