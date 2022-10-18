The Indiana Pacers tipped off their season against the Washington Wizards, but did so without Myles Turner, who was a late scratch after suffering a left ankle sprain moments before the game. Turner landed on the foot of a ball boy in pregame warmups, according to Jake Fischer, and as a result, tweaked his ankle. The untimely accident was significant enough to keep him sidelined for Wednesday night's game and will keep Turner out of the lineup for at least one week, per Shams Charania.

