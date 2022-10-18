Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Scarecrows Return for Thirteenth Year in Greeneville - Voting Ends This SundayJohn M. DabbsGreeneville, TN
Bristol Casino Doubles Down on Breast Cancer Awareness Month With Events in OctoberJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
This North Carolina Hike Leads to the Ruins of a Plane CrashTravel MavenLinville, NC
Local Hospitals Experiencing System-Wide Failures as Quality Wanes from Staffing WoesJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Male Bobcat Kittens are Coming to Kingsport's Bays Mountain Park and PlanetariumJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Related
NBC Sports
Report: Russell Wilson day-to-day after MRI on hamstring
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson‘s status for Sunday’s game against the Jets remains up in the air after an MRI on his hamstring. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Wilson is considered day-to-day as a result of the injury he suffered in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s loss to the Chargers.
NBC Sports
Pete Carroll on Seahawks: “We are just getting rolling”
The Seahawks have gotten off to a better-than-expected start, winning three, losing three, and landing in a three-way tie atop the NFC West. How does coach Pete Carroll assess the current state of his team?. “I think we are just laying low, I think we are in the reeds,” Carroll...
NBC Sports
2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL games preview, Patriots, Bills, Giants
Thanksgiving and football remains an elite combination. It’s a pairing that has been in place since the NFL’s founding in 1920, with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys being two of the teams that routinely host a game on the annual holiday. Detroit has traditionally hosted a contest...
NBC Sports
Ben Roethlisberger: Tom Brady didn’t look like he wanted to be out there vs. Steelers
Former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger doesn’t think Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is enjoying football right now. Roethlisberger said after watching the Steelers’ upset win over the Buccaneers on Sunday that he thought Brady appeared to be checked out of the game mentally. “Tom is the greatest. The Super...
NBC Sports
Tom Brady says there’s no retirement in his future
On Tuesday, Chris Simms and I were spitballing on PFT Live about the disappointing (to date) 2022 seasons of Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. So I asked Chris a question that popped into my mind during our organic, loosely-organized conversation. Which guy would be more likely...
NBC Sports
Eagles lineman has very strong take on Tom Brady screaming at o-line
If you play on Tom Brady's team, there's a good chance the uber-competitive quarterback is going to scream in your face at some point. Brady is very passionate about winning, and when his teammates aren't doing their jobs, he lets them know. The latest example came last Sunday in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, where cameras caught the 45-year-old QB berating his offensive linemen on the sideline.
NBC Sports
Are the Chiefs plotting a run at Odell Beckham, Jr.?
The news broke during Tuesday’s PFT Live that the Chiefs have restructured the contract of tight end Travis Kelce to create some much-needed cap space. Much needed for what?. Chris Simms said he’s heard the Chiefs are thinking about making a run at receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. That would make a ton of sense. Someone is going to get him. It undoubtedly will be a contender. Why not be the contender who gets him, since that means a competitor won’t?
NBC Sports
DeMaurice Smith strongly hints at possible collusion claim over fully-guaranteed contracts
The Collective Bargaining Agreement does not mandate nor prohibit fully-guaranteed contracts. Whether and to what extent any, some, or all teams give fully-guaranteed contracts to players is up to each franchise. In theory. In practice, collusion can occur. Teams can agree among themselves to not utilize fully-guaranteed contracts. That becomes...
NBC Sports
Report: Patriots sign WR/special teamer off Ravens' practice squad
The New England Patriots have found their Cody Davis replacement, it appears. The Patriots are signing wide receiver/special teamer Raleigh Webb to their 53-man roster off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad, ESPN's Field Yates reported Wednesday. News of Webb's signing comes after the Patriots placed Davis -- one of the...
NBC Sports
Davante Adams on misdemeanor assault charge: It was something I regretted, but we’re putting it to bed
At some point, the NFL will punish Raiders receiver Davante Adams for pushing a cameraman to the ground following the team’s loss to the Chiefs on Oct. 10. But it won’t come this week. Adams will play against the Texans. “Who we play this week?” Adams asked at...
NBC Sports
Broncos had 151 penalty yards, Chargers had 89, for most-penalized game of the season
The Broncos and Chargers played one of the sloppiest games of this NFL season on Monday night. Denver finished with 10 penalties for 151 yards while Los Angeles had nine penalties for 89 yards. The Broncos’ total was the most of any individual team this year, and the combined total of 240 penalty yards was the most in any game this year.
NBC Sports
Report: Mac Jones expects to be active for Patriots-Bears
Mac Jones has missed three games due to a high ankle sprain, and he apparently doesn't plan on missing a fourth. The New England Patriots quarterback "expects to be available" for Monday night's game against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium, ESPN's Mike Reiss reported Thursday. According to Reiss, Jones...
NBC Sports
Mike Tomlin on reported Mitch Trubisky/Diontae Johnson verbal altercation: Our business is our business
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said at his Tuesday press conference that Kenny Pickett will start at quarterback this week if he is cleared from the concussion protocol and he also answered a question about what went on in the locker room before Pickett made his first appearance of the season.
NBC Sports
Patriots place Cody Davis on injured reserve
The Patriots placed core special teams player Cody Davis on injured reserve Tuesday. It is not known how serious Davis’ injury is, but the Patriots immediately ruled him out Sunday. He leads the Patriots in special team tackles with six and serves as the punt protector. The team used...
Cardinals sign kicker Rodrigo Blankenship to practice squad
Matt Prater has missed the Cardinals’ past two games. If he is unable to go in Arizona’s short week, the team will roll out a third (fourth if Eno Benjamin‘s emergency kickoffs are counted) kicker this season. A day after releasing Matt Ammendola from their practice squad,...
NBC Sports
Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney remain out of practice for Giants
Wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney have been non-factors on the field for the Giants this season and it doesn’t look like that’s going to be changing this week. Golladay (knee) and Toney (hamstring) remained out of practice on Wednesday. Both players have missed the last two...
NBC Sports
The 2 key areas that have the Eagles undefeated at the bye
The Eagles take the ball away and they don’t cough it up. There are plenty of reasons the Eagles have jumped out to a 6-0 record this season, but it’s hard to find two bigger than that. Through six games, the Eagles lead the NFL in turnover margin...
NBC Sports
49ers overreactions: Shanahan's play-calling holding team back?
Losses to seemingly inferior teams are piling up, too. The 49ers stand at 3-3. They are an average team in a conference filled with average-looking teams. Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady are struggling to answer questions of their own about why the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are scuffling along with 3-3 records, too.
NBC Sports
Lamar Jackson closing in on Steve Young’s rushing total, Top 5 ever for a quarterback
Steve Young is one of the greatest running quarterbacks in the history of football, but at the age of 25 Lamar Jackson is about to equal Young’s entire career rushing production. Young retired with 4,239 career rushing yards. Jackson already has 4,124, which means he could top Young’s total...
NBC Sports
DeSean Jackson: I’ve been keeping my eye on Lamar Jackson, a blessing to play with him
Veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson is back in the NFL after signing to the Ravens practice squad this week and he’s spent the last couple of days getting to know his new team. The hope is that Jackson will be able to provide the offense with another threat once...
Comments / 0