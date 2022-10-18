Los Angeles Clippers guard/forward Kawhi Leonard could be brought off the bench to start the season in order to manage his minutes, reports Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. The Clippers understandably want to be cautious with Leonard's initial return after he missed all of last season with a torn ACL. He should still be able to see around 30 minutes with the second unit in Thursday's season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers, but Leonard's load management will likely be a relevant topic throughout the first few weeks of the year. Paul George stands to benefit if Leonard is limited, as well as Norman Powell, Marcus Morris, and Reggie Jackson.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO