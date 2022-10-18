Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Smith was listed questionable going into Wednesday's season opener due to a sore right knee, yet he was ultimately deemed available and started down low. Now, he is once again questionable, but it's not necessarily expected it could keep him out to start the weekend. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 3 HOURS AGO