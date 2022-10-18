ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Yardbarker

Watch: Devin Booker's Incredible Hesitation In Mavs-Suns Game

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday evening for both team's first game of the year. During the game, All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker had an incredible hesitation move that led to a made shot. NBA: "This Devin Booker hesi is a work of ART The Suns...
PHOENIX, AZ
BlueDevilCountry

Paolo Banchero posterizes player in NBA debut

Despite the Orlando Magic's season opener at the Detroit Pistons ending in a 113-109 loss, it's safe to say that 2021-22 Duke basketball one-and-done forward Paolo Banchero had an encouraging start to his NBA career on Wednesday night. RELATED: Stacking up all 26 Duke one-and-dones in history Sure, ...
ORLANDO, FL
NBA Analysis Network

Pelicans vs. Nets: How To Watch, Injury Report, Lineups, More

One of the most interesting matchups in the NBA’s first full slate of the season is an intra-conference game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Brooklyn Nets. This is a star-studded matchup that bookmakers are expecting to be a competitive up-and-down affair based on the lines that they have set for the game.
FOX Sports

Murray, Young lead Hawks past pesky Rockets 117-107

ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray paid immediate dividends for Atlanta at both ends of the court, scoring 20 points and picking off five steals to lead the Hawks past the pesky Houston Rockets 117-107 in the season opener Wednesday night. Murray, an All-Star guard acquired from San Antonio in...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

numberfire.com

Jarvis Landry (ankle) DNP for Saints' Tuesday practice

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) was a non-participant in Tuesday's practice. Landry has been unable to practice in almost two weeks after suffering an ankle injury. Look for Tre'Quan Smith to see more time in the slot versus an Arizona Cardinals' defense ranked sixth (22.3) in FanDuel points per game allowed to wide receivers this season.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022-2023 Houston Rockets roster

The Houston Rockets remain one of the NBA’s youngest teams. Yet, entering what is considered by most as the third season of a franchise rebuild, clear signs of optimism are emerging. It starts with second-year guard Jalen Green and rookie forward Jabari Smith Jr. Each excelled in the preseason...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Dejounte Murray starting at shooting guard in Atlanta's Wednesday lineup

Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray is starting in Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Murray will officially make his Atlanta debut alongside Trae Young, De'Andre Hunter, John Collins, and Clint Capela. In 34.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Murray to produce 20.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 7.8 assists.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Orlando's Cole Anthony (illness) listed as questionable on Wednesday

Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (illness) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Anthony's status is now in question after he came down with an illness. Expect Markelle Fultz to play more minutes on Wednesday night if Anthony is ruled out. Anthony's current projection includes 16.2...
ORLANDO, FL
numberfire.com

John Konchar starting for Dillion Brooks (thigh) on Wednesday

Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard John Konchar is starting in Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. After Dillion Brooks (thigh) was ruled out, Konchar will make the start with Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Santi Aldama, and Steven Adams. In 28.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Konchar to produce 7.6 points,...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Nuggets' Jamal Murray on "hard minutes restriction" on Wednesday

Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray will be on a "hard minutes restriction" in Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Murray will be on a minutes restriction on Wednesday, but will play into the second half, according to Michael Malone. The Nuggets are 7.0-point favorites over the Jazz on Wednesday....
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

New Orleans' Michael Thomas (toe) remains absent on Tuesday

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (toe) did not practice on Tuesday. Thomas' Thursday night status against the Cardinals is currently in doubt after the veteran wideout was unable to practice to open Week Seven's preparation. Expect Marquez Callaway to see more snaps versus an Arizona unit allowing 22.3 FanDuel points pre game to wideouts if Thomas is ruled out again.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Jalen Smith (knee) questionable for Pacers on Friday

Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Smith was listed questionable going into Wednesday's season opener due to a sore right knee, yet he was ultimately deemed available and started down low. Now, he is once again questionable, but it's not necessarily expected it could keep him out to start the weekend. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Ja Morant, Grizzlies soar into tilt with young Rockets

Not that Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant needed a reminder, but the trappings of superstardom include the responsibility of a heavy workload. Morant recorded game highs of 34 points and nine assists to lift Memphis to a 115-112 overtime win over the New York Knicks in Wednesday's opener, doing so over 38 high-intensity minutes.
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Nikola Jokic (finger) probable for Nuggets Friday night

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is considered probable to play Friday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. Jokic is dealing with a sprained right finger, which he apparently suffered in the team's season-opening loss Wednesday night - although the two-time MVP played very well. Keep a loose eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Pelicans' Jaxson Hayes (elbow) questionable for Friday

New Orleans Pelicans forward Jaxson Hayes (elbow) is questionable for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Hayes continues to deal with an elbow injury and is questionable to face the Hornets on Friday. If Hayes is ruled out, Larry Nance Jr. should be the Pelicans' primary beneficiary, with more playing time also falling to Naji Marshall and Willy Hernangomez.
HAYES, LA
numberfire.com

Ziaire Williams (knee) out again Friday for Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies forward Ziaire Williams will not play Friday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Williams' rookie season had some injury issues, missing 20 games to kick off his NBA career. Now in Year 2, he will have missed the first two games of the year due to right knee soreness. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return to the court.
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) ruled out again

Houston Rockets small forward Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) will not play on Friday against the Memphis Grizzlies. Tate's next chance to make his season debut will be on Saturday versus the Milwaukee Bucks in the second leg of the Rockets' back-to-back. Rookie Tari Eason might have earned himself more playing time in Friday's contest after scoring 8 points with 7 rebounds in 15 minutes on Wednesday in his NBA debut.
HOUSTON, TX

