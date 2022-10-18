Read full article on original website
Women urged to look out for small sign of a heart attack
Women are being warned to look out for a little-known sign of a heart attack after new research found that women are not aware of their risk of developing coronary heart disease. Watch the campaign video below:. The key risk factors for coronary heart disease are alcohol, smoking, a poor...
cohaitungchi.com
Why Do I Sweat in My Sleep?
Sweating in your sleep can have different causes. Some causes of night sweats, like going through menopause, are common. Other causes of sweating in your sleep like infections and cancer are less common but still important to be aware of. You are reading: Do you sweat a lot with diabetes...
msn.com
When Should You Go To The Hospital For High Blood Pressure?
High blood pressure is a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke, but its symptoms are not always obvious. Contrary to popular belief, not everyone will experience sweating, facial flushing, nosebleeds, or headaches because of this condition, says the American Heart Association (AHA). In fact, about one-third of U.S. sufferers are unaware of their problem, according to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC). For this reason, hypertension is often referred to as a "silent killer."
Could Night Sweats And Hot Flashes During Menopause Indicate Something More Serious?
Whether menopause is many years away or right around the corner, the more you know about this natural change in life, the better. Most people know about the typical hot flashes, portrayed so over and over in television and movies. However, the truth is that menopause can cause a multitude of symptoms, from dry skin and thinning hair to sleep issues and mood disturbances (via Mayo Clinic). It can also cause more surprising symptoms like brain fog, immune dysfunction, palpitations, and anxiety.
The many side effects of Xanax and how it impairs your brain, digestion, heart, and much more
Xanax, aka Alprazolam, can help treat short-term anxiety but is highly addictive and comes with many side effects from drowsiness to constipation.
Healthline
Understanding Idiopathic Postprandial Syndrome (IPS)
People with IPS often experience symptoms of low blood sugar even though their blood sugar levels are within a normal range. A doctor may recommend making changes to your diet to ease symptoms. You frequently feel out of energy or shaky after a meal. You think you might have low...
How To Treat Sleep Apnea At Home
Sleep apnea is a dangerous sleep disorder that causes your breathing to start and stop while asleep (via Mayo Clinic). There are a few different types of sleep apnea, with the most common being obstructive sleep apnea. Obstructive sleep apnea happens when the throat muscles relax, which blocks your airway and results in less oxygen being sent to your body and blood. Per the statistics by the Sleep Foundation, it affects around 10 to 30% of the US adult population.
healio.com
Type 2 diabetes remission likely for adults with ‘healthy’ BMI and 10% weight loss
Adults with type 2 diabetes and a BMI of 21 kg/m2 to 27 kg/m2 have high likelihood of diabetes remission if they lose 10% of their starting weight, researchers reported. “Type 2 diabetes is often considered to be ‘caused’ by a higher body mass index, and certainly there is a strong link between increasing weight, increasing BMI and the incidence of type 2 diabetes,” Alison C. Barnes, RD, lead research associate and dietitian at the Human Nutrition Research Centre at Newcastle University, Newcastle upon Tyne, U.K., said during a presentation at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes annual meeting. “However, if we look at the numbers, 15% of new diagnoses of type 2 diabetes are actually in people who have a BMI within that healthy range.”
Healthline
Less Than 5 Hours Sleep Per Night May Raise Dementia, Diabetes Risks
New research indicates that sleeping fewer than five hours is linked with multimorbidity in older adults. Sleeping less has previously been associated with the added risk of developing certain chronic conditions. Sleep disorders like insomnia, sleep apnea, and restless leg syndrome are common among older people. Experts suggest seeing a...
archyworldys.com
Liver cancer: excess alcohol and other risk factors
The liver is one of Organs most important organs in the body. The organ removes toxins from the blood and regulates chemical levels. It excretes a product called bile that helps digest fat. The liver produces clotting factors and stores sugar that the body uses for energy. Poor liver health...
healthcareguys.com
Understanding Warning Signs And Symptoms Of Diabetes
Are you concerned that you may have diabetes? Then it is important to be aware of the warning signs and symptoms. Diabetes is a condition in which the body does not produce or use insulin properly. Left untreated, diabetes can lead to serious health problems. In this blog post, we...
Prevention
Can a Diet Help Relieve Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) Symptoms?
Polycystic ovary syndrome, commonly known as PCOS, affects up to 12% ( as many as 5 million) of American women of reproductive age. It has even impacted celebrities like Keke Palmer, Lea Michele, and HGTV’s Christina Anstead, but the hormone-related disorder is wildly understudied and under diagnosed. This often leaves some confusion for women who suffer from the disorder. The first course of action many medical professionals recommend is lifestyle changes, especially following a PCOS diet that can help manage symptoms. Here, we chat with experts about how diet affects PCOS, what PCOS diet foods you can incorporate into meals, and some foods that may trigger PCOS symptoms more often.
cohaitungchi.com
Can Diabetes Cause High Blood Pressure?
Diabetes and high blood pressure (hypertension) often occur together. A person with diabetes is twice as likely to have high blood pressure as someone who does not have diabetes. You are reading: Do people with diabetes have high blood pressure | Can Diabetes Cause High Blood Pressure?. When you have...
Are You A Strict Parent? You Might Be Making Your Kid Depressed
Kids who live with strict parents are more likely to develop depression in adolescence and adulthood, according to a new study. Researchers from the University of Leuven in Belgium analyzed the DNA of a cohort of teens, half of whom reported good parenting and half of whom reported strict parenting. Specifically, the research team looked at levels of DNA methylation — a process by which a chemical is added to a DNA molecule without changing the structure of the molecule itself. Methylation makes a gene less likely to be read and eventually translated into a protein.
Want A More Inclusive Family Holiday? Make Everyone A Sous Chef
In my family, as in many families, there is a division of labor in the preparation of the holiday meal that is not well balanced. My mother and aunt saddle the bulk of the work when it comes to dinner. Sure, others help, but their efforts are mostly symbolic. Those who can prepare a mean cocktail do so, our cousin with a knack for mashed potatoes brings them, and I, a thoroughly useless cook, make the Chex Mix.
The Best Morning Habits To Beat Bloating And Inflammation, According To Doctors
How you start your morning makes all the difference in how you feel throughout the day. Whether you’re meditating for a greater sense of calm, eating a nutritious breakfast for lasting energy, or taking a morning jog to get your blood moving, your morning routine can make or break your day—especially if you struggle with digestive issues and inflammation. Luckily, there are a few simple habits you can practice each morning in order to kick these problems to the curb.
Medical News Today
Budd-Chiari syndrome: What to know
Budd-Chiari syndrome, or hepatic venous outflow obstruction, is a rare disorder that causes a narrowing or blockage of the veins in the liver. It slows blood flow out of the liver, potentially causing pain and liver damage. A clot blocking the vein is the most common cause of Budd-Chiari syndrome...
Medical News Today
May-Thurner syndrome: What to know
May-Thurner syndrome occurs when a vein in the pelvis becomes compressed by an artery. It often does not cause symptoms, but it can narrow the vein and impair blood flow, which raises the risk of deep vein thrombosis (DVT). DVT is a blood clot that develops in a deep vein....
My Family Is Now The Typical American Family Of Four. And It Sucks.
I knew before my wife and I got married that she aspired to be a stay-at-home mother and housewife. Sure, it seemed like an odd goal for a smart-as-hell, modern 32-year-old woman, but she stressed to me that, since she was a little girl, she’d dreamed raising kids and managing a household would be her prime occupation. I was game to see her dream come true. After all, at the time, she was helping support my dream of being a writer, which, particularly in the beginning, wasn’t exactly lucrative.
