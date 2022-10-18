Officials Working to Clear Suspected Human Remains in Pipe in Costa Mesa

Photo: Getty Images

COSTA MESA (CNS) - A blocked pipe at the Costa Mesa (55) Freeway at Baker Street may have human remains in it, officials said Tuesday as efforts were underway to clear the pipe.

Caltrans and California Highway Patrol officials became aware of the blockage at Baker Street on Monday and requested that Orange County Sheriff's Department's coroner's officials were on hand when the pipe was flushed Tuesday, according to Orange County sheriff's Sgt. Scott Steinle.

Work on clearing the obstruction began at 8 a.m., Steinle said. Until the blockage is cleared authorities will not be certain whether it is human remains, he added.