ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Tim Michels suggests he wouldn't enforce the 1849 abortion law, but his campaign quickly walked the statement back

By Molly Beck, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L0PNq_0ie0nLiq00

Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels suggested Tuesday he would not enforce the state's abortion law that makes the procedure a felony, pledging not to arrest any doctors — a statement the campaign later walked back.

"I will never arrest a doctor, as they're saying — I'm a reasonable guy," Michels said at a Rotary Club of Milwaukee event on Tuesday, referring to the state's abortion law that makes it a crime for doctors to perform abortions unless the mother's life is at risk.

Anna Kelly, a spokeswoman for Michels, later said, "The DAs should enforce all laws. The governor is an executive. He's not a DA or beat cop arresting anyone."

Michels, co-owner of Michels Corp., is challenging Democratic incumbent Gov. Tony Evers in the Nov. 8 midterm election. The issue of abortion has been the focus of Evers' campaign against Michels, who has long opposed allowing women access to abortions for any reason but has recently agreed to sign a bill if elected that adds exceptions to the state's abortion ban for pregnancies resulting from rape or incest if lawmakers send it to him.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has said it's unlikely the GOP-controlled Legislature would pass such legislation and is in court defending the state's ban against a lawsuit brought by Evers seeking to overturn the law.

More: Wisconsin Republican governor candidate Tim Michels uses his personal foundation to fund anti-gay and anti-abortion groups

During a wide-ranging interview, Michels said the abortion-focused ads on television from Evers and Democrats are not "sticking."

A spokeswoman for Evers said in a statement that Michels "continues to mislead Wisconsinites about his support for the state’s archaic 1849 ban on abortion and has opposed rape and incest exceptions for decades," noting Michels said during the Republican primary for governor that the law "is an exact mirror" of his position on the issue.

Under the state's abortion law , doctors who perform the procedure face up to six years in prison if convicted. Michels' initial comments suggested he would take action to stop enforcement of the law as governors do not have the authority to arrest anyone.

Michels floats breaking up MPS and the DNR

Michels on Tuesday also backed sweeping proposals for Wisconsin if elected, saying he is open to breaking apart Milwaukee Public Schools, Wisconsin's largest school district, and the state Department of Natural  Resources, which regulates the environment and wildlife.

Citing statewide test score reports that show some Milwaukee schools have no students who are achieving at more than a basic level, Michels called MPS "broken."

"I don't know what the solution is. Like I said, we're going to bring all the people together from the mayor, from the heads of MPS — the school administrators and principals — and we're going to say, how do we make this better?" he said.

"If they say just give us more money and it will get better, I'm going to say, that's not going to happen. Something significantly has to change. We'll put it all on the table. If we have to break up MPS and start from scratch, we'll do that."

Evers, a former state schools superintendent and public school educator, vetoed a bill in April passed by Republican lawmakers that would dissolve MPS and replace it with smaller school districts, calling the proposal "an unprecedented intrusion on local control in our public school districts."

The bill as passed by state lawmakers in March would have ordered MPS to dissolve by July 2024. It would have launched a commission to set the boundaries of four to eight new districts in Milwaukee, of near equal populations, and propose statutory changes to make it happen.

The commission would have included the governor and the mayor of Milwaukee, both of whom would make two appointments each to the commission, and the state superintendent of public instruction.

Under the plan, the current school board, superintendent and other administrative positions would expire, as new school boards and administrative positions would be established for the smaller districts.

Michels also said he is open to the idea of splitting the Department of Natural Resources into two state agencies — mirroring ideas proposed in the past by Republican lawmakers, including as recently as 2016.

"It's not an opinion that the DNR is broken. ... It's what I hear everywhere I go," Michels said. "I hear (voters say) I have a problem with the DNR and it's two-fold — one is businesses that are trying to expand and are waiting for a water permit or something like that, and two, it's hunters."

Michels said he could see one agency handling business regulations and another overseeing hunting, fishing and conservation.

The idea of dividing the DNR has long been debated, with advocates saying separate agencies could better deal with regulatory issues in one department and hunting and fishing issues in another department. Opponents counter that it’s best to have one department deal with all issues affecting the environment.

In 2016, former Republican Gov. Scott Walker considered but did not implement a proposal that would split environmental and wildlife functions into two separate departments. Other duties such as forestry and parks would go to other agencies.

"Whether it’s breaking up state agencies like DNR with no serious plan as to how that’s going to work or how much that’s going to cost taxpayers; breaking up neighborhood public schools; or defunding cities and towns that are experiencing high crime, all of Michels’ comments lack common sense," Evers' spokeswoman Kayla Anderson said in a statement.

Evers took questions from Rotarians and members of the media last week in an event hosted by the Rotary and the Milwaukee Press Club.

Laura Schulte and Rory Linnane of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel contributed to this report.

