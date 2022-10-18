Read full article on original website
3 arrested for trafficking over 75k fentanyl pills into Whatcom County
BELLINGHAM, Wash. - Two people were arrested in Bellingham and another in North Carolina in connection to trafficking more than 75,000 fentanyl pills into Whatcom County. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Homeland Security agents learned of a trafficking network that brought in fentanyl pills to western Washington from Mexico.
Florida man dies on Disney World ride after possible heart attack, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - An 83-year-old Florida man died on a ride at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando after likely suffering from a heart attack, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in an incident report. On Sept. 25, deputies said the Palm Coast man and his wife were riding on...
Hurricane Ian aftermath impacts Florida midterms
Cleanup efforts continue in Florida after Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction. Now the effort to return to normal is taking longer than usual.
Wildfires in Washington: Nakia Creek Fire
Wildfires in Washington: The Nakia Creek Fire is 23% contained. Crews are aiming to have full containment by the end of October, evacuation orders have been lifted.
Washington Wildfires: Several fires driving heavy smoke into Puget Sound area
Several wildfires in the area are causing unhealthy air quality levels in the greater Seattle area. Because of these fires, air quality in Seattle was ranked as the second worst in the world.
Taco Bell will start adding electric vehicle chargers to its locations
LOS ANGELES - A Taco Bell location in San Francisco announced on Thursday it will be the first in the franchise to offer an ultra-fast charging station for electric vehicles. The restaurant chain says its partnering with ChargeNet Stations to open solar-powered charging stations at 100 Taco Bell locations in California next year.
Debris flow, flash floods now a concern for areas ravaged by wildfires
SKYKOMISH, Wash. - Much-needed rain will return to the Pacific Northwest this weekend and state officials are urging people to be aware of slides in the areas ravaged by wildfires. A strong moving system is expected to hit early Friday morning, bringing cooler temperatures, winds and rain to the region.
Great Washington shakeout is on Thursday
The Great Washington shakeout returns on Thursday. This is an opportunity for schools and businesses to practice earthquake readiness.
Air quality issues Thursday, smoke clears and rain returns Friday
Seattle - Poor air quality will be a major factor around the Puget Sound area Thursday morning with some relief from the smoke expected starting Thursday evening. Most spots up and down the I-5 corridor from Bellingham to Olympia are in the "unhealthy" to "very unhealthy" air quality index categories.
Cleaner air on the way: Rain, wind, & mountain snow help boost air quality Friday
SEATTLE - Clean air is on the way now folks!. Finally, a cold front moving into the Northwest tomorrow will give us just what we need to make sure air quality levels get back in the good zone!. Pictures like the one below will not exist this weekend, and hopefully,...
