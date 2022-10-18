ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Tony Brown, referee who worked NBA Finals, dies at 55

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Tony Brown always embraced a challenge. He worked his way through Clark Atlanta University, when there was no scholarship available to him. He worked his way up the basketball officiating ladder, eventually becoming one of the NBA's very best referees. And even in his final days of a fight with pancreatic cancer, he was still trying to help others.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Longtime NBA referee Tony Brown dead at 55

Tony Brown, an NBA referee who worked more than 1,100 games over a 20-year career that included an appearance in the NBA Finals, died Thursday. He was 55. Brown was surrounded by family members after a battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, WSB-TV reported. “We are and have been sustained...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy