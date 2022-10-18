‘It’s a completely different experience:’ West side of Atlanta BeltLine officially opens

ATLANTA — The west side of the Atlanta BeltLine officially opened on Tuesday.

Channel 2′s Lori Wilson spoke to community leaders who say segment three of the trail was a long time coming.

The 1.2-mile stretch of the west side Atlanta BeltLine officially opened and Alvin Owusu and his family love it.

“It’s a completely different experience coming down to our house now than it was four years ago,” Owusu said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The completion of segment 3 of the west side BeltLine trail means that now, Vine City and English Avenue to Bankhead and Blandtown and more are now connected. It’s a distance that council member and westside Atlanta native Byron Amos first thought was too far.

“One of the things we promised communities is that we are going to connect 45 distinct neighborhoods in the city of Atlanta,” said Clyde Higgs, president and CEO for Atlanta BeltLine Inc.

Higgs said Tuesday’s event is a commitment kept and within two years, 80% of the BeltLine trail will be complete or under construction.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group