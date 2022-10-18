Opelousas policing efforts increase as gun violence rises

OPELOUSAS, La. ( KLFY ) — After experiencing a massive increase in gun related violence across Opelousas, the police department and members of the community are hitting the streets to get gun violence under control.

Chief Martin McLendon said, “We had 5 to 6 days of massive man power in the streets of Opelousas. Picking up weapons that were illegally in the possession of persons and we’ve arrested several persons.”

With increased man hours for police officers including no days off, residents of Opelousas are helping officers by keeping an eye out for potential threats.

“What it did for us is continue to build relationship and to gather intelligence from the people of Opelousas. We received a lot of information,” McLendon said.

McLendon said surveillance cameras are being installed throughout the city.

“By the end of this week, we should have cameras that are going up in those locations, in public housing, and in other locations throughout the city of Opelousas for a total of about 40 cameras that will be in specific locations that we consider high crime areas,” McLendon said.

