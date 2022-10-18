Read full article on original website
Tony Brown, referee who worked NBA Finals, dies at 55
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Tony Brown always embraced a challenge. He worked his way through Clark Atlanta University, when there was no scholarship available to him. He worked his way up the basketball officiating ladder, eventually becoming one of the NBA's very best referees. And even in his final days of a fight with pancreatic cancer, he was still trying to help others.
Tony Brown, an NBA referee who worked more than 1,100 games over a 20-year career that included an appearance in the NBA Finals, died Thursday. He was 55. Brown was surrounded by family members after a battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, WSB-TV reported. “We are and have been sustained...
