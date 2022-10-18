Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
A Popular U.S Based Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Opens in TroyMadocTroy, MI
Related
Magic Johnson Revealed What Michael Jordan Told Him At 1 AM The Night Before Game 1 Against Clyde Drexler And The Trail Blazers In The 1992 NBA Finals
Magic Johnson revealed what Michael Jordan told him the night before Game 1 of the 1992 NBA Finals against Clyde Drexler and the Portland Trail Blazers.
Michael Jordan Both Terrified Shaquille O’Neal and Taught Him an Important Lesson During Their First NBA Encounter
When Shaq came within touching distance of a Michael Jordan shot, the big man learned an invaluable lesson about NBA greatness. The post Michael Jordan Both Terrified Shaquille O’Neal and Taught Him an Important Lesson During Their First NBA Encounter appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Prediction: Detroit Pistons’ player roles and impact
The Detroit Pistons kick off their season on Wednesday at home against the Orlando Magic. The Pistons are still one of the youngest teams in the league, but they are expected to improve on their 23 wins from last year. The Pistons return much of their central core, but added reinforcements in additional young talent and established veterans. In the youth department, top picks, Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren inject the roster with much-needed athleticism. To complement the youngsters, Bojan Bogdanović and Alec Burks are knockdown shooters who should free up space for everyone. With all these additions, here is our prediction: Detroit Pistons’ player roles and impact.
How Twitter reacted to the Utah Jazz’s incredible season opening first half
The Utah Jazz led the Denver Nuggets by 22 after the first half at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City
Bill Russell Said 3 People Were Responsible for Making the Boston Celtics ‘Special’ During His Era
Bill Russell once said there were three people responsible for making the Boston Celtics "special" during his playing days. The post Bill Russell Said 3 People Were Responsible for Making the Boston Celtics ‘Special’ During His Era appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
thecomeback.com
Paolo Banchero throws down poster dunk in sensational NBA debut
It didn’t take long for the 2022 NBA Draft’s top overall draft pick to show off his skills in an NBA game. Paolo Banchero scored 27 points (11-of-18 from the field, 5-of-7 at the line), pulled down nine rebounds, dished out two assists, and blocked two shots in his NBA debut on Wednesday night for the Orlando Magic vs. the Detroit Pistons. It was the 2022-23 season opener for each team.
The Detroit Pistons Beat The Orlando Magic 113-109
The Pistons had an all-around team effort to hold off the Magic and win their first game of the season
Jaden Ivey excites in Pistons debut but another rookie resets a franchise record
The Detroit Pistons played like a well-oiled machine in their 2022-23 season opener Wednesday night, thanks in large part to their young studs who showed out right in their very first taste of the NBA regular season. In the Pistons’ 113-109 win over the visiting Orlando Magic, Jaden Ivey scored 19 points with three rebounds and four assists, while also shooting 8-of-15 from the field in 32 minutes. Meanwhile, Jalen Duren came off the bench and chipped in 14 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks in only 22 minutes of play.
Yardbarker
Knicks fall short in OT thriller in Memphis
RJ Barrett could not buy a bucket. Still, the New York Knicks came within one loose ball away from wielding the upset ax on the Memphis Grizzlies, the second-best team in the Western Conference last season. Tyus Jones hit a clutch triple off a loose ball scramble with 47.8 seconds...
3 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls' road win over the Miami Heat
In an early season battle of two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, the Chicago Bulls came out on top
Detroit Pistons: Jalen Duren posterizes Chuma Okeke in NBA debut [Video]
Watch as Jalen Duren posterizes Chuma OkekeHow is Duren playing so far?. Detroit Pistons rookie Jalen Duren may only be 18 years old, but he can certainly throw down a dunk like a grown man!. On Wednesday, during the Pistons season-opener against the Orlando Magic, Duren got himself his first...
NBA
Paolo Banchero Shines Bright in NBA Debut Despite Magic Coming Up Short in Detroit
Paolo Banchero recorded 27 points, the most ever by a Magic rookie in their NBA debut, Jalen Suggs, back from his knee injury, scored 21 points, and Franz Wagner had 20, but Orlando came up short in a 113-109 loss to the host Detroit Pistons in the regular season opener for both teams on Wednesday night.
numberfire.com
Start Winning In Seconds
Get NBA Game Picks When You Upgrade to a Premium Account with numberFire. If you're not a Premium subscriber, it takes just a few seconds to sign up. You'll get access to all of our insider information, game projections, handicapping advice, DFS tools, advanced statistics, and more.
numberfire.com
Russell Westbrook (hamstring) available for Lakers on Tuesday
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (hamstring) will play in Tuesday's contest against the Golden State Warriors. Westbrook is active for Tuesday's opener despite recent left hamstring soreness. In 25.7 expected minutes, our models project Westbrook to score 25.7 FanDuel points. Westbrook's projection includes 11.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.7...
numberfire.com
Dillon Brooks (thigh) inactive for Memphis' Wednesday matchup
Memphis Grizzlies small forward Dillon Brooks (thigh) will not play in Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Brooks will miss tonight's season opener with thigh soreness. Expect John Konchar to see an increased role versus a Knicks' team with a projected 102.4 defensive rating. Konchar's current projection includes 7.6...
numberfire.com
LeBron James (foot) will start in Lakers' Tuesday contest against Warriors
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (foot) will play in Tuesday's game against the Golden State Warriors. James will make tonight's start in their season opener despite his probable designation. In 35.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project James to score 44.4 FanDuel points. James' Tuesday projection includes 24.1 points, 7.7...
numberfire.com
Orlando's Cole Anthony (illness) listed as questionable on Wednesday
Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (illness) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Anthony's status is now in question after he came down with an illness. Expect Markelle Fultz to play more minutes on Wednesday night if Anthony is ruled out. Anthony's current projection includes 16.2...
numberfire.com
Rudy Gobert starting at center for Timberwolves on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert is starting in Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Gobert will make his first start for Minnesota alongside D'Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, and Karl-Anthony Towns. In 32.4 expected minutes, our models project Gobert to produce 14.1 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 1.1 assists.
numberfire.com
John Konchar starting for Dillion Brooks (thigh) on Wednesday
Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard John Konchar is starting in Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. After Dillion Brooks (thigh) was ruled out, Konchar will make the start with Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Santi Aldama, and Steven Adams. In 28.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Konchar to produce 7.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Caris LeVert starting in Cleveland's Wednesday lineup versus Toronto
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert is starting in Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. LeVert will be included among Cleveland's starting five alongside Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen. In 27.6 expected minutes, our models project LeVert to produce 12.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.9 assists.
Comments / 0