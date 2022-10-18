Read full article on original website
WHIZ
Dial ‘M’ For Murder at Renner Theatre
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – In lieu of Halloween, the Renner Theater will be dialing up the suspense with a production of ‘Dial M for Murder.’. The play, written by Fredrick Knot, is an excellent way to celebrate local artists and the spooky season. The director of the play George Patterson says that watching a live production adds to the essence of the piece.
WHIZ
Pet of The Week: Meet Roxy
ZANESVILLE, OH- Her name may sound sassy…but this week’s Pet of the Week is more on the shy side. Meet Roxie. She’s a six year old great Pyrenees-German Shepard who can be nervous, but is very well mannered. Animal care manager Rebecca hunt says they’re still trying to determine what Roxy does and doesn’t like.
Karate Kid and Cobra Kai actor coming to Belmont County
Sensei Ron Thomas, Bobby Brown from the movie The Karate Kid, and the tv show Cobra Kai will be coming to Belmont County this weekend. Thomas will be visiting the Taylor Martial Arts Academy in St.Clairsville on October 22 from 9 AM- 2 PM. Not only will Thomas be available for a photo and autograph […]
New downtown bar aims to end ‘FOMO’ with endless entertainment opportunities
FOMO, a new Columbus bar, is set to open Halloween weekend. Credit: Ris Twigg | Lantern File Photo. For those who aren’t into barhopping, FOMO has you covered, with the experience of multiple venues in one location.
Atlas Obscura
National Museum of Cambridge Glass
With over 10,000 samples of glassware, the Museum of Cambridge Glass exhibits the story of the company from 1902 to 1958. Organized by time and color line, the museum shows rare samples of the elegant glass such as the colorful Rubina line, sought after by glass collectors. Cambridge Glass was...
WHIZ
Celebrating Make a Difference Day
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Saturday marks National Make a Difference Day and one local group gathered at the Muskingum Valley Vineyard Church to celebrate a few days early. Respite Center Manager Jill Sharrer and Brightview Addiction Treatment Center Community Outreach Manager Emilee Roberts hosted the event and shared what it was all about.
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Antique & Vintage Stores In Columbus
In a world where shopping can feel like a temporary solution, sometimes it’s nice to take a step back in time and go hunting for quality items. Whether you are working on an old restoration project or you simply enjoy reusing items for environmental benefits, antique and vintage shops can offer tons of variety.
thepostathens.com
Field of Screams terrifies visitors
Off of James A. Rhodes Appalachian Highway sits a narrow, gravel road that snakes its way through dust and fog to Murphy’s Field, home of the Field of Screams. Located just outside of Athens County in Coolville, Ohio, Murphy’s Farm Field of Screams is open until Oct. 29 every Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. For $15, participants endure a haunted-house-like experience deep in the terrifying, interactive field.
spectrumnews1.com
Amazon opens second-ever in person shopping experience in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Amazon’s second-ever in-person shopping experience is now open in Easton Town Center. Amazon Style brings advanced technology to shopping their clothing selection in a physical setting, creating what they say is a personalized and convenient new way to shop. Inside the store, shoppers use the...
WHIZ
Doris Louise Combs
Doris Louise Combs, 95 years of age, was born June 13, 1927, in Basil, Fairfield County, Ohio, to the late William Lewis Graham and Myrtle May (Buck) Graham. She went to her heavenly home on Saturday, October 15, 2022. Doris is preceded in death by her parents, William and Myrtle...
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Places For Fish And Chips In Columbus
There aren’t a ton of places in Columbus for fish and chips, but these are definitely the ones you’ll want to scope out for your next craving. Blame it on watching way too many BBC cop dramas, but every once in a while I start to get hardcore cravings of a good, greasy batch of fish and chips. A nice, crisp Atlantic cod or some soft and juicy white perch sits in my belly just right, especially with a pint of brown ale or a deep and tasty porter.
WHIZ
Stephanie S. Mayle
Stephanie Sue Mayle, 42, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Genesis Hospital. Stephanie was born January 4, 1980, daughter of Edward Mayle, Sr. and Laura Ann Croston. Stephanie is preceded in death by her grandparents, Edgar Croston and Linda Mayle. In addition to her parents, Stephanie...
WHIZ
Another Hound Needing Saved from the Pound
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center is the dropping spot for strays that law enforcement collects wandering throughout the community. Many of the dogs are simply lost and are missing their owners. K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid said owners of missing dogs are not going to be punished or fined and should reach out to the shelter for their pet’s best interest.
WHIZ
Appalachian Community Grant Program Enrollment to Begin Soon
COLUMBUS – State Representative Adam Holmes (R-Nashport) announced the Appalachian Community Grant Program will soon be accepting applications. The Appalachian Community Grant, a $500 million program supported by Holmes, will provide funding for sustainable, transformative projects in the 32-county region of Ohio, including Muskingum and Guernsey counties. “This funding...
‘Shoddy’ design at Zane State College sees 3 companies named in Ohio lawsuit
ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Three different companies are facing a lawsuit after the Ohio attorney general said they created a danger to students and staff at Zane State College. Attorney General Dave Yost filed the suit in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court, targeting SHP Leading Design, Quandel Construction Group and Robertson Construction for their work […]
myfox28columbus.com
Walmart announces Black Friday deals
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Walmart announced Wednesday that its "Black Friday Deals for Days" event is returning in November. The month-long saving event will begin online every Monday throughout the month. Event 1: Deals begin online on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. and continue in stores Nov. 9. Event...
WHIZ
Blood Drive in Honor of Brady Martin
ZANESVILLE, Oh – A local baseball team is supporting one of their own and sponsoring a blood drive in partnership with the American Red Cross. The drive, sponsored by the Midwest Marlins, in honor of 10-year-old Brady Martin will take place Wednesday November 2nd from noon until 6 PM at Together Ministries in Thornville, located at 11587 OH-13.
columbusnavigator.com
The Most Delicious Strawberry Cake In The World Is Right Here In Columbus
Every now and then, you just need something sweet. There are plenty of places around town to satisfy your sweet tooth, but there’s only one place that makes the perfect strawberry cake: Golden Delight Bakery. For over 20 years, Golden Delight has been gaining a loyal following here in...
sciotopost.com
Circleville Pumpkin Show Candidate Rides Tractors When She’s Not Cheerleading
Circleville – 16-year-old Pumpkin show junior at Westfall High school Audrey McCoy says when she’s not cheering for sports, she’s farming, hunting, and fishing. McCoy is a 3-year varsity cheerleader, and all-American cheerleader, she is also on the honor roll and involved in the FFA and Drug-free club. Outside of school, she loves to hunt, fish, and show market pigs throughout the seasons. She likes to travel and spend time with friends and family. After high school, she plans to attend a 4-year college and major in interior design.
sciotopost.com
Kyle Robert Justice, 56, of Circleville
Kyle Robert Justice, 56, of Circleville, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Kyle was born in Lancaster, Ohio to Sharon and the late Robert Justice on September 12, 1956. He is preceded in death by his father Robert M. Justice, and his beloved pet Max. He was an avid...
