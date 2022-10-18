Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Top 5 fashion trends for fall 2022
SEATTLE — The fashion specialists at Armoire Clothing Rental, are on the frontlines of the latest and greatest trends. So, KING 5 turned to them for a look at what's hot for fall 2022. "This summer we saw 300 times the number of weddings than what is normal. I...
A Lakewood carriage house fit for royalty - Unreal Estate
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Across the street from Lakewood's fabled Thornewood Castle, and nearly as impressive, you'll find its carriage house. "I spent a good 30 years working on this place," financial manager Jonn Mason said. In the 1970s, he bought the house in this gated community for about $200,000 when it was a duplex. He spent the better part of his life not just restoring the home, but filling it with unique treasures from all over the world.
The Halo World Championship blasts its way to Seattle - What's Up This Week
Love video games? The Halo World Championship is bringing some of the best gamers in the world to Seattle. You can attend this e-sports event now through Sunday at the Seattle Convention Center. "Ticket to Paradise" / Oct. 21 / Local Theaters. It's a rom-com with two Hollywood icons. The...
The talking dead greet visitors to Seattle's Pioneer Square
SEATTLE — There's no better place for ghost hunting than the streets of Pioneer Square. And the "Spooked in Seattle" tour takes guests to some of the neighborhood's creepiest places. "Look behind those curtains to make sure no one's hiding back there," said tour guide Danielle Siler to a...
TreeHouse Point Gives Your Childhood a Luxury Makeover
When you were a child, there was nothing quite like spending the night in a treehouse. Now, thanks to the TreeHouse Point hotel and event center, you can have this experience as an adult — with some luxury amenities thrown into the mix. Located in Fall City, Washington (about...
We love Tacoma and here are a few reasons why!
People living in Tacoma have no trouble listing all the wonderful things about their city, yet there's often this feeling that T-Town sits in the shadow of its bigger, more well-known sister, Seattle. Perhaps we can help with that! A new book, "One Hundred Things to Do in Tacoma Before...
Here's The Highest-Rated Restaurant In Seattle
Stacker used data from TripAdvisor to find the most popular restaurant in the Emerald City.
Meet the Edmonds skeletons whose 'love story' brings neighbors together
EDMONDS, Wash. — An Edmonds family keeps the Halloween spirit alive and well in their front yard, year-round. Their resident decorative skeletons — named “Bonnie and Clyde” — pose in various themes to celebrate all holidays. "Skeletons just want to be dead, they don't really...
This Luxurious Seattle Hotel Brings High Design and Unmatched Views To Downtown
After multiple delays and hours of listening to my seatmate complain about being stuck in the airport for 36 hours, I finally made it to Seattle, stepped outside, and embraced the immediate temperature difference from my home state of hot and humid Florida. I took in the city’s atmosphere on the drive to my hotel until I came to a halt. At first, I was confused as to why we had pulled up to a church.
Seattle Is One Of The Rattiest Cities In The U.S.
Orkin released its 2022 list ranking U.S. cities by their rat problems.
Attack of the giant pumpkins!
SEATTLE — There's something weird and wonderful taking shape in Seattle's Maple Leaf neighborhood. It's a "giant" effort that started a couple of years ago. "This was our pandemic pumpkin project," said Brooke Oettinger. In 2020, Oettinger and her next-door neighbor, Karl Pauly, set out to brighten the mood...
Local Author Announces Book Signing
Join author Peggy Cleveland for the launch and signing of her latest title, 100 Things To Do in Tacoma Before You Die, today (Oct. 20) at Silver Cloud Hotel Tacoma at Point Ruston Waterfront from 5-8 p.m. The author has long called Tacoma home following 33 moves (Cleveland is a...
This Is Washington's Best Deli
Eat This, Not That! has the scoop on the most amazing delis across the country.
This Seattle Restaurant Serves The Best Pasta In Washington
Eat This, Not That! found the best pasta in every state.
Craving a doughnut? We've got a 'hole' lot of suggestions!
SEATTLE — Over the years, Evening has highlighted amazing doughnut shops around the Pacific Northwest. We thought it would be fun to make a list of some of those places for you to keep on hand when you're craving the classic treat. The doughnuts rock at this Westport Bakery.
NW town breathing the world’s worst air
Western Washington currently has some of the world’s dirtiest air due to smoke from wildfires in the Cascade Mountains. Fires have been burning for weeks, but people living close to the fire line say these past few days have been the worst conditions so far this year. On Wednesday...
Seattle once again has the worst air quality on the planet
For the second day in a row, the Seattle area had the worst air quality on planet Earth. Upcoming rain should clear some of the haze out this weekend.
Sergeant Husky Turkey Fundraiser
Sergeant Husky is popular with fans of the University of Washington. He's leveraging his notoriety to provide Thanksgiving meals for military families in need.
Private mid-century in Bellevue’s historic Hilltop neighborhood
14811 SE 55th St in Bellevue is private mid-century retreat in Bellevue’s historic Hilltop community. In one of Washington’s first neighborhoods with underground electrical wires, this four bedroom, 2,190 square foot home sits on a large 1.2 acre lot with nothing but trees and the PNW surrounding it. Having just received a studs-out remodel, this home is ready for modern living in a mid-century layout.
19 Must-See Stops On Your Road Trip From Seattle Through California
Whether you reside in Seattle or are visiting it, these road trips from Seattle to California can give you memories that you will cherish for life. There’s something special about a road trip. Maybe it’s the freedom of the open road or the chance to explore new places. Whatever the reason, a road trip can be a great way to see more of the country.
