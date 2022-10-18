ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIZ

Dial ‘M’ For Murder at Renner Theatre

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – In lieu of Halloween, the Renner Theater will be dialing up the suspense with a production of ‘Dial M for Murder.’. The play, written by Fredrick Knot, is an excellent way to celebrate local artists and the spooky season. The director of the play George Patterson says that watching a live production adds to the essence of the piece.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Pet of The Week: Meet Roxy

ZANESVILLE, OH- Her name may sound sassy…but this week’s Pet of the Week is more on the shy side. Meet Roxie. She’s a six year old great Pyrenees-German Shepard who can be nervous, but is very well mannered. Animal care manager Rebecca hunt says they’re still trying to determine what Roxy does and doesn’t like.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Karate Kid and Cobra Kai actor coming to Belmont County

Sensei Ron Thomas, Bobby Brown from the movie The Karate Kid, and the tv show Cobra Kai will be coming to Belmont County this weekend. Thomas will be visiting the Taylor Martial Arts Academy in St.Clairsville on October 22 from 9 AM- 2 PM. Not only will Thomas be available for a photo and autograph […]
Atlas Obscura

National Museum of Cambridge Glass

With over 10,000 samples of glassware, the Museum of Cambridge Glass exhibits the story of the company from 1902 to 1958. Organized by time and color line, the museum shows rare samples of the elegant glass such as the colorful Rubina line, sought after by glass collectors. Cambridge Glass was...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
WHIZ

Celebrating Make a Difference Day

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Saturday marks National Make a Difference Day and one local group gathered at the Muskingum Valley Vineyard Church to celebrate a few days early. Respite Center Manager Jill Sharrer and Brightview Addiction Treatment Center Community Outreach Manager Emilee Roberts hosted the event and shared what it was all about.
ZANESVILLE, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Antique & Vintage Stores In Columbus

In a world where shopping can feel like a temporary solution, sometimes it’s nice to take a step back in time and go hunting for quality items. Whether you are working on an old restoration project or you simply enjoy reusing items for environmental benefits, antique and vintage shops can offer tons of variety.
COLUMBUS, OH
thepostathens.com

Field of Screams terrifies visitors

Off of James A. Rhodes Appalachian Highway sits a narrow, gravel road that snakes its way through dust and fog to Murphy’s Field, home of the Field of Screams. Located just outside of Athens County in Coolville, Ohio, Murphy’s Farm Field of Screams is open until Oct. 29 every Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. For $15, participants endure a haunted-house-like experience deep in the terrifying, interactive field.
COOLVILLE, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Amazon opens second-ever in person shopping experience in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Amazon’s second-ever in-person shopping experience is now open in Easton Town Center. Amazon Style brings advanced technology to shopping their clothing selection in a physical setting, creating what they say is a personalized and convenient new way to shop. Inside the store, shoppers use the...
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Doris Louise Combs

Doris Louise Combs, 95 years of age, was born June 13, 1927, in Basil, Fairfield County, Ohio, to the late William Lewis Graham and Myrtle May (Buck) Graham. She went to her heavenly home on Saturday, October 15, 2022. Doris is preceded in death by her parents, William and Myrtle...
ZANESVILLE, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Places For Fish And Chips In Columbus

There aren’t a ton of places in Columbus for fish and chips, but these are definitely the ones you’ll want to scope out for your next craving. Blame it on watching way too many BBC cop dramas, but every once in a while I start to get hardcore cravings of a good, greasy batch of fish and chips. A nice, crisp Atlantic cod or some soft and juicy white perch sits in my belly just right, especially with a pint of brown ale or a deep and tasty porter.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Stephanie S. Mayle

Stephanie Sue Mayle, 42, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Genesis Hospital. Stephanie was born January 4, 1980, daughter of Edward Mayle, Sr. and Laura Ann Croston. Stephanie is preceded in death by her grandparents, Edgar Croston and Linda Mayle. In addition to her parents, Stephanie...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Another Hound Needing Saved from the Pound

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center is the dropping spot for strays that law enforcement collects wandering throughout the community. Many of the dogs are simply lost and are missing their owners. K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid said owners of missing dogs are not going to be punished or fined and should reach out to the shelter for their pet’s best interest.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Appalachian Community Grant Program Enrollment to Begin Soon

COLUMBUS – State Representative Adam Holmes (R-Nashport) announced the Appalachian Community Grant Program will soon be accepting applications. The Appalachian Community Grant, a $500 million program supported by Holmes, will provide funding for sustainable, transformative projects in the 32-county region of Ohio, including Muskingum and Guernsey counties. “This funding...
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

Walmart announces Black Friday deals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Walmart announced Wednesday that its "Black Friday Deals for Days" event is returning in November. The month-long saving event will begin online every Monday throughout the month. Event 1: Deals begin online on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. and continue in stores Nov. 9. Event...
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Blood Drive in Honor of Brady Martin

ZANESVILLE, Oh – A local baseball team is supporting one of their own and sponsoring a blood drive in partnership with the American Red Cross. The drive, sponsored by the Midwest Marlins, in honor of 10-year-old Brady Martin will take place Wednesday November 2nd from noon until 6 PM at Together Ministries in Thornville, located at 11587 OH-13.
THORNVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Circleville Pumpkin Show Candidate Rides Tractors When She’s Not Cheerleading

Circleville – 16-year-old Pumpkin show junior at Westfall High school Audrey McCoy says when she’s not cheering for sports, she’s farming, hunting, and fishing. McCoy is a 3-year varsity cheerleader, and all-American cheerleader, she is also on the honor roll and involved in the FFA and Drug-free club. Outside of school, she loves to hunt, fish, and show market pigs throughout the seasons. She likes to travel and spend time with friends and family. After high school, she plans to attend a 4-year college and major in interior design.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Kyle Robert Justice, 56, of Circleville

Kyle Robert Justice, 56, of Circleville, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Kyle was born in Lancaster, Ohio to Sharon and the late Robert Justice on September 12, 1956. He is preceded in death by his father Robert M. Justice, and his beloved pet Max. He was an avid...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy