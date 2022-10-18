ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

numberfire.com

Caris LeVert starting in Cleveland's Wednesday lineup versus Toronto

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert is starting in Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. LeVert will be included among Cleveland's starting five alongside Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen. In 27.6 expected minutes, our models project LeVert to produce 12.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.9 assists.
CLEVELAND, OH
Complex

Apple Will Release Steph Curry Documentary ‘Underrated’ Produced by A24 and Ryan Coogler

Deadline reports Apple will produce a documentary centered around Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. Underrated was acquired by Apple Original Films from A24 through its first-look deal with Curry’s multimedia company Unanimous Media. Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler will also serve as a producer under his Proximity Media banner. Peter Nicks (Homeroom) has been tapped to direct.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Complex

Shakira Drops Ozuna-Assisted Single and Video “Monotonía”

Shakira has learned plenty about heartbreak, and she brought that to the table for her new single. On Wednesday, the Colombian singer came through with her Ozuna-assisted “Monotonía” track and its official video. Shakira confirmed the drop via Instagram this month, when she shared the cover art as well as several snippets from its visual. One showed the Grammy winner looking defeated as she made her way through a grocery store; another showed her trying to pick up a beating heart from the ground, while others trampled it.
Complex

The Weekly Drop Grails: Nike Air Jordan 1

Zac Hayse is back with the history of the Air Jordan 1 on The Weekly Drop Grails. Over 37 years ago a North Carolina Tar Heel turned NBA prospect made his way into the league to major hype and fanfare. But little did NBA fans know how much impact this 21-year-old would have—not just on basketball culture, but pop culture in general.
Complex

The All-Canadian NBA Starting 5 for the 2022-23 Season

It was a great summer for Canadian basketball. The men’s national team won all of their qualification games for next summer’s world cup, while the women placed fourth in the 2022 FIBA World Cup, their best result in an international competition since 1986. But with the summer coming...
Complex

Video Shows Fivio Foreign Experiencing Technical Difficulties During Brooklyn Nets Halftime Performance

Fivio Foreign’s performance at the Brooklyn Nets’ home opener on Tuesday left something to be desired. The Brooklyn native took to center court during halftime to perform a medley of his songs “Say My Name,” “City of Gods,” and “Big Drip.” But thanks to some obvious technical difficulties, his delivery was delayed and he was rapping off-cue.
BROOKLYN, NY

