Read full article on original website
Related
'Unspeakable, unforgettable, evil': Meridian man sentenced to life in prison for death of 9-year-old son
BOISE, Idaho — Erik Osuna, a Meridian father who pleaded guilty to murdering and abusing his 9-year-old son, will spend his life in prison after being sentenced by Ada County District Judge Steven Hippler on Thursday. Osuna was sentenced following his wife, Monique Osuna -- she was also sentenced...
Boise man killed in motorcycle crash on Highway 21
BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man was killed Wednesday after a motorcycle crash on State Highway 21 in Ada County, Idaho State Police reported. While driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, the 56-year-old crashed as the highway curved. The incident happened at milepost 9.5 around 5 p.m. On Thursday, the Ada...
Parma man sentenced for vehicular manslaughter in deadly 2021 crash on I-84
BOISE, Idaho — A 29-year-old Parma man has been sentenced for vehicle manslaughter for causing a 2021 crash on Interstate 84 that involved nine vehicles and killed a 27-year-old woman. Dalton Leonard was sentenced on Oct. 13 to 90 days in jail with the option of work release and...
Police release bodycam video from Boise Towne Square mall shooting
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department on Thursday released bodycam video from the October 2021 Boise Towne Square mall shooting. Police also announced the officer who used deadly force against the shooter, Jacob Bergquist, was "justified in his actions." Police said Bergquist killed two people and injured three...
Idaho school districts getting creative to attract substitutes, amid teacher shortage
BOISE, Idaho — Schools across Idaho continue to battle staffing shortages; shortages made more complicated in recent years by the COVID pandemic and increased politics surrounding schools. “When COVID hit us, a lot of the districts really had a struggle with trying to find substitutes, and so, what we...
Meridian moving forward with dangerous dog ordinance
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian is moving forward an ordinance that will bring Meridian’s “dangerous dog” classifications in line with Boise and other entities in the Treasure Valley. A spokesperson said a first reading of and public hearing on the ordinance is likely to happen on Nov....
'A gray area': What happened after Boise City Council read nine BPD officer complaints
BOISE, Idaho — Oct. 14 was the first time a Boise city council member like Patrick Bageant has spoken out after reading the Office of Police Accountability intake of complaints, where nine officers from BPD came forward to share their claims of a hostile work environment allegedly initiated by their police chief Ryan Lee, who later resigned.
4 hospitalized after crash on Highway 44 in Canyon County
BOISE, Idaho — Four people were taken to local hospitals by ambulance after a multi-vehicle crash on State Highway 44 in Canyon County Tuesday, Idaho State Police reported. While stopped on the highway waiting to turn onto Eel Lane, a 2015 Nissan Altima – occupied by a 24-year-old Boise woman – was hit from behind by a Mercury Mountaineer.
Drive-thru COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinic being held in Boise
BOISE, Idaho — Idahoans are being offered a free and easy way to armor up against the fall and winter viruses, all from the convenience of their vehicles. The Idaho Immunization Coalition is partnering with Idaho State University College of Pharmacy, St. Luke's, and the Consulate of Mexico in Boise to offer a drive-thru flu and COVID-19 vaccination and booster clinic on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Oregon man sentenced to 30 years to life for firearm crimes in Payette County
CALDWELL, Idaho — Gregory J. Escobedo, 29, from Oregon, was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison on Tuesday for shooting the owner of a car he had stolen in Payette County back in March of 2021. Escobedo was arrested after Canyon County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the...
BSU student enrollment numbers increase from previous year
BOISE, Idaho — Boise State University (BSU) is reporting an increase in the number of Idaho students on campus for 2022. The news comes shortly after BSU announced a 1% increase in total student enrollment from the previous year, and 2% since 2018. "It's incredible to see more Idahoans...
Mayor outlines Nampa's accomplishments and plans in State of the City Address
NAMPA, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Every time the city of Nampa is ranked No. 1 best-run city by the personal finance site WalletHub, Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling feels proud, and a little on edge. Nampa was recognized as such for the sixth year...
2 killed, 1 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-84
BOISE, Idaho — Two people were killed and one person was taken taken to an area hospital Saturday night after a multi-car crash on Interstate 84 in eastern Oregon, state police reported Tuesday. According to Oregon State Police (OSP), a Jeep Liberty rear ended a Freightliner towing a flatbed...
Man sentenced to probation for illegally voting in 2020 Presidential election
BOISE, Idaho — Charles A. Skiles, 70, was sentenced to three years of probation for illegally voting and illegal voting registration in the 2020 Presidential election on Wednesday. Pursuant to Idaho law, Skiles could not vote since he was on felony probation, according to a press release from the...
Mountain lion sighting in Boise
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Is there a mountain lion in Boise? The world may never know. Despite multiple reports and a Boise State University BroncoAlert, Idaho Fish and Game said the sightings had not been confirmed as of around 5 p.m. Monday.
‘Manejando Sin Miedo’: An initiative to help undocumented immigrants obtain driver’s licenses in Idaho
IDAHO, USA — The 2023 legislative session is getting closer and local organizations are starting to raise awareness for potential bills being introduced. Poder of Idaho is kicking off the ‘Manejando Sin Miedo’ Driving without Fear Initiative. Poder of Idaho’s Executive Director Estefania Mondragon said, “we want...
Boise couple faces cancer diagnosis together
BOISE, Idaho — What should be one of the happiest times of their lives, quickly took a turn for the worse. On Sept. 25, Kevin Racine and his fiancé Briana Steinbrecher went to Saint Luke’s emergency room in Boise. The couple did not get good news. Steinbrecher...
Boise assisted living facility conversion to apartment complex put on hold
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise City Council is pushing California-based DiNapoli Capital Partners' conditional use permit (CUP) back to the Planning and Zoning Commission for an additional hearing. DiNapoli owns the Arbor Village assisted living facility on the Boise Bench; the CUP intended to allow the company to convert...
ACHD: Roundabouts are safer and will take getting used to
ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Ada County Highway District (ACHD) supports the two-lane roundabout on the corner of Eagle Road and Amity Road for safety reasons. "Roundabouts just inherently make people drive slower. They cut down on the conflict points that can occur. So, they're gonna be a lot safer compared to a traffic signal or even an all-way stop control in the right situation," ACHD Traffic Engineer Supervisor, Colby GeDeros said. "We're asking people to learn something new. If they've been driving for several years or very few years, it's a whole new thing to learn."
Boise Police: Suspect arrested after driving car at people, yelling homophobic slurs, also connected to other crimes
BOISE, Idaho — A 31-year-old Boise man faces three counts of felony aggravated assault after police say he yelled homophobic slurs and tried to hit three people with his car on two separate occasions. According to the Boise Police Department (BPD), Matthew Lehigh hit a person in the arm...
Idaho's Newschannel 7
Boise, ID
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Boise local newshttps://www.ktvb.com/
Comments / 0