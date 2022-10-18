Read full article on original website

Visit the Most Haunted Town in West VirginiaTravel MavenShepherdstown, WV
4 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Amazon hiring 3,700 in Virginia and offering bonusesWatchful EyeVirginia State
Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their artHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Family Worried After Woman Never Returned Home From Road Trip And Car Found Abandoned In VirginiaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedFairfax, VA
mocoshow.com
Trans Maryland Holds Protest “Dance Party” in Front of Rockville Restaurant
Over 60 people attended a “Queer Dance Party” in front of That’s Amore Grill at 15201 Shady Grove Rd in Rockville on Wednesday night, October 19. The event was organized by Trans Maryland and Kristin Mink, the Democratic nominee for the County Council seat in District 5. The group was protesting a fundraiser by UARE (United Against Racism in Education) titled “True Stories About Transgenderism; It can happen to one of your loved ones!” that was taking place inside of the restaurant. UARE describes itself as a group that is “dedicated to fighting against the teaching of “Critical Race Theory”.
Bay Net
Maryland DNR Fishing Report – October 20
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Anglers are bundling up and enjoying fall fishing at its finest out on the Chesapeake Bay and in Maryland’s freshwater locations, which offer a variety of species. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources fall trout stocking program is in full swing. DNR and the Maryland...
livability.com
Why Frederick, MD, Is a Best Place to Live
A promising business sector, proximity to major Eastern cities, and unique downtown make Frederick the place to be. Frederick, MD, sits close enough to Washington, D.C., to be a bedroom community, but more than 60 percent of its workforce have chosen to live and work in Frederick. The city appeals to residents who look for more than just a commuter lifestyle amid the D.C. corridor. Frederick’s successful blend of history and innovation encourages creative, entrepreneurial-minded residents to make things happen. This is why Frederick has been named one of the Top 100 Best Places to Live for the third year.
downtownfrederick.org
Downtown Frederick’s Top 5, October 21-23
Grab your doggies and be prepared to laugh, rock, and have a tasty treat downtown this weekend! Canines on the Creek is making their third appearance on the creek with a dog parade and canine costume contest on Saturday. While you’re downtown with the family, why not learn to be root beer experts with a root beer tasting event at the North Market Pop Shop? Feeling the live music vibe instead? Catch the Ireland and US-based quartet, We Banjo 3 at the Weinberg.
Maryland's Smith Island Cake Claimed To Be 'Gateway To Obesity' In New Study
Maryland's Smith Island Cake has been named as a ‘gateway food to obesity', according to a new study released by DrugGenius.com. A survey of over 3,000 respondents found that almost 1 in 3 Marylanders admit to eating just one sweet treat that triggers them into a spell of unhealthy eating, with the Maryland State Dessert being a big culprit, DrugGenius.com continues.
PhillyBite
Where Are The Best Maryland Thrift Shops
- There are many unique items at Maryland thrift stores. Often, these shops also accept donations. Find out where the thrift stores in your area are located and their hours of operation. Then, take a trip to check out their great items. You may even be able to find a great deal on an item you have been wanting.
Maryland Law Prohibits Grandmothers From Giving Bunk Beds to Foster Kids
Maryland families who want to take in foster kids face an odd hurdle: State law prohibits foster children from using bunk beds. The fine print of the Maryland's foster care regulations says: "Each child shall have an individual bed that may not be stacked in vertical bunk bed formation." In...
mocoshow.com
8 of the Top 10 (and 19 of the Top 25) Elementary Schools in Maryland Are in MoCo, According to Latest Niche Rankings
Niche, a rankings and review resource that provides information on K-12 schools, colleges, cities, neighborhoods, and companies across the United States, recently published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. According to the rankings, 8 of the top 10 (and 19 of the Top 25) public elementary schools in Maryland are located in Montgomery County, with Stone Mill Elementary School (North Potomac) earning the top spot. All MoCo schools ranked in the top 25 are listed below.
'People are just lazy': Churchgoers encourage others to come back to Mass
Seek the City to Come, is a new initiative implemented by the Archdiocese of Baltimore. The goal of it is to get people back into Mass.
touropia.com
27 Best Things to Do in Maryland
Fittingly described as ‘America in Miniature’, the Mid-Atlantic state of Maryland has something for everyone to enjoy. Whether it is quaint historic towns or lively seaside resorts that you are after or secluded barrier islands and soaring mountains; it definitely won’t disappoint with all that it has to offer.
West Virginia State Capitol turning blue Thursday, here’s why
The West Virginia State Capitol in Charleston is one of thousands of landmarks, businesses and organizations that will be turning blue on Thursday.
WTOP
Hard freeze expected; snow in far Western Md., W.Va.
The cold front that pushed through Monday night has brought the season’s coldest temperatures into early Tuesday, but the D.C. region is not done yet with the October chill. Wednesday will be a bit blustery with temperatures not moving too much from morning readings. Clear skies, light wind and fresh Canadian air will allow a hard frost to develop west of Interstate 95 where freeze warnings have been issued.
When was the biggest snowstorm in West Virginia’s history?
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – It’s too early to know if we’ll be having a tough winter season yet, and the worst snowstorms the state has seen are hard to beat anyway. When was the biggest recorded snowstorm in West Virginia history? The Great Blizzard of 1978 West Virginia has seen its fair share of crazy […]
Franklin News Post
Drug more deadly than fentanyl identified in Virginia
A new, deadlier form of fentanyl has arrived in Virginia, worrying officials charged with curbing Virginia’s resurgent opioid epidemic. The drugs are lab-made opioids known as nitazenes, and are estimated to be several times more potent than fentanyl, the opioid responsible for three out of every four overdose deaths in Virginia today.
Virginians Asked Not to Move Firewood
As the days turn cooler and shorter, many Virginians are using firewood to keep warm and spend quality time with friends and family. While seemingly harmless, moving firewood can enable the easy movement of destructive forest and agricultural pests. When firewood is moved from one area to another, the invasive emerald ash borer, spongy moth, […]
State issues warning: Don't move your firewood
The state suggests buying firewood "from a reputable dealer" in the county where you plan to burn the wood.
Hollywood Comes To Maryland: Casting Call Issued For 'Romantic Office' Filming In Hunt Valley
A casting call has been announced for "Romantic Office," a short fictional film about the lives several single, divorced individuals dedicated to their work but found love while at it, set to film in Hunt Valley, according to Backstage. The shoot is scheduled for the second week of November, with...
foxbaltimore.com
Cox campaign website was blocked on Frederick Co. Schools' device due to 'filter' error
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Frederick County Public Schools is making a campaign website accessible to students after the district said a filter accidentally blocked the site from view. A parent contacted FOX45 News this week, after their student noticed Republican Gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox's campaign website was blocked...
When was the earliest snow in West Virginia history?
With the first snow of 2022 looming on the horizon, you might be asking when was the earliest snow recorded in West Virginia.
Online, word of mouth grass-roots effort emerges to oppose legalizing cannabis
Protect Maryland Kids wants Marylanders to vote ‘no’ on Question 4, the statewide ballot question legalizing recreational cannabis use. The post Online, word of mouth grass-roots effort emerges to oppose legalizing cannabis appeared first on Maryland Matters.
The Wild Hunt
