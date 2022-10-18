Read full article on original website
Russell Wilson is proving the Seahawks system made him look better
Russell Wilson’s primetime failures aren’t all that unfamiliar for Seahawks fans who have been watching Wilson struggle in key aspects of his game. The “system quarterback” phrase gets thrown around often without much consideration as to what it means. In short, fans denigrate quarterbacks who thrive in one system yet fail in another, but it’s an oversimplification of what a team ecosystem is meant to accomplish. In theory, every functional NFL system should be built around the strengths of what its players do well. Teams draft players tailor-made for their offensive and defensive schemes. Being someone who thrives in a given system isn’t a bad thing, because it just means the people around them gave them adequate tools to succeed.
NFL
Broncos QB Russell Wilson after overtime loss vs. Chargers: 'We don't have division in our locker room'
Another week brought another excruciating loss for the Denver Broncos, where the defense shut down an opponent and the offense came up short as they fell 19-16 to the Los Angeles Chargers in overtime Monday night. The Broncos fell to 2-4 to open the season for the fourth time in...
Re-grading the Broncos trade for Russell Wilson after six games
Six weeks into the season, the trade that sent Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos is worth re-examining. When the Seattle Seahawks traded franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, the haul Seattle received in return deemed the trade a necessary, yet painful, victory. Seahawks...
saturdaytradition.com
Richard Sherman offers take on Russell Wilson’s struggles in Denver
Richard Sherman discussed Russell Wilson’s recent struggles with Denver on his podcast Tuesday. The former Seahawks quarterback hasn’t yet found his stride with the Broncos as they are off to a 2-4 start with another loss to Los Angeles Monday night. Sherman believes it might just be a...
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks: Overreactions from game 6 win over Arizona
The Seattle Seahawks hosted Arizona in Week 6. It was a matchup between two teams tied for second place in NFC West. The winner would either have sole possession of second place or be tied for first place. The Seattle Seahawks welcomed in the red birds from Arizona. Both teams...
Seahawks have 2 of the NFL's top 10 leaders in yards per carry
In a surprise development, the Seattle Seahawks have one of the NFL’s top offenses this season. While veteran quarterback Geno Smith’s surprise improvement deserves much of the credit, Seattle has also been efficient running the ball. Even though their best running back is now out for the rest...
Silvi Says: Russell Wilson, now in Seahawks' rearview mirror, on rough ride
SEATTLE — Russell Wilson has been taking a verbal pounding this season. He's been an easy target for critics, especially on social media. Monday night's one-touchdown effort in a losing cause against the Los Angeles Chargers was the latest in his laughable line of nationally televised performances. In the...
NBC Sports
Pete Carroll on Seahawks: “We are just getting rolling”
The Seahawks have gotten off to a better-than-expected start, winning three, losing three, and landing in a three-way tie atop the NFC West. How does coach Pete Carroll assess the current state of his team?. “I think we are just laying low, I think we are in the reeds,” Carroll...
KING-5
Seattle Kraken fail to impress in home opener | Locked on Zags
Seattle Kraken fans were excited about the return of their beloved hockey team. A new intro video, a new blue chip rookie, what could go wrong?
ESPN
Broncos' Russell Wilson injures hamstring in loss to Chargers
INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson added another ache Monday night to an already painful start to his first season with the team as he suffered a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter of Denver's 19-16 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. "I kind of...
Yardbarker
Seahawks Rookie Sensation Tariq Woolen Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week
Thriving ever since his arrival at the VMAC for the start of Seahawks rookie minicamp and never looking back, the immediate ascendance of cornerback Tariq Woolen towards stardom has been one of the franchise's most surprising developments. A fifth-round pick out of UTSA, Woolen wasted little time impressing coach Pete...
FOX Sports
Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III breaks out; new home for Cam Akers?: NFC West Stock Watch
The Seattle Seahawks knew they had a talented runner when they selected Michigan State product Kenneth Walker III in the second round of this year's draft. But coach Pete Carroll also anticipated it would take time for Walker to transition to a more complex NFL offense. Well, in his first...
The challenges of Week 7; Saints travel to Cardinals
The other challenge is who will be taking snaps for the Cardinals, dual-threat quarterback Kyler Murray.
Yardbarker
Bruce Irvin 'Fired Up' About Seattle Seahawks Return
Bruce Irvin was once one of the most feared players on the Seattle Seahawks' defense. Now, he is getting ready to make his return to Lumen Field, and according to Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, Irvin can hardly contain himself. “He’s ready, he’s ready to go,” Carroll said. “He’s fired...