Contact Molly Beck at molly.beck@jrn.com . Follow her on Twitter at @MollyBeck .

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Tim Michels suggests he wouldn't enforce the 1849 abortion law, but his campaign quickly walked the statement back

Comments / 21

Michael Hinz
2d ago

If you watched the debate he kept telling us how he was going to do this and that with no specifics. He can’t give specifics or he wouldn’t have a chance. I’m glad Evers set the record straight on parole. He doesn’t tell the parole board who should be released. They parole board has guidelines they have to adhere to. So sick of the lies coming out of the Michels and Johnson’s campaigns.

Reply(2)
18
Frank Kennett
2d ago

These people, the fascist power seekers, literally lie. Of course Michels would enforce the abortion ban, and a galaxy of other retrograde, evil laws. And enforce them with armed police power.

Reply
13
Grandad Larry
2d ago

just to get your vote, if he win it is back on the table 😉

Reply(1)
10
Related
wpr.org

Vague, inconsistent policies prevent thousands in Wisconsin jails from voting, report says

Across the state, policies in county jails have prevented thousands of people within their walls from voting, according to a new ACLU Wisconsin report. "Widespread variance across voting policies, practices, and protocols within Wisconsin county jails has led to the continued disenfranchisement of eligible voters that are within the jails of Wisconsin," said Abby Kanyer, the organization's deputy director of community engagement.
WISCONSIN STATE
wisconsinrightnow.com

Ron Johnson’s Campaign Launches Website For Wisconsin Voters to Report Election Integrity Concerns

Senator Ron Johnson’s reelection campaign has taken steps to help assure voters that the 2022 elections will be secure and run in accordance with law. According to a press release issued today, the campaign launched a website and video in time for the 2022 election that allows voters to report instances that they believe constitute violations of election laws.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

Wisconsin Republican Michels walks back abortion pledge

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican running for governor in Wisconsin suggested Tuesday that he did not support enforcing the swing state’s near-total ban on abortions, saying “I will never arrest a doctor” before his campaign walked back his comment. Tim Michels is locked in a tight race with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and abortion has been a major issue. Michels, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, said in the Republican primary that he backed a state law dating to 1849 that makes it a felony for doctors to perform nearly all abortions. But last month Michels had changed course and said he would sign a bill granting exceptions in cases of rape and incest. He repeated that position Tuesday during a Q&A at the Rotary Club of Milwaukee, but went a step further. “I will never arrest a doctor, as they’re saying,” Michels said. “I’m a reasonable guy.”
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Wisconsin’s Could Be Biggest Gubernatorial Race In The Country

With competitive midterm races all across the country, conservatives should not overlook what is quite possibly this year’s most critical gubernatorial race, brewing in Wisconsin. Following a convincing primary win, outsider Tim Michels is keeping pace with the better-funded incumbent. Wisconsin remains vital in the national political landscape. The...
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Michels proposes breaking up DNR, prioritizes businesses and hunters

Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels set his sights on the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Tuesday, suggesting the agency should be broken up to better serve what he sees as the agency’s customers: businesses and hunters. “It’s not my opinion that the DNR is broken,” Michels said in...
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

Tim Michels floats possibility of splitting up DNR

Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels on Tuesday floated the idea of breaking up the state Department of Natural Resources into two entities: “one that services the business side, one that services the hunter side, the sportsman side.”. The construction executive’s comments came during a Q&A with the Rotary Club...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Wisconsin's U.S. Senate race enters final stretch

MILWAUKEE — Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes campaigned in Milwaukee on Wednesday, 20 days out from Election Day and looking for a rebound from trailing in public polling. “Polls go up and down,” Barnes said. “Regardless of what any polling data suggests, we’re running a campaign to reach...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Minnesota

Who is funding fiery new ad accusing AG Keith Ellison of being "anti-cop"

MINNEAPOLIS -- There is a new commercial targeting Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison that features some serious accusations.The commercial claims that Ellison "has been anti-cop forever, cops know it," and that he "supports convicts." Political experts say that some of the accusations the group makes are misleading. Some of the scenes depicted in the ad are from Minneapolis, such as the ones that show the burning of the Minneapolis Police Department's 3rd precinct. But at least one disturbing image is actually not from Minnesota. The carjacking scene where a person is dragged out of the car is the...
MINNESOTA STATE
WSAW

School districts around the state receiving false threats, including Stevens Point and Merrill

CENTRAL WISCONSIN, Wis. (WSAW) - School districts around Wisconsin are receiving false threats, including some schools in central Wisconsin. Just after noon Thursday, the Portage County Dispatch Center received a report of an active shooter inside Stevens Point Area Senior High. According to the Stevens Point Police Department, the caller said several people had been shot. The caller was a man with a heavy accent and provided no other information. No other calls were received regarding such an incident.
STEVENS POINT, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy