ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Costa Mesa, CA

Officials Working to Clear Suspected Human Remains in Pipe in Costa Mesa

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CtvWH_0ie0oRjl00
Photo: Getty Images

COSTA MESA (CNS) - A blocked pipe at the Costa Mesa (55) Freeway at Baker Street may have human remains in it, officials said Tuesday as efforts were underway to clear the pipe.

Caltrans and California Highway Patrol officials became aware of the blockage at Baker Street on Monday and requested that Orange County Sheriff's Department's coroner's officials were on hand when the pipe was flushed Tuesday, according to Orange County sheriff's Sgt. Scott Steinle.

Work on clearing the obstruction began at 8 a.m., Steinle said. Until the blockage is cleared authorities will not be certain whether it is human remains, he added.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Whittier woman killed in 101 freeway crash

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – A woman who died when an SUV crashed on the Ventura (101) Freeway in Woodland Hills was identified Thursday. The crash was reported about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on the northbound 101 Freeway at Shoup Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Bianca Ibarra, 33, of...
WHITTIER, CA
Key News Network

Vehicle Crashes Down Hillside in La Habra Heights, 1 Injured

La Habra Heights, Los Angeles County, CA: A crashed vehicle located down a steep hillside in La Habra Heights, left one victim injured Wednesday night. Los Angeles County Fire Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to a vehicle that crashed approximately 300 feet down a hillside on the 200 block of West Skyline Drive around 9:19 p.m., Oct. 19, 2022.
LA HABRA HEIGHTS, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

Mother found dead inside Orange County hotel room

Police are investigating after an Orange County mother was found dead inside a hotel room in Laguna Niguel on Saturday. The body of Griselda Petra Pinedareta, 36, was found unresponsive by a housekeeper inside the hotel located on the 28000 block of Camino Capistrano around noontime. Pinedareta was pronounced dead at the scene by medical […]
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
Voice of OC

OC Homelessness Policy Lands Back In Court, Santa Ana Stops Opening of County’s Walk-in Shelter

With cold weather creeping in and homeless deaths in the hundreds, county plans for a rainy season shelter in Santa Ana are now on ice. The roadblock: City of Santa Ana officials, who oppose hosting another county-sponsored emergency refuge in a Latino and working-class city they say has for years been a homeless repository for wealthier and whiter ones in south county.
SANTA ANA, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Who Died in Sherman Oaks Fire Identified

A 28-year-old woman who was found dead in an apartment fire in Sherman Oaks was identified by county authorities Thursday. Firefighters responded at 4:23 a.m. Wednesday to a three-story garden-style apartment at 5259 N. Sepulveda Blvd. where they found flames burning in a unit, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Amy Bastman.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Investigation into Deadly Eastvale Shooting Underway

Riverside County sheriff’s detectives Wednesday were continuing to investigate the shooting death of a 51-year-old Eastvale man. Kelvin Jackett was killed shortly after midnight Monday at a house in the 12000 block of Craigburn Circle, near Golden Club Drive, according to the sheriff’s department. Sgt. Ed Baeza said...
EASTVALE, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

Authorities identify woman who died in an altercation with suspect

Vista, CA–The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office completed its autopsy of a woman who died of her injuries from an altercation with an unknown individual in Vista last week. The victim has been identified as 41-year-old Mayra Mejia, a resident of the unincorporated community of Fallbrook. The...
VISTA, CA
Autoblog

Dozens of commuters get flat tires on California highway

Getting a flat tire is a real downer anytime, but a flat tire on your morning commute is a terrible way to start the day. Many drivers found that out the hard way on a California highway this week, causing a scene as dozens of cars pulled over to change their tires.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
49K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy