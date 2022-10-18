ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

mocoshow.com

Trans Maryland Holds Protest “Dance Party” in Front of Rockville Restaurant

Over 60 people attended a “Queer Dance Party” in front of That’s Amore Grill at 15201 Shady Grove Rd in Rockville on Wednesday night, October 19. The event was organized by Trans Maryland and Kristin Mink, the Democratic nominee for the County Council seat in District 5. The group was protesting a fundraiser by UARE (United Against Racism in Education) titled “True Stories About Transgenderism; It can happen to one of your loved ones!” that was taking place inside of the restaurant. UARE describes itself as a group that is “dedicated to fighting against the teaching of “Critical Race Theory”.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Bay Net

Maryland DNR Fishing Report – October 20

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Anglers are bundling up and enjoying fall fishing at its finest out on the Chesapeake Bay and in Maryland’s freshwater locations, which offer a variety of species. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources fall trout stocking program is in full swing. DNR and the Maryland...
MARYLAND STATE
livability.com

Why Frederick, MD, Is a Best Place to Live

A promising business sector, proximity to major Eastern cities, and unique downtown make Frederick the place to be. Frederick, MD, sits close enough to Washington, D.C., to be a bedroom community, but more than 60 percent of its workforce have chosen to live and work in Frederick. The city appeals to residents who look for more than just a commuter lifestyle amid the D.C. corridor. Frederick’s successful blend of history and innovation encourages creative, entrepreneurial-minded residents to make things happen. This is why Frederick has been named one of the Top 100 Best Places to Live for the third year.
FREDERICK, MD
downtownfrederick.org

Downtown Frederick’s Top 5, October 21-23

Grab your doggies and be prepared to laugh, rock, and have a tasty treat downtown this weekend! Canines on the Creek is making their third appearance on the creek with a dog parade and canine costume contest on Saturday. While you’re downtown with the family, why not learn to be root beer experts with a root beer tasting event at the North Market Pop Shop? Feeling the live music vibe instead? Catch the Ireland and US-based quartet, We Banjo 3 at the Weinberg.
FREDERICK, MD
PhillyBite

Where Are The Best Maryland Thrift Shops

- There are many unique items at Maryland thrift stores. Often, these shops also accept donations. Find out where the thrift stores in your area are located and their hours of operation. Then, take a trip to check out their great items. You may even be able to find a great deal on an item you have been wanting.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

8 of the Top 10 (and 19 of the Top 25) Elementary Schools in Maryland Are in MoCo, According to Latest Niche Rankings

Niche, a rankings and review resource that provides information on K-12 schools, colleges, cities, neighborhoods, and companies across the United States, recently published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. According to the rankings, 8 of the top 10 (and 19 of the Top 25) public elementary schools in Maryland are located in Montgomery County, with Stone Mill Elementary School (North Potomac) earning the top spot. All MoCo schools ranked in the top 25 are listed below.
MARYLAND STATE
touropia.com

27 Best Things to Do in Maryland

Fittingly described as ‘America in Miniature’, the Mid-Atlantic state of Maryland has something for everyone to enjoy. Whether it is quaint historic towns or lively seaside resorts that you are after or secluded barrier islands and soaring mountains; it definitely won’t disappoint with all that it has to offer.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Hard freeze expected; snow in far Western Md., W.Va.

The cold front that pushed through Monday night has brought the season’s coldest temperatures into early Tuesday, but the D.C. region is not done yet with the October chill. Wednesday will be a bit blustery with temperatures not moving too much from morning readings. Clear skies, light wind and fresh Canadian air will allow a hard frost to develop west of Interstate 95 where freeze warnings have been issued.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WVNS

When was the biggest snowstorm in West Virginia’s history?

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – It’s too early to know if we’ll be having a tough winter season yet, and the worst snowstorms the state has seen are hard to beat anyway. When was the biggest recorded snowstorm in West Virginia history? The Great Blizzard of 1978 West Virginia has seen its fair share of crazy […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Franklin News Post

Drug more deadly than fentanyl identified in Virginia

A new, deadlier form of fentanyl has arrived in Virginia, worrying officials charged with curbing Virginia’s resurgent opioid epidemic. The drugs are lab-made opioids known as nitazenes, and are estimated to be several times more potent than fentanyl, the opioid responsible for three out of every four overdose deaths in Virginia today.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Roanoke Star

Virginians Asked Not to Move Firewood

 As the days turn cooler and shorter, many Virginians are using firewood to keep warm and spend quality time with friends and family. While seemingly harmless, moving firewood can enable the easy movement of destructive forest and agricultural pests. When firewood is moved from one area to another, the invasive emerald ash borer, spongy moth, […]
VIRGINIA STATE
