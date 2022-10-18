Read full article on original website
Krichbaum absolute farm auction. 86 acre Ashland co farm, farm house, garage, pole building, free gas, tractor, tools, excellent antiques and household.
GARAGE – POLE BUILDING. TRACTORS – TOOLS – EXCELLENT ANTIQUES AND HOUSEHOLD. Will sell the following real estate and personal property at absolute auction on location at 1052 County Road 2075, Ashland, Ohio. South of US 30 on State Route 511 to TR 2104 and West to CR 2075 to the farm.
Mansfield Control Board OKs $49,750 to design new bridge at North Lake Park
MANSFIELD -- It's good to have shovel-ready projects prepared for when funds become available, according to City of Mansfield engineer Bob Bianchi. That's why the city's Board of Control on Tuesday approved spending $49,750 with EMH&T from Columbus to design a new double-box bridge near the entrance to North Lake Park.
GALLERY: North Lake Park bridge replacement design approved
Photos of a crumbling bridge at North Lake Park in Mansfield. The city's Board of Control on Tuesday approved a $49,750 contract to design a replacement for the structure. (City of Mansfield photos)
Mansfield City Council discusses possible water-rate increase for 2023
MANSFIELD -- Mansfield city engineer Bob Bianchi said he fears a hypothetical day 10 years in the future when the city can’t deliver safe water to homes and businesses. If that were to happen, he said the city wouldn’t be able to afford water line replacements at its current water-rate structure.
Cover those plants, freeze warning issued for Richland County
MANSFIELD -- Baby it's cold outside, and it's about to get colder. A freeze warning was issued Tuesday afternoon for Richland County from Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 11 p.m. through Thursday, Oct. 20 at 10 a.m., according to Sarah Potes, of the Richland County Emergency Management Agency.
Richland Co. Sheriff's Office receives nearly $70k in traffic safety grants
RICHLAND COUNTY — Sheriff J. Steve Sheldon announced Thursday the Ohio Department of Public Safety's (ODPS) Ohio Traffic Safety Office (OTSO) awarded $69,974.98 in federal traffic safety funding to the Richland County Sheriff's Office for federal fiscal year 2023. ”These funds are critical in ensuring that we are doing...
Former Hess & Clark site developer considers hotel, seeking options
ASHLAND — The future of the former Hess & Clark site in Downtown Ashland is again fuzzy. The owner of the site, John Pacheco, has tapped CBRE Group (Coldwell Banker Ricard Ellis) for the possibility of constructing a hotel on the property.
AEP wants to replace aging transmission line in eastern Franklin County
American Electric Power of Ohio is proposing construction of a new 138 kV transmission line on the east side of Franklin County in the Blacklick estates area to replace an aging line that frequent overloads. The $21 million transmission line would replace the existing Refugee / Groves Road transmission line,...
Northeast Ohio Amish community protesting buggy lights law, citations
Many members of Northeast Ohio's Amish community are not happy about the enforcement of a new state law that forces them to make their buggies more visible with flashing yellow lights.
Spooky Old House featured at Mansfield-Richland County Public Library on Oct. 29
MANSFIELD -- The Renaissance Theatre will host the first of its three Teddy Bear Concerts of the 2022-23 Mechanics Bank Education Series on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 2:30 pm. "The Spooky Old House" concert will be held in the Community Room at the Mansfield/Richland County Public Library’s Main Location, located at 43 West Third Street, in Downtown Mansfield.
5 Amish men plead 'no contest' to violating buggy law in Ashland, refuse to pay fines
ASHLAND — Five Amish men charged under Ohio’s new buggy law pleaded no contest Tuesday in Ashland Municipal Court. However, in a written letter, the group vowed not to pay the $50 fines attached to the misdemeanor charges. Andy Swartzentruber, Eli Swartzentruber, Menno Swartzentruber, Eli Mast and John...
Oberlin officials plan hours-long citywide power outage on October 30
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials in Oberlin advised residents that there will be a citywide power outage scheduled for early-morning hours on Sunday, Oct. 30. According to Oberlin police, local officials, and FirstEnergy, the planned outage is expected to take place from midnight to 6 a.m. The time was selected...
Galion announces leaf collection schedule
GALION -- The Galion Service Department will begin leaf collection later this week. City residents may rake leaves into the tree lawn in front of their homes for pick up. Crews try to hit each neighborhood every 7-10 days depending on manpower. Do not park vehicles directly in front of...
Hearing held in Summit County concerning Rittman woman’s bond
A hearing was held Tuesday afternoon in Summit County Common Pleas Court concerning Erica Stefanko, the Rittman woman sentenced to life in prison last year for the role she played in the murder of a 25-year old woman back in 2012, but whose conviction was overturned this past July. Stefanko’s attorney argued that his client’s bond should be lowered as she awaits a new trial. The judge at yesterday’s hearing said she would consider the request, but for now Stefanko’s bond will remain at $200,000. A status hearing for the case has been scheduled for the week after Thanksgiving.
4 area chambers of commerce to host Route 30 Business Expo
SYCAMORE -- The Bucyrus Area Chamber, Carey Chamber, Galion-Crestline Area Chamber, and Wyandot Chamber have announced the Route 30 Business Expo to be held Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Sycamore Event Center located at 3498 State Highway 103 in Sycamore. The Route 30 Expo will...
‘Shred It’ Day with E-Waste Collection Provided in Galion
GALION — The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce and Galion Safety Council are collaborating to host a ‘Shred It’ Day, with electronics recycling also provided. This FREE community event will be held on Friday, Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot behind the chamber office in Galion, off North Union St between Harding Way West and West Church St.
Galion Middle School to host 5th annual Spooktacular event
GALION — On Thursday, Oct. 27 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. the Galion Middle School (GMS) leadership team will host its fifth-annual Spooktacular Trick-or-Treat event at 474 Portland Way N, Galion, OH 44833. Galion families with children from pre-k (toddler) to grade 5 are invited to walk the halls...
Trees reportedly stolen from Ohio veterans’ cemetery
RITTMAN, Ohio – Rittman police are investigating a report of a dozen trees stolen from a local cemetery for veterans. The Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery is undergoing an expansion to its grounds that will allow for more burials to take place. A contractor reported the trees, which were to be planted this week, were missing from the location, the cemetery’s director, Jesse Getz, said.
What caused local propane company to suddenly close
A Medina propane company that shuttered suddenly, leaving customers out in the cold, filed for bankruptcy last week, according to a statement issued Wednesday. Its customers — some of whom pre-paid thousands of dollars for propane service that won't be fulfilled — may now see refunds through the company's Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation process, according to the statement.
Outpouring of community support boosts Shelby family
SHELBY -- During a time of inflation, political turmoil, and international conflicts, one small family in one small Ohio city has received an outpouring of support and help from their small city and surrounding communities. When the story of the Uyoa family was published in Richland Source last week, they...
