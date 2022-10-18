ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Ada County Highway District (ACHD) supports the two-lane roundabout on the corner of Eagle Road and Amity Road for safety reasons. "Roundabouts just inherently make people drive slower. They cut down on the conflict points that can occur. So, they're gonna be a lot safer compared to a traffic signal or even an all-way stop control in the right situation," ACHD Traffic Engineer Supervisor, Colby GeDeros said. "We're asking people to learn something new. If they've been driving for several years or very few years, it's a whole new thing to learn."

