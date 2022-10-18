Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Jazz Insider Reveals Lakers Had The Opportunity To Move Russell Westbrook And 2 First Round Picks For Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley, Rudy Gay, And 1 Pick
The Los Angeles Lakers declined the opportunity to trade Russell Westbrook and 2 first-round picks for Bojan Bodganovic, Mike Conley, Rudy Gay and a 2023 first-rounder.
Bogdanovic shines in Detroit debut, helps Pistons beat Magic
Bojan Bogdanovic scored 24 points in his debut with Detroit, helping the Pistons beat the Orlando Magic 113-109 on Wednesday night.
VIRAL: Paolo Banchero Dunks Over A Player In First NBA Game
Paolo Banchero had a massive dunk in Wednesday’s game between the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons. The former Duke star was the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.
Yardbarker
Pacers guards Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield have a competition to see who can dunk more this season
The Indiana Pacers are hoping to become a more athletic roster as they enter a new era. They finished 28th in total dunks during the 2020-21 campaign and 27th in dunks last season. Athleticism has not been a strength for Indiana in recent seasons, and they are hoping to change that.
Doc's Sports Service
Washington Wizards vs Indiana Pacers Prediction, 10/19/2022 Preview and Pick
Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN. Odds/Point Spread: Washington (-3) The Washington Wizards are hitting the road to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday where they will attempt to beat the Indiana Pacers. Indiana opens this matchup as 3-point underdogs from Vegas oddsmakers. The over/under is set at 227.5. The Wizards played...
Pelicans vs. Nets: How To Watch, Injury Report, Lineups, More
One of the most interesting matchups in the NBA’s first full slate of the season is an intra-conference game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Brooklyn Nets. This is a star-studded matchup that bookmakers are expecting to be a competitive up-and-down affair based on the lines that they have set for the game.
BREAKING: Timberwolves Waive Player Before First Game
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Minnesota Timberwolves have waived Eric Paschall.
CBS Sports
Myles Turner injures ankle after landing on ball boy's foot; will miss at least one week, per report
The Indiana Pacers tipped off their season against the Washington Wizards, but did so without Myles Turner, who was a late scratch after suffering a left ankle sprain moments before the game. Turner landed on the foot of a ball boy in pregame warmups, according to Jake Fischer, and as a result, tweaked his ankle. The untimely accident was significant enough to keep him sidelined for Wednesday night's game and will keep Turner out of the lineup for at least one week, per Shams Charania.
NBC Sports
Myles Turner steps on ball boy’s foot in warmups, rolls ankle, misses Pacers opener
A lot of things went wrong for the Pacers on opening night, in which they lost to the Wizards 114-107. Things started going wrong before the game even started: Center Myles Turner stepped on a ball boy’s foot during warmups and rolled his ankle. Turner did not play against Washington because of it.
numberfire.com
Dejounte Murray starting at shooting guard in Atlanta's Wednesday lineup
Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray is starting in Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Murray will officially make his Atlanta debut alongside Trae Young, De'Andre Hunter, John Collins, and Clint Capela. In 34.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Murray to produce 20.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 7.8 assists.
numberfire.com
Orlando's Cole Anthony (illness) listed as questionable on Wednesday
Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (illness) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Anthony's status is now in question after he came down with an illness. Expect Markelle Fultz to play more minutes on Wednesday night if Anthony is ruled out. Anthony's current projection includes 16.2...
Raptors overcome Mitchell’s 31 points, beat Cavs
The Raptors rallied past the Cavaliers 108-105 on Wednesday night.
numberfire.com
Buccaneers' Julio Jones (knee) DNP on Wednesday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 7's game against the Carolina Panthers. Jones continues to deal with a knee injury, missing practice to open the week. He will likely need to return to at least a limited practice by Friday to have any chance at facing the Panthers. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
numberfire.com
New Orleans' Michael Thomas (toe) remains absent on Tuesday
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (toe) did not practice on Tuesday. Thomas' Thursday night status against the Cardinals is currently in doubt after the veteran wideout was unable to practice to open Week Seven's preparation. Expect Marquez Callaway to see more snaps versus an Arizona unit allowing 22.3 FanDuel points pre game to wideouts if Thomas is ruled out again.
numberfire.com
Knicks' Quentin Grimes (foot) out again on Friday
New York Knicks shooting guard Quentin Grimes (foot) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Grimes continues to deal with a foot injury and will remain sidelined on Friday. His next chance to play will come against the Orlando Magic on Monday. Expect Cam Reddish to continue to see more minutes off the bench after logging 28 on Wednesday.
numberfire.com
Nikola Jokic (finger) probable for Nuggets Friday night
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is considered probable to play Friday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. Jokic is dealing with a sprained right finger, which he apparently suffered in the team's season-opening loss Wednesday night - although the two-time MVP played very well. Keep a loose eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Wizards' Deni Avdija (ankle) expected to start Friday
Washington Wizards small forward Deni Avdija (ankle, questionable) is expected to start on Friday against the Chicago Bulls, per head coach Wes Unseld. Avdija made an early exit on Wednesday with an ankle injury, but it appears to have been a minor issue. Kristaps Porzingis, who played through an ankle sprain on opening night, is not on the injury report. Avdija scored 4 points (2-of-2 field goals, 2-of-2 free throws) in eight minutes before leaving. Will Barton will be the primary beneficiary if Avdija suffers a setback.
numberfire.com
Ziaire Williams (knee) out again Friday for Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies forward Ziaire Williams will not play Friday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Williams' rookie season had some injury issues, missing 20 games to kick off his NBA career. Now in Year 2, he will have missed the first two games of the year due to right knee soreness. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return to the court.
numberfire.com
Jevon Carter starting for Bucks on Thursday
Milwaukee Bucks point guard Jevon Carter is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Carter will get the start on Thursday in Milwaukee's season opener against the 76ers. He will be joined in the first five by Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Brook Lopez. Our models expect Carter to play 15.1 minutes on Thursday.
numberfire.com
Pelicans' Jaxson Hayes (elbow) questionable for Friday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Jaxson Hayes (elbow) is questionable for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Hayes continues to deal with an elbow injury and is questionable to face the Hornets on Friday. If Hayes is ruled out, Larry Nance Jr. should be the Pelicans' primary beneficiary, with more playing time also falling to Naji Marshall and Willy Hernangomez.
Comments / 0