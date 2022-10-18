ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

The Commercial Appeal

See Ja Morant's highlight block, alley-oop in OT of Memphis Grizzlies' win over Knicks

Ja Morant might not have made the game-winning shot in regulation but he delivered an insane sequence in overtime during the Memphis Grizzlies' season opener. Morant chased down Knicks guard Jalen Brunson and pinned his shot on the backboard with an incredible block from behind. The Grizzlies' All-Star then followed that by dribbling down the court and throwing an alley-oop pass to Brandon Clarke. ...
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Halftime Report: Takeaways From Suns vs Mavericks

The first half has come to a close as the Phoenix Suns trail the Dallas Mavericks 62-45 at halftime. Here are some key takeaways from the game so far before heading into second half play. Deandre Ayton Foul Trouble:. Deandre Ayton picked up his third foul at the 8 minute...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS New York

Morant's 34 points lead Grizzlies to OT win over Knicks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant had 34 points and nine assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the New York Knicks 115-112 in overtime on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams.Santi Aldama had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Memphis, and Desmond Bane finished with 16 points. Aldama was 7 of 14 from the field in his first career start, stepping in for Jaren Jackson Jr. while the forward recovers from an offseason stress fracture to his right foot."You know, I was locked in. I know they were a very good team, so I just tried to play...
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Knicks fall short in OT thriller in Memphis

RJ Barrett could not buy a bucket. Still, the New York Knicks came within one loose ball away from wielding the upset ax on the Memphis Grizzlies, the second-best team in the Western Conference last season. Tyus Jones hit a clutch triple off a loose ball scramble with 47.8 seconds...
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Paul George Throws Shade at Suns' Game-Winner vs. Mavs

The Phoenix Suns emerged as winners from their 107-105 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Devin Booker paced the team with 28 points, but people will first bring up Damion Lee's 11-point effort which featured clutch shots down the stretch of the fourth quarter. The last one, a...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Russell Westbrook (hamstring) available for Lakers on Tuesday

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (hamstring) will play in Tuesday's contest against the Golden State Warriors. Westbrook is active for Tuesday's opener despite recent left hamstring soreness. In 25.7 expected minutes, our models project Westbrook to score 25.7 FanDuel points. Westbrook's projection includes 11.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.7...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Rudy Gobert starting at center for Timberwolves on Wednesday

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert is starting in Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Gobert will make his first start for Minnesota alongside D'Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, and Karl-Anthony Towns. In 32.4 expected minutes, our models project Gobert to produce 14.1 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 1.1 assists.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Orlando's Cole Anthony (illness) listed as questionable on Wednesday

Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (illness) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Anthony's status is now in question after he came down with an illness. Expect Markelle Fultz to play more minutes on Wednesday night if Anthony is ruled out. Anthony's current projection includes 16.2...
ORLANDO, FL
numberfire.com

Kawhi Leonard could come off Clippers' bench to start season

Los Angeles Clippers guard/forward Kawhi Leonard could be brought off the bench to start the season in order to manage his minutes, reports Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. The Clippers understandably want to be cautious with Leonard's initial return after he missed all of last season with a torn ACL. He should still be able to see around 30 minutes with the second unit in Thursday's season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers, but Leonard's load management will likely be a relevant topic throughout the first few weeks of the year. Paul George stands to benefit if Leonard is limited, as well as Norman Powell, Marcus Morris, and Reggie Jackson.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Jarvis Landry (ankle) DNP for Saints' Tuesday practice

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) was a non-participant in Tuesday's practice. Landry has been unable to practice in almost two weeks after suffering an ankle injury. Look for Tre'Quan Smith to see more time in the slot versus an Arizona Cardinals' defense ranked sixth (22.3) in FanDuel points per game allowed to wide receivers this season.
numberfire.com

Pelicans' Jaxson Hayes (elbow) questionable for Friday

New Orleans Pelicans forward Jaxson Hayes (elbow) is questionable for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Hayes continues to deal with an elbow injury and is questionable to face the Hornets on Friday. If Hayes is ruled out, Larry Nance Jr. should be the Pelicans' primary beneficiary, with more playing time also falling to Naji Marshall and Willy Hernangomez.
HAYES, LA
numberfire.com

Knicks' Quentin Grimes (foot) out again on Friday

New York Knicks shooting guard Quentin Grimes (foot) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Grimes continues to deal with a foot injury and will remain sidelined on Friday. His next chance to play will come against the Orlando Magic on Monday. Expect Cam Reddish to continue to see more minutes off the bench after logging 28 on Wednesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Jalen Smith (knee) questionable for Pacers on Friday

Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Smith was listed questionable going into Wednesday's season opener due to a sore right knee, yet he was ultimately deemed available and started down low. Now, he is once again questionable, but it's not necessarily expected it could keep him out to start the weekend. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Nikola Jokic (finger) probable for Nuggets Friday night

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is considered probable to play Friday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. Jokic is dealing with a sprained right finger, which he apparently suffered in the team's season-opening loss Wednesday night - although the two-time MVP played very well. Keep a loose eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
DENVER, CO

