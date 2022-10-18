ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester Area Man Accidently Shoots Himself While Cleaning Gun

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- First responders transported a Rochester area man to a hospital after he accidently shot himself Tuesday evening. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Captain James Schueller says a deputy responded to the reported self-inflicted gunshot wound at a residence in the 5,000 block of 80th Ave. Southwest in Salem Township around 9:15 p.m. The deputy reported finding a 70-year-old man sitting in the dining room of the home with a through-and-through gunshot wound above his left knee.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Police looking for missing Owatonna girl

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has issued a crime alert about a girl missing out of southern Minnesota. The alert says the Owatonna Police Department has been looking for Alexa Moreno-Lopez, 15, since September. Investigators say they believe Moreno-Lopez may be living with an adult male relative, Carlos Castillo-Torrez, in the Wilmar area.
OWATONNA, MN
KIMT

Southern Minnesota mayor arrested for possible financial conflicts of interest

GOOD THUNDER, Minn. – A small town mayor has been arrested in southern Minnesota. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says Robert John Anderson, the mayor of Good Thunder, was arrested at his home a little before 1 pm Wednesday. The Sheriff’s Office says it followed up an investigative referral from the State Auditor’s Office on possible financial conflicts of interest.
GOOD THUNDER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Crash Snarls Hwy. 52 Traffic in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash involving a Toyota Cruiser snarled traffic on Hwy. 52 in Rochester Thursday morning. Authorities are still gathering information, however preliminary police reports indicate the vehicle was traveling south when it crashed near the 19th St. Northwest exit. Two occupants in the vehicle complained of pain, according to a Rochester Police Department Spokesperson.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Police Searching for Missing Minnesota Woman

Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Lakeville are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing woman. The family of 51-year-old Melanie Lawrence says they last heard from her on October 9. Police believe she doesn’t have a car, cell phone or any personnel effects with her.
LAKEVILLE, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Two 100mph Drivers Cited in Rochester Wednesday

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two drivers were ticketed by Minnesota State Troopers after they were busted for traveling over 100 mph in the Rochester area Wednesday. The first citation was issued to 19-year-old Kalin Ngo or Chicago. The citation indicates a state trooper parked in the median on Hwy. 52 near Oronoco Township clocked the young southbound driver at 105 mph in the 65 mph zone shortly before 2 a.m.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Olmsted construction site reports two robberies in four days

(ABC 6 News) – An Olmsted County construction site reported two robberies to law enforcement between Oct. 14 and 17, totaling more than $16,000 in material losses. Olmsted County sheriff’s deputies responded to a construction site Friday, Oct. 14 after the foreman at the site on the 2000 block of County Road 6 SW reported that a skid steer had been driven after hours, the padlock was broken off a work trailer, and six heavy-duty power chords worth $3,000 all together had been stolen.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Kasota woman charged in Biolife building crash

A Kasota woman is facing charges in a crash that heavily damaged a Mankato building. Heidi Zia Larsen, 42, was charged last week in Blue Earth County Court with felony 1st-degree property damage, and misdemeanor counts of DWI and open bottle. Officers were dispatched to a call of a vehicle...
MANKATO, MN
fox9.com

Crash in Scott County kills two people

CEDAR LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two people died in a crash on Highway 13 in Scott County Monday evening, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Authorities say two drivers were traveling east on Highway 13 near Joel D Lane in Cedar Lake Township around 6:20 p.m. when a 49-year-old man driving west crossed the center line, striking both cars.
SCOTT COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester Hwy 52 southbound crash causes delays Thursday morning

(ABC 6 News) According to MnDOT, a crash was reported at 9:49 a.m. Thursday morning on Highway 52 southbound between 19th St. NW and 37th St. NW in Rochester. The crash caused significant delays for a time. MnDOT, Rochester Police and a tow truck all reported to the scene and...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Austin man sentenced for meth possession and stealing catalytic converters

AUSTIN, Minn. – Getting caught with drugs and stealing catalytic converters is sending a Mower County man to prison. Juan Manuel Ordaz Sanchez, 22 of Austin, was arrested in July. Austin police say they found a jar containing 183 grams of methamphetamine during the search of a home on May 5 and Ordaz Sanchez admitted it belonged to him.
AUSTIN, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Mankato woman pulled gun on couple, say charges

A Mankato woman is accused of pulling a loaded gun on a couple and threatening to shoot them. Ashley Renee Nelson, 29, was charged Monday in Blue Earth County Court with felony counts of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and threats of violence. According to a criminal complaint, Blue...
MANKATO, MN
KIMT

Minnesota man sentenced for damaging Clear Lake car wash

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Minnesota man gets jail time for damaging a North Iowa car wash. Jerod Scott Boynton, 42 of Rochester, has pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal mischief. Law enforcement says Boynton did more than $3,000 in damage to the Laser Wash in Clear Lake on August 6.
MASON CITY, IA
KEYC

Adams St. to close for gas installation

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A portion of Adams Street in Mankato is set to close for several days beginning next Monday. The city of Mankato says the part of the road between Highway 22 and Haefner Drive near Hilltop HyVee will close to install a gas main. Construction will start...
MANKATO, MN
KAAL-TV

Crash involving bus on Hwy 14 near Byron

(ABC 6 News) – Authorities responded to a crash on Highway 14 about 1 mile east of Byron Wednesday night. Around 10:08 p.m., the Minnesota Department of Transportation reported a crash in the eastbound lane of County Road 34 and 10th Ave. NE. An ABC 6 crew member said...
BYRON, MN
WEAU-TV 13

1 hurt after single-vehicle crash in Pierce County

TRIMBELLE TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is hurt after a single-vehicle crash in Pierce County Tuesday morning. According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 18, 2022, around 7:37 a.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 63 near 490th Avenue Ellsworth, Wis. in Trimbelle Township.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
Kat Kountry 105

Rochester Teen Extricated from Vehicle After Fiery Rollover Crash

Oronoco, MN (KROC-AM News)- First responders had to extricate a Rochester teenager from her vehicle after it was involved in a fiery rollover crash early Sunday morning. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Captain James Schueller said a call came into dispatch concerning a vehicle fire in Oronoco Township with an unconscious occupant around midnight Sunday. A state trooper was first to arrive and they reported extinguishing a small fuel fire.
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Kat Kountry 105

