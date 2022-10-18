ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleville, NJ

theobserver.com

ECPO offering domestic violence advocacy training

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office will offer a free training program focused on helping victims of domestic violence find the resources they need to become healthy and safe. Called “Sanctuary,” the program teaches students how to provide crisis intervention and outreach services to victims of domestic violence. It will...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
theobserver.com

Facing potential lawsuit, NJAM corrects story about Melham, lawsuit

After calling for an immediate retraction from NJ.com for an inaccurate and misleading headline on Sept. 12, Mayor Michael Melham says the publication has finally made the correction after he threatened legal action for defamation. NJ.com, and its print publication, The Star-Ledger, waited until Oct. 12 to change the headline...
BELLEVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Crumbl Cookies expands in N.J. with another opening

Crumbl Cookies recently opened another New Jersey location. The expanding cookie chain opened on Oct. 14 at 650 Nassau Park Blvd. in Princeton’s Nassau Park Pavilion. This is the company’s eighth location in the Garden State. The others are located in Cherry Hill, Clark, Holmdel, Morris Plains, North Brunswick, Ocean and Union.
PRINCETON, NJ
PIX11

Controversy stirs in NJ town over LGBTQ-themed musical

CEDAR GROVE, N.J. (PIX11) — Cedar Grove High School’s upcoming spring musical, ‘The Prom,’ is causing quite a bit of controversy within the town.  Last week, school officials canceled ‘The Prom,’ citing ‘community concerns.’ However, the district reversed its decision just days later, claiming it was based on the play’s language and not its LGBTQ+ […]
CEDAR GROVE, NJ
NJ.com

Powerball tickets worth $1M, $2M were sold in Middlesex, Union counties

The $1 million and $2 million Powerball lottery tickets sold in New Jersey for Wednesday’s drawing were purchased in Middlesex and Union counties. The lucky tickets — each of which matched five numbers but not the Powerball — were bought at Krauszer’s Food Store on Central Avenue in Westfield (worth $2 million) and Sunny Mart Food Store & Deli on Port Reading Avenue in the Port Reading section of Woodbridge (worth $1 million), New Jersey Lottery officials announced Thursday.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
morristowngreen.com

Morris County restaurateur gets hero’s welcome for pandemic efforts

The pandemic produced all kinds of heroes. Some manned the front lines in hospitals. Others, like Marco DeFilippis of Caffé NaVona in Rockaway, worked long hours delivering food to them. Nearly 300 people came out over the weekend to thank DeFilippis, who was honored at the Rockaway Township UNICO...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Former NJ cop indicted in domestic violence attack, stalking

PATERSON — A 28-year-old former police rookie has been indicted by a Passaic County Grand Jury on charges stemming from a domestic violence attack last year. Joseph Tuminelli, from Paterson, was indicted on third-degree aggravated assault against a domestic violence victim and fourth-degree stalking, in connection with his arrest on February 18, 2021.
PATERSON, NJ
theobserver.com

Wagner: KPD & NYPD arrest suspected Brooklyn attempted murderer at Kearny Walmart

On Oct. 13 at 12:13 p.m., Dets. Michael Andrews and Michael Farinola went to Walmart to assist Dets. Robert Koehler and Daniel Tirone of NYPD’s Brooklyn North Violent Felony Warrant Section. The New York detectives had surveilled Malik R. Jackson, 29, of Newark, to that location. Jackson was wanted in New York for attempted murder, but now, he was at Kearny Walmart.
KEARNY, NJ

