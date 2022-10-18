Read full article on original website
Fiery Donovan Mitchell debut doused in Cleveland Cavaliers loss vs Raptors
Cleveland Cavaliers open the season with a close loss. Donovan Mitchell had an explosive outing in his first regular season game in a Cleveland Cavaliers uniform, only to see it squandered on a 108-105 loss on the road against Eastern Conference rivals Toronto Raptors. The three-time NBA All-Star guard led...
Klay Thompson Rips ESPN for Having Ronnie 2K on ‘NBA Today’: ‘Y’all Really Interviewing This Clown’ (UPDATE)
“Cyber-bullying is super lame and loser behavior and for that I am sorry bro,” Thompson wrote. See original story below. Ahead of the Golden State Warriors’ season opener on Tuesday night, Klay Thompson is still beefing with Ronnie Singh aka Ronnie 2K. Singh, NBA2K’s digital marketing director, made...
Raptors overcome Mitchell’s 31 points, beat Cavs
The Raptors rallied past the Cavaliers 108-105 on Wednesday night.
Caris LeVert starting in Cleveland's Wednesday lineup versus Toronto
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert is starting in Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. LeVert will be included among Cleveland's starting five alongside Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen. In 27.6 expected minutes, our models project LeVert to produce 12.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.9 assists.
Apple Will Release Steph Curry Documentary ‘Underrated’ Produced by A24 and Ryan Coogler
Deadline reports Apple will produce a documentary centered around Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. Underrated was acquired by Apple Original Films from A24 through its first-look deal with Curry’s multimedia company Unanimous Media. Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler will also serve as a producer under his Proximity Media banner. Peter Nicks (Homeroom) has been tapped to direct.
Jazz Insider Reveals Lakers Had The Opportunity To Move Russell Westbrook And 2 First Round Picks For Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley, Rudy Gay, And 1 Pick
The Los Angeles Lakers declined the opportunity to trade Russell Westbrook and 2 first-round picks for Bojan Bodganovic, Mike Conley, Rudy Gay and a 2023 first-rounder.
Gobert's monster debut powers Timberwolves over Thunder
The Timberwolves center was worth the price of admission on opening night.
Shakira Drops Ozuna-Assisted Single and Video “Monotonía”
Shakira has learned plenty about heartbreak, and she brought that to the table for her new single. On Wednesday, the Colombian singer came through with her Ozuna-assisted “Monotonía” track and its official video. Shakira confirmed the drop via Instagram this month, when she shared the cover art as well as several snippets from its visual. One showed the Grammy winner looking defeated as she made her way through a grocery store; another showed her trying to pick up a beating heart from the ground, while others trampled it.
Former NBA Star Nate Robinson Reveals He Has Kidney Failure, Is Undergoing Treatment
“What bothers me so incredibly is that so many lives were lost because of this lie,” Hannah Drake, a Louisville leader in the push for justice said after Taylor's death. "This is so senseless," said family friend Pastor John Delley. "You become embarrassed basically because a female beat you in basketball."
Toya Johnson And Robert 'Red' Rushing Tie The Knot With A Star-Studded Fairytale Ceremony!
Toya Johnson and Robert "Red" Rushing have officially tied the knot! The lovely couple wed in a lavish ceremony in Los Cabos on Saturday, October 15th. The mother of two shared moments from the fairytale ceremony, looking absolutely stunning in her gorgeous lace and beaded wedding gown. Following the ceremony,...
Brittney Griner thanks supporters for their love on her 32nd birthday as WNBA, NBA players share well wishes
WNBA star Brittney Griner is spending her 32nd birthday in a Russian jail cell. On Tuesday, she shared a message for her supporters through her lawyers. Meanwhile, players, coaches, and others have shared their best wishes on social media. As reported by CNN, Griner's attorneys, Maria Blagovolina and Alexander Boykov,...
Stephen Curry Shouts Out To Brittney Griner In Warriors' Opening Night Ceremony
Stephen Curry took the microphone in the middle of Golden State’s championship ring ceremony Tuesday night to make an impassioned plea in support of Brittney Griner as the WNBA star spent her 32nd birthday in a Russian prison. “We want to continue to use our platform and the opportunity...
Should The Miami Heat Have Kept Goran Dragic Instead Of Trading For Kyle Lowry?
Dragic shined in the Chicago Bulls victory while Lowry struggled in season opener
The Weekly Drop Grails: Nike Air Jordan 1
Zac Hayse is back with the history of the Air Jordan 1 on The Weekly Drop Grails. Over 37 years ago a North Carolina Tar Heel turned NBA prospect made his way into the league to major hype and fanfare. But little did NBA fans know how much impact this 21-year-old would have—not just on basketball culture, but pop culture in general.
The All-Canadian NBA Starting 5 for the 2022-23 Season
It was a great summer for Canadian basketball. The men’s national team won all of their qualification games for next summer’s world cup, while the women placed fourth in the 2022 FIBA World Cup, their best result in an international competition since 1986. But with the summer coming...
Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Bojan Bogdanovic, Royce O’Neale shine on opening night with new teams
The Utah Jazz traded away four of their starters this offseason. On Wednesday night all four debuted with their new teams.
Video Shows Fivio Foreign Experiencing Technical Difficulties During Brooklyn Nets Halftime Performance
Fivio Foreign’s performance at the Brooklyn Nets’ home opener on Tuesday left something to be desired. The Brooklyn native took to center court during halftime to perform a medley of his songs “Say My Name,” “City of Gods,” and “Big Drip.” But thanks to some obvious technical difficulties, his delivery was delayed and he was rapping off-cue.
Danny Green joining ESPN in part-time analyst role while playing with Memphis Grizzlies
Not only will the Memphis Grizzlies be on ESPN more this season, but one of their players will be featured on the network's NBA shows. Grizzlies forward Danny Green has agreed to a TV deal with ESPN. Green will make 15 appearances and give his analysis and opinion on what's happening in the association.
Chicago Bulls' Goran Dragic Explains His Respect For Jimmy Butler
The two former teammates face off Wednesday in the season opener between the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat
Cavs And Raptors Starting Lineups
The Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors have announced their starting lineups for Wednesday's game.
