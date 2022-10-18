ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Jim Irsay: 'There is merit to removing' Dan Snyder as owner

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Indianapolis Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay spoke up Tuesday in regard to the potential removal of Dan Snyder as the owner of the Washington Commanders.

As the league owners converged this week for the fall meetings in New York, the biggest topic of discussion has undoubtedly been the future of Snyder as the owner of the Commanders.

Irsay said he believes there is merit to removing him from his role, and that it’s ultimately the road the league needs to go down.

Snyder came under fire in 2021 when the NFL fined Washington $10 million “for fostering a workplace culture where sexual harassment, bullying and intimidation were commonplace throughout most of Daniel Snyder’s ownership,” according to The Washington Post.

In light of the recent ESPN report that Snyder had enough “dirt” on the rest of the league’s owners to keep him from being voted out, Irsay didn’t seem to be concerned about that aspect of the situation.

No owner has ever been voted before, and it would take 24 votes from the league owners to do so.

This process is likely going to go on for a long time, but Irsay isn’t being shy about his thoughts on Snyder continuing to be an owner in the NFL.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

