ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelousas, LA

Opelousas policing efforts increase as gun violence rises

By Zane Hogue
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K1RrR_0ie0qaNC00

OPELOUSAS, La. ( KLFY ) — After experiencing a massive increase in gun related violence across Opelousas, the police department and members of the community are hitting the streets to get gun violence under control.

Chief Martin McLendon said, “We had 5 to 6 days of massive man power in the streets of Opelousas. Picking up weapons that were illegally in the possession of persons and we’ve arrested several persons.”

Campaign signs in Grand Coteau, Louisiana getting vandalized

With increased man hours for police officers including no days off, residents of Opelousas are helping officers by keeping an eye out for potential threats.

“What it did for us is continue to build relationship and to gather intelligence from the people of Opelousas. We received a lot of information,” McLendon said.

McLendon said surveillance cameras are being installed throughout the city.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

KLFY Daily Digest

“By the end of this week, we should have cameras that are going up in those locations, in public housing, and in other locations throughout the city of Opelousas for a total of about 40 cameras that will be in specific locations that we consider high crime areas,” McLendon said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kalb.com

APD: Fatal traffic incident ruled ‘accidental’

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department said that a traffic incident that resulted in the death of an Alexandria man on Saturday has been ruled an accident. Initially, it was thought that Donald Lair, Jr. died from a hit and run incident on October 15 around 3:30 a.m. However, following an investigation with witness interviews and surveillance footage, it was determined that Lair, Jr. had been lying in the road at the time of the incident and no other vehicle was involved. The driver of the vehicle who struck him had stopped and contacted police right away.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Corrections Cadet Arrested for Malfeasance

Avoyelles Parish, La – Raymond Laborde Correctional Center (RLCC) investigators secured evidence and a contraband smuggler's confession. Monday night, RLCC officers questioned 38-year-old Nikki Bergeron of Marksville, Louisiana. Bergeron admitted to recently smuggling two contraband cell phones to inmates at the prison. Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Deputies booked Bergeron into...
MARKSVILLE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Local nurse practitioner arrested for rape

A local nurse practitioner has been accused of raping a patient during an office visit at a local health care facility. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said Brennan C. Bergeron, 29, of Iowa, La., has been charged with third-degree rape. Vincent said their office received a complaint...
IOWA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Suspected Louisiana Narcotics Distributor Arrested in Connection with Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Suboxone, and Firearms Charges

Suspected Louisiana Narcotics Distributor Arrested in Connection with Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Suboxone, and Firearms Charges. Louisiana – According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, EBRSO Narcotics Agents have been investigating Tyler Wood, a suspected Baton Rouge area narcotics distributor, for the previous two weeks. Agents completed two controlled purchases of fentanyl from Wood during the investigation. As a result, Agents acquired two search warrants for sites used by Wood for his suspected narcotics distribution operation, as well as an arrest warrant for Wood in connection with Fentanyl distribution.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Violent Night in Acadiana: Separate Shootings in New Iberia and Opelousas Leave 1 Dead, 1 Injured

There were two separate shootings that happened within minutes of each other in two parishes that border Lafayette Parish to its north and to the south. First, we begin in St. Landry Parish as Opelousas Police received a shooting call around 8:24 p.m. on Tuesday. Officers say the shots fired call came from the area of Hayward and Mouton Street. The victim, an adult male, was found at a home several blocks away after he ran away on foot and to the home of someone he knew.
NEW IBERIA, LA
kalb.com

Suspect arrested following ‘shots fired’ incident near LCU

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Pineville police arrested an Alexandria man following a report of “shots fired” on Byron Street near the Louisiana Christian University (LCU) campus on Tuesday. Delmarco Daniels of Loblolly Lane in Alexandria was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon,...
PINEVILLE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy