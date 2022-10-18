ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

richlandsource.com

Mansfield Control Board OKs $49,750 to design new bridge at North Lake Park

MANSFIELD -- It's good to have shovel-ready projects prepared for when funds become available, according to City of Mansfield engineer Bob Bianchi. That's why the city's Board of Control on Tuesday approved spending $49,750 with EMH&T from Columbus to design a new double-box bridge near the entrance to North Lake Park.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Mansfield City Council discusses possible water-rate increase for 2023

MANSFIELD -- Mansfield city engineer Bob Bianchi said he fears a hypothetical day 10 years in the future when the city can’t deliver safe water to homes and businesses. If that were to happen, he said the city wouldn’t be able to afford water line replacements at its current water-rate structure.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Cover those plants, freeze warning issued for Richland County

MANSFIELD -- Baby it's cold outside, and it's about to get colder. A freeze warning was issued Tuesday afternoon for Richland County from Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 11 p.m. through Thursday, Oct. 20 at 10 a.m., according to Sarah Potes, of the Richland County Emergency Management Agency.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Spooky Old House featured at Mansfield-Richland County Public Library on Oct. 29

MANSFIELD -- The Renaissance Theatre will host the first of its three Teddy Bear Concerts of the 2022-23 Mechanics Bank Education Series on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 2:30 pm. "The Spooky Old House" concert will be held in the Community Room at the Mansfield/Richland County Public Library’s Main Location, located at 43 West Third Street, in Downtown Mansfield.
MANSFIELD, OH
cleveland19.com

Oberlin officials plan hours-long citywide power outage on October 30

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials in Oberlin advised residents that there will be a citywide power outage scheduled for early-morning hours on Sunday, Oct. 30. According to Oberlin police, local officials, and FirstEnergy, the planned outage is expected to take place from midnight to 6 a.m. The time was selected...
OBERLIN, OH
richlandsource.com

Galion announces leaf collection schedule

GALION -- The Galion Service Department will begin leaf collection later this week. City residents may rake leaves into the tree lawn in front of their homes for pick up. Crews try to hit each neighborhood every 7-10 days depending on manpower. Do not park vehicles directly in front of...
GALION, OH
wqkt.com

Hearing held in Summit County concerning Rittman woman’s bond

A hearing was held Tuesday afternoon in Summit County Common Pleas Court concerning Erica Stefanko, the Rittman woman sentenced to life in prison last year for the role she played in the murder of a 25-year old woman back in 2012, but whose conviction was overturned this past July. Stefanko’s attorney argued that his client’s bond should be lowered as she awaits a new trial. The judge at yesterday’s hearing said she would consider the request, but for now Stefanko’s bond will remain at $200,000. A status hearing for the case has been scheduled for the week after Thanksgiving.
RITTMAN, OH
richlandsource.com

4 area chambers of commerce to host Route 30 Business Expo

SYCAMORE -- The Bucyrus Area Chamber, Carey Chamber, Galion-Crestline Area Chamber, and Wyandot Chamber have announced the Route 30 Business Expo to be held Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Sycamore Event Center located at 3498 State Highway 103 in Sycamore. The Route 30 Expo will...
SYCAMORE, OH
richlandsource.com

‘Shred It’ Day with E-Waste Collection Provided in Galion

GALION — The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce and Galion Safety Council are collaborating to host a ‘Shred It’ Day, with electronics recycling also provided. This FREE community event will be held on Friday, Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot behind the chamber office in Galion, off North Union St between Harding Way West and West Church St.
GALION, OH
richlandsource.com

Galion Middle School to host 5th annual Spooktacular event

GALION — On Thursday, Oct. 27 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. the Galion Middle School (GMS) leadership team will host its fifth-annual Spooktacular Trick-or-Treat event at 474 Portland Way N, Galion, OH 44833. Galion families with children from pre-k (toddler) to grade 5 are invited to walk the halls...
GALION, OH
Cleveland.com

Trees reportedly stolen from Ohio veterans’ cemetery

RITTMAN, Ohio – Rittman police are investigating a report of a dozen trees stolen from a local cemetery for veterans. The Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery is undergoing an expansion to its grounds that will allow for more burials to take place. A contractor reported the trees, which were to be planted this week, were missing from the location, the cemetery’s director, Jesse Getz, said.
RITTMAN, OH
WKBN

What caused local propane company to suddenly close

A Medina propane company that shuttered suddenly, leaving customers out in the cold, filed for bankruptcy last week, according to a statement issued Wednesday. Its customers — some of whom pre-paid thousands of dollars for propane service that won't be fulfilled — may now see refunds through the company's Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation process, according to the statement.
MEDINA, OH
richlandsource.com

Outpouring of community support boosts Shelby family

SHELBY -- During a time of inflation, political turmoil, and international conflicts, one small family in one small Ohio city has received an outpouring of support and help from their small city and surrounding communities. When the story of the Uyoa family was published in Richland Source last week, they...
SHELBY, OH

