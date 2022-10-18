ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Detroit Pistons kick off their season on Wednesday at home against the Orlando Magic. The Pistons are still one of the youngest teams in the league, but they are expected to improve on their 23 wins from last year. The Pistons return much of their central core, but added reinforcements in additional young talent and established veterans. In the youth department, top picks, Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren inject the roster with much-needed athleticism. To complement the youngsters, Bojan Bogdanović and Alec Burks are knockdown shooters who should free up space for everyone. With all these additions, here is our prediction: Detroit Pistons’ player roles and impact.
thecomeback.com

Paolo Banchero throws down poster dunk in sensational NBA debut

It didn’t take long for the 2022 NBA Draft’s top overall draft pick to show off his skills in an NBA game. Paolo Banchero scored 27 points (11-of-18 from the field, 5-of-7 at the line), pulled down nine rebounds, dished out two assists, and blocked two shots in his NBA debut on Wednesday night for the Orlando Magic vs. the Detroit Pistons. It was the 2022-23 season opener for each team.
ClutchPoints

Jaden Ivey excites in Pistons debut but another rookie resets a franchise record

The Detroit Pistons played like a well-oiled machine in their 2022-23 season opener Wednesday night, thanks in large part to their young studs who showed out right in their very first taste of the NBA regular season. In the Pistons’ 113-109 win over the visiting Orlando Magic, Jaden Ivey scored 19 points with three rebounds and four assists, while also shooting 8-of-15 from the field in 32 minutes. Meanwhile, Jalen Duren came off the bench and chipped in 14 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks in only 22 minutes of play.
Yardbarker

Knicks fall short in OT thriller in Memphis

RJ Barrett could not buy a bucket. Still, the New York Knicks came within one loose ball away from wielding the upset ax on the Memphis Grizzlies, the second-best team in the Western Conference last season. Tyus Jones hit a clutch triple off a loose ball scramble with 47.8 seconds...
numberfire.com

numberfire.com

Russell Westbrook (hamstring) available for Lakers on Tuesday

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (hamstring) will play in Tuesday's contest against the Golden State Warriors. Westbrook is active for Tuesday's opener despite recent left hamstring soreness. In 25.7 expected minutes, our models project Westbrook to score 25.7 FanDuel points. Westbrook's projection includes 11.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.7...
numberfire.com

Dillon Brooks (thigh) inactive for Memphis' Wednesday matchup

Memphis Grizzlies small forward Dillon Brooks (thigh) will not play in Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Brooks will miss tonight's season opener with thigh soreness. Expect John Konchar to see an increased role versus a Knicks' team with a projected 102.4 defensive rating. Konchar's current projection includes 7.6...
numberfire.com

LeBron James (foot) will start in Lakers' Tuesday contest against Warriors

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (foot) will play in Tuesday's game against the Golden State Warriors. James will make tonight's start in their season opener despite his probable designation. In 35.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project James to score 44.4 FanDuel points. James' Tuesday projection includes 24.1 points, 7.7...
numberfire.com

Orlando's Cole Anthony (illness) listed as questionable on Wednesday

Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (illness) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Anthony's status is now in question after he came down with an illness. Expect Markelle Fultz to play more minutes on Wednesday night if Anthony is ruled out. Anthony's current projection includes 16.2...
numberfire.com

Rudy Gobert starting at center for Timberwolves on Wednesday

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert is starting in Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Gobert will make his first start for Minnesota alongside D'Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, and Karl-Anthony Towns. In 32.4 expected minutes, our models project Gobert to produce 14.1 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 1.1 assists.
numberfire.com

John Konchar starting for Dillion Brooks (thigh) on Wednesday

Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard John Konchar is starting in Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. After Dillion Brooks (thigh) was ruled out, Konchar will make the start with Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Santi Aldama, and Steven Adams. In 28.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Konchar to produce 7.6 points,...
numberfire.com

Caris LeVert starting in Cleveland's Wednesday lineup versus Toronto

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert is starting in Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. LeVert will be included among Cleveland's starting five alongside Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen. In 27.6 expected minutes, our models project LeVert to produce 12.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.9 assists.
