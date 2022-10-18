ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Doc's Sports Service

Washington Wizards vs Indiana Pacers Prediction, 10/19/2022 Preview and Pick

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN. Odds/Point Spread: Washington (-3) The Washington Wizards are hitting the road to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday where they will attempt to beat the Indiana Pacers. Indiana opens this matchup as 3-point underdogs from Vegas oddsmakers. The over/under is set at 227.5. The Wizards played...
NBA Analysis Network

Pelicans vs. Nets: How To Watch, Injury Report, Lineups, More

One of the most interesting matchups in the NBA’s first full slate of the season is an intra-conference game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Brooklyn Nets. This is a star-studded matchup that bookmakers are expecting to be a competitive up-and-down affair based on the lines that they have set for the game.
CBS Sports

Myles Turner injures ankle after landing on ball boy's foot; will miss at least one week, per report

The Indiana Pacers tipped off their season against the Washington Wizards, but did so without Myles Turner, who was a late scratch after suffering a left ankle sprain moments before the game. Turner landed on the foot of a ball boy in pregame warmups, according to Jake Fischer, and as a result, tweaked his ankle. The untimely accident was significant enough to keep him sidelined for Wednesday night's game and will keep Turner out of the lineup for at least one week, per Shams Charania.
numberfire.com

Dejounte Murray starting at shooting guard in Atlanta's Wednesday lineup

Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray is starting in Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Murray will officially make his Atlanta debut alongside Trae Young, De'Andre Hunter, John Collins, and Clint Capela. In 34.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Murray to produce 20.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 7.8 assists.
numberfire.com

Orlando's Cole Anthony (illness) listed as questionable on Wednesday

Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (illness) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Anthony's status is now in question after he came down with an illness. Expect Markelle Fultz to play more minutes on Wednesday night if Anthony is ruled out. Anthony's current projection includes 16.2...
numberfire.com

Buccaneers' Julio Jones (knee) DNP on Wednesday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 7's game against the Carolina Panthers. Jones continues to deal with a knee injury, missing practice to open the week. He will likely need to return to at least a limited practice by Friday to have any chance at facing the Panthers. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
numberfire.com

New Orleans' Michael Thomas (toe) remains absent on Tuesday

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (toe) did not practice on Tuesday. Thomas' Thursday night status against the Cardinals is currently in doubt after the veteran wideout was unable to practice to open Week Seven's preparation. Expect Marquez Callaway to see more snaps versus an Arizona unit allowing 22.3 FanDuel points pre game to wideouts if Thomas is ruled out again.
numberfire.com

Knicks' Quentin Grimes (foot) out again on Friday

New York Knicks shooting guard Quentin Grimes (foot) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Grimes continues to deal with a foot injury and will remain sidelined on Friday. His next chance to play will come against the Orlando Magic on Monday. Expect Cam Reddish to continue to see more minutes off the bench after logging 28 on Wednesday.
numberfire.com

Nikola Jokic (finger) probable for Nuggets Friday night

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is considered probable to play Friday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. Jokic is dealing with a sprained right finger, which he apparently suffered in the team's season-opening loss Wednesday night - although the two-time MVP played very well. Keep a loose eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com

Wizards' Deni Avdija (ankle) expected to start Friday

Washington Wizards small forward Deni Avdija (ankle, questionable) is expected to start on Friday against the Chicago Bulls, per head coach Wes Unseld. Avdija made an early exit on Wednesday with an ankle injury, but it appears to have been a minor issue. Kristaps Porzingis, who played through an ankle sprain on opening night, is not on the injury report. Avdija scored 4 points (2-of-2 field goals, 2-of-2 free throws) in eight minutes before leaving. Will Barton will be the primary beneficiary if Avdija suffers a setback.
numberfire.com

Ziaire Williams (knee) out again Friday for Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies forward Ziaire Williams will not play Friday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Williams' rookie season had some injury issues, missing 20 games to kick off his NBA career. Now in Year 2, he will have missed the first two games of the year due to right knee soreness. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return to the court.
numberfire.com

Jevon Carter starting for Bucks on Thursday

Milwaukee Bucks point guard Jevon Carter is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Carter will get the start on Thursday in Milwaukee's season opener against the 76ers. He will be joined in the first five by Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Brook Lopez. Our models expect Carter to play 15.1 minutes on Thursday.
numberfire.com

Pelicans' Jaxson Hayes (elbow) questionable for Friday

New Orleans Pelicans forward Jaxson Hayes (elbow) is questionable for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Hayes continues to deal with an elbow injury and is questionable to face the Hornets on Friday. If Hayes is ruled out, Larry Nance Jr. should be the Pelicans' primary beneficiary, with more playing time also falling to Naji Marshall and Willy Hernangomez.
