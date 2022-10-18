Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Fires Staffer Who Recorded Video on New York City and MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Bronx Deliveryman Fatally Run Over, Driver IndictedBronxVoiceBronx, NY
A City Hall Staffer Was Fired After Criticizing Mayor Adams And Newcomer MigrantsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Trump Org. Criminal Tax Trial Set to Begin Next WeekTaxBuzzManhattan, NY
Zottola Convicted in Murder-for-Hire Hit of His FatherBronxVoiceNew York City, NY
ECPO offering domestic violence advocacy training
The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office will offer a free training program focused on helping victims of domestic violence find the resources they need to become healthy and safe. Called “Sanctuary,” the program teaches students how to provide crisis intervention and outreach services to victims of domestic violence. It will...
Bayonne to hold rededication ceremony for Morris Park on October 27
A rededication ceremony will soon take place at Dr. David Morris Park in Bayonne at 47th Street and Broadway, Mayor James Davis has announced. The event will take place on Thursday, October 27 at 6 p.m. The ceremony will include speakers from the New Jersey National Association for the Advancement...
Ridgewood, NJ hospital improperly tossed post-COVID test patient instructions
RIDGEWOOD — The Valley Hospital, the nonprofit medical facility at the center of Valley Health System in the Bergen County area, is providing information to patients in the event they should experience identity theft as a result of a COVID-19 documentation mishap. A frequently asked questions page maintained by...
Facing potential lawsuit, NJAM corrects story about Melham, lawsuit
After calling for an immediate retraction from NJ.com for an inaccurate and misleading headline on Sept. 12, Mayor Michael Melham says the publication has finally made the correction after he threatened legal action for defamation. NJ.com, and its print publication, The Star-Ledger, waited until Oct. 12 to change the headline...
Crumbl Cookies expands in N.J. with another opening
Crumbl Cookies recently opened another New Jersey location. The expanding cookie chain opened on Oct. 14 at 650 Nassau Park Blvd. in Princeton’s Nassau Park Pavilion. This is the company’s eighth location in the Garden State. The others are located in Cherry Hill, Clark, Holmdel, Morris Plains, North Brunswick, Ocean and Union.
Controversy stirs in NJ town over LGBTQ-themed musical
CEDAR GROVE, N.J. (PIX11) — Cedar Grove High School’s upcoming spring musical, ‘The Prom,’ is causing quite a bit of controversy within the town. Last week, school officials canceled ‘The Prom,’ citing ‘community concerns.’ However, the district reversed its decision just days later, claiming it was based on the play’s language and not its LGBTQ+ […]
Soul food restaurant chain looks to expand in New Jersey
There aren’t many soul food restaurant chains in the US, but there is a burgeoning one with two locations in New Jersey and plans to add more. Cornbread Farm to Soul has restaurants in Maplewood and Newark and, according to ROI-NJ.com, they are looking to grow. They also have...
Powerball tickets worth $1M, $2M were sold in Middlesex, Union counties
The $1 million and $2 million Powerball lottery tickets sold in New Jersey for Wednesday’s drawing were purchased in Middlesex and Union counties. The lucky tickets — each of which matched five numbers but not the Powerball — were bought at Krauszer’s Food Store on Central Avenue in Westfield (worth $2 million) and Sunny Mart Food Store & Deli on Port Reading Avenue in the Port Reading section of Woodbridge (worth $1 million), New Jersey Lottery officials announced Thursday.
Morris County restaurateur gets hero’s welcome for pandemic efforts
The pandemic produced all kinds of heroes. Some manned the front lines in hospitals. Others, like Marco DeFilippis of Caffé NaVona in Rockaway, worked long hours delivering food to them. Nearly 300 people came out over the weekend to thank DeFilippis, who was honored at the Rockaway Township UNICO...
Bayonne Chapter of Unico announces award recipients
The Bayonne Chapter of Unico National has named long-time member Dr. Brian Beebe as our 2022 Man of the Year. It is not often that we are given an opportunity to show our appreciation for those among us who make life a little better by touching the lives around them.
Bayonne to recognize five veterans at annual Field of Heroes event
Five veterans will be honored for the sixth annual Field of Heroes program, Bayonne Superintendent of Schools John Niesz and Board of Education President Maria Valado have announced. The event, sponsored by the Bayonne Board of Education and open to the public, will recognize honorees including: U.S. Army veteran Patrick...
Stop-Work Orders Issued for Belleville High School Project
Stop-Work orders for HESP Solar of Montvale and a subcontractor on a Belleville High School project.Morristown Minute. NJ Department of Labor issues Stop-Work orders for HESP Solar of Montvale and a subcontractor on a Belleville High School project.
Halloween events and more to do in Hudson County this weekend
Fall Ball 2022 by Ghost Hawk Brewing Co. and East Side Mags will take place from Thursday, Oct. 20, to Sunday, Oct. 23, at Jimmy’s Bar & Grill which will include a lineup of artists and vendors, drink specials, costume contests, classic horror film screenings, and giveaways throughout the weekend.
Former NJ cop indicted in domestic violence attack, stalking
PATERSON — A 28-year-old former police rookie has been indicted by a Passaic County Grand Jury on charges stemming from a domestic violence attack last year. Joseph Tuminelli, from Paterson, was indicted on third-degree aggravated assault against a domestic violence victim and fourth-degree stalking, in connection with his arrest on February 18, 2021.
Car stolen with 3-month-old inside in NJ, suspect at-large
An SUV was stolen Tuesday night with a three-month-old baby in the back seat, the Essex County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday. Officers found the car abandoned in Newark’s South Ward later that night and recovered the baby unharmed.
NJ needed a new ice-skating rink and it’s coming
Winter in NJ just got a little more exciting as news of a brand new ice-skating rink in Union just surfaced. The state of NJ will be giving an $8 million dollar check to Warinanco Sports Center this week, which will fund this brand-new ice-skating rink in Union County. The...
Wagner: KPD & NYPD arrest suspected Brooklyn attempted murderer at Kearny Walmart
On Oct. 13 at 12:13 p.m., Dets. Michael Andrews and Michael Farinola went to Walmart to assist Dets. Robert Koehler and Daniel Tirone of NYPD’s Brooklyn North Violent Felony Warrant Section. The New York detectives had surveilled Malik R. Jackson, 29, of Newark, to that location. Jackson was wanted in New York for attempted murder, but now, he was at Kearny Walmart.
1 home burned down, 3 others in flames from 3-alarm fire in Essex County
A three-alarm house fire in East Orange caused major damage on Wednesday morning. The flames consumed a vacant home before jumping to a nearby residence.
NJ city buys fancy trash cans that each cost thousands of dollars
PATERSON — City officials have cleared the purchase of solar-powered trash cans as the latest Garden State community to embrace the pricey, green-minded self-compacting technology. On Oct. 11, the City Council approved spending $700,000 in state money (via the city’s Urban Enterprise Zone) to buy the solar-powered trash receptacles....
7 charged in N.J. home invasion after 4-month investigation, prosecutor says
Seven New Jersey residents have been charged with participating in an armed home invasion and robbery in Bergen County four months ago. Police were called about 12:30 a.m. on June 28 to a home in Saddle Brook after a report that armed intruders entered a home and robbed the occupants.
