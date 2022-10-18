Read full article on original website
CNET
Who Gets Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Without Applying?
Millions of student loan borrowers anxiously await the White House's application for student loan debt forgiveness. The Department of Education previewed the form borrowers will use for debt cancellation on Oct. 11, but a lawsuit from six Republican-led states could put the brakes on it -- the federal government has already agreed to wait until Oct. 23 at the earliest to discharge any student debt under this new plan.
These Student Loans No Longer Qualify For Forgiveness — Is Yours One?
Under President Biden's student loan forgiveness program, individual borrowers who earned less than $125,000 in 2020 or 2021 will see up to $10,000 or $20,000 of their federal student loan debt...
Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates On Your Calendar Now
Since President Joe Biden announced his plans to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for qualifying Americans last month, people have been wondering: When can I apply? See: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails...
Student loan relief applications are live. But it could take a long time for borrowers to receive forgiveness.
Student loan relief applications are live. But receiving forgiveness all comes down to what happens with multiple lawsuits against the program.
CNET
8M Student Loan Borrowers Get Debt Relief Automatically: How It Works
A beta version of the application for federal student loan debt relief went live Friday night and will be "available on and off" for the next few weeks before the program officially launches later in October. Anyone who's eligible can apply for student loan debt relief now during this testing...
Automatic student loan forgiveness won’t be processed until after Nov. 14
Borrowers receiving automatic student loan forgiveness are currently receiving emails from the Department of Education. The estimated 8 million federal borrowers who will receive automatic student loan forgiveness are now being notified of their status by the Biden administration. The email confirmations began rolling out Tuesday, according to borrowers on...
Student loan relief application now officially available through online portal
President Joe Biden on Monday officially unveiled the online application portal for his student loan forgiveness program for eligible borrowers.
AOL Corp
Student loan forgiveness: AOC offers tip for parent borrowers
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) this week took to Instagram Live and Twitter to explain how parent borrowers benefit from President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness. Not only are student loans parents took out for their own college eligible for forgiveness, she pointed out, but also ParentPlus loans they took...
A student-loan company involved in a major lawsuit against Biden's debt relief just got hit with a cease and desist over accusations of 'interfering with student loan borrowers' right to loan cancellation'
Advocacy groups SBPC and AFT claimed student-loan company MOHELA's role in the lawsuit could cost California borrowers more than $55 billion.
money.com
The Government Is Emailing 8 Million Student Loan Borrowers Who Automatically Qualify for Forgiveness
Check your email. The Department of Education is beginning to notify millions of federal student loan borrowers who qualify for automatic loan forgiveness. The department started emailing certain borrowers Tuesday to let them know that they won’t need to apply to have up to $20,000 of federal debt forgiven. In total, some 8 million borrowers will automatically qualify for President Biden’s forgiveness plan without needing to fill out the student loan forgiveness application.
WSMV
White House gives first look at student loan forgiveness application
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Biden Administration offered a preview of the student debt relief application on Tuesday ahead of its launch. The application, expected to open in late October, will be simple and straight-forward, according to a senior administration official. The official said they kept the number of questions...
How to find out your new monthly student-loan payment after applying for Biden's debt cancellation
After you apply for student-loan forgiveness, your loan company should alert you to how much you'll owe monthly to pay off the rest of your debt.
Feds release preliminary application for student loan forgiveness; relief to come later
The Education Department released a beta form for its mass student debt forgiveness plan late Friday night. The applications will be processed in October.
msn.com
Elizabeth Warren blasts a federal court's 'lawless and reckless decision' striking down the funding mechanism for a top student-loan industry watchdog
A court shaped by Republicans just ruled against a key consumer agency Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren helped shape. On Wednesday, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)'s funding structure is unconstitutional because the Federal Reserve funds the agency, rather than requiring funding approval through Congressional legislation.
How to Apply for Student Loan Forgiveness Before the Official Date
Eligible borrowers can now start applying for student loan forgiveness.
Black Farmers Sue The Federal Govt. For Unkept Promises Of Billions In Debt Relief
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the National Black Farmers Association have announced they will be filing a class action lawsuit against the United States Government. The lawsuit claims the federal government breached its contract with socially disadvantaged farmers under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which was expected to pay off U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) loans held by 15,000 Black, Native American, Alaskan Native, Asian American, Pacific Islander, and Hispanic and Latino farmers.
The Fiscal Times
Student Loan Forgiveness Program Now Open
The federal student loan forgiveness program created by the Biden administration is now accepting applications, potentially providing tens of millions of Americans with significant reductions and in many cases eliminations of their student loan debt. “Today, I’m announcing millions of people working and middle-class folks can apply and get this...
wallstreetwindow.com
‘Game Changer’: Biden’s Student Loan Debt Relief Portal Now Live – Jon Queally
President Joe Biden on Monday afternoon unveiled the fully operational online portal for his student loan debt forgiven program that will cancel up to $20,000 in federal loans for some borrowers. “This is a game changer for millions of Americans,” said Biden in remarks from the White House, “and it...
The Supreme Court won't block the student loan debt relief program, at least for now
Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who is assigned to the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals, was the one who received the emergency application brought by a Wisconsin taxpayers group.
