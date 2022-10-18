ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Westchester Residents Are Upset Due to the Senior Center Closed Doors

By John and Ken Staff
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The Westchester senior center was closed this week by the department of recreation and parks (RAP) due to safety concerns. Community members have complained several times to the city about a homeless encampment taking over on a monthly basis and blame Councilmember Mike Bonin for his lack of action.

"Due to considerable safety concerns, we will be temporarily moving our lunch program to the recreation center. Therefore, until further notice, activities at the senior citizen center will be postponed. We will keep the community informed as conditions improve, " received in an email sent from RAP.

The institution was frequently utilized by senior citizens for meals, socializing, and enrichment activities before the pandemic. More than a dozen automobiles are currently parked in the majority of the available spaces outside the facility, which are also heavily cluttered with trash.

