San Diego, CA

FOX Sports

Why Brandon Marsh's wet hair makes him a perfect fit with the Phillies

Between every inning, Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh wets his hair. The furry-faced 24-year-old — who, with his scraggly beard, looks like a cross between an eccentric yoga instructor and a desert-island castaway — either heads down to the bathroom sink in the tunnel or fills a bunch of plastic cups with water from the dugout cooler, which he then dumps on his head.
GEORGIA STATE
NJ.com

Pirates claim ex-Mets catcher

The Pittsburgh Pirates have claimed Ali Sanchez off of waivers from the Detroit Tigers. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The catcher signed with the New York Mets as an international free agent in 2013. He spent the next few years bouncing around the minor-league system and then was added to the Mets 40-man roster in 2019. Sanchez made his major-league debut in 2020. He was eventually designated for assignment in early 2021 and subsequently traded to the St. Louis Cardinals. The 25-year-old has played in just seven major-league games, five with the Mets and two with the Cardinals.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Padres vs. Phillies score: Live updates as Yu Darvish, Zack Wheeler square off in NLCS Game 1

The Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres are beginning their best-of-seven National League Championship Series on Tuesday night at Petco Park. The winner of the series will claim the NL pennant and advance to the World Series. The Phillies reached this point after defeating the St. Louis Cardinals and the defending champion Atlanta Braves; the Padres by toppling the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Here's how to watch Tuesday's Game 1.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Padres vs. Phillies score: Live updates as Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber homer in NLCS Game 1

The Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres are beginning their best-of-seven National League Championship Series on Tuesday night at Petco Park. With an ace for each team on the mound (Padres' Yu Darvish and Phillies' Zack Wheeler), the Phillies got on the board first in the fourth inning when Bryce Harper hit his fourth homer of the postseason, a solo shot. Kyle Schwarber made it 2-0 in the sixth inning with a 488-foot homer off Darvish, the longest ever at Petco Park. Here's how to watch Tuesday's Game 1.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS News

Phillies-Padres NLCS Game 1 live updates and more

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- When the Philadelphia Phillies fired Joe Girardi on June 3 after a 22-29 start, this seemed like a dream coming from the Citizens Bank Park parking lots, but, it's reality. The Phillies are four wins away from reaching the World Series. The San Diego Padres stand in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Phillies-Padres: Verlander's five key players in the NLCS

The NLCS is upon us, and two teams that no one expected just a matter of weeks ago are battling it out for the pennant. The fifth-seeded San Diego Padres and the sixth-seeded Philadelphia Phillies begin the best-of-seven series at Petco Park on Tuesday (with all seven games airing on FOX or FS1). The Padres upset the New York Mets in the wild-card round in three games before defeating the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers in four games in the NLDS.
CBS Philly

Northeast Philly corner bracing for Phillies celebrations

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies are battling with the San Diego Padres for a spot in the World Series -- and preparations are already underway for if they win the NLCS.Philadelphia police have already sent alerts out to nearby businesses and homeowners. They want the city to celebrate, but in a safe manner. The area of Frankford and Cottman Avenues has been dubbed the party area. If the Phils clinch a spot in the World Series this weekend, police are already preparing for the crowds and they're telling businesses to get ready. The corner is a main hub in Mayfair and with the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

