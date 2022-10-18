ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okmulgee, OK

q13fox.com

3 arrested for trafficking over 75k fentanyl pills into Whatcom County

BELLINGHAM, Wash. - Two people were arrested in Bellingham and another in North Carolina in connection to trafficking more than 75,000 fentanyl pills into Whatcom County. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Homeland Security agents learned of a trafficking network that brought in fentanyl pills to western Washington from Mexico.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Taco Bell will start adding electric vehicle chargers to its locations

LOS ANGELES - A Taco Bell location in San Francisco announced on Thursday it will be the first in the franchise to offer an ultra-fast charging station for electric vehicles. The restaurant chain says its partnering with ChargeNet Stations to open solar-powered charging stations at 100 Taco Bell locations in California next year.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
q13fox.com

Debris flow, flash floods now a concern for areas ravaged by wildfires

SKYKOMISH, Wash. - Much-needed rain will return to the Pacific Northwest this weekend and state officials are urging people to be aware of slides in the areas ravaged by wildfires. A strong moving system is expected to hit early Friday morning, bringing cooler temperatures, winds and rain to the region.
SKYKOMISH, WA
q13fox.com

Air quality issues Thursday, smoke clears and rain returns Friday

Seattle - Poor air quality will be a major factor around the Puget Sound area Thursday morning with some relief from the smoke expected starting Thursday evening. Most spots up and down the I-5 corridor from Bellingham to Olympia are in the "unhealthy" to "very unhealthy" air quality index categories.
SEATTLE, WA

