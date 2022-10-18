Read full article on original website
epicstream.com
Michael B. Jordan’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Status Reportedly Revealed
As we draw closer to the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it's getting a lot clearer which character becomes the official replacement of Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa moving forward. For a time, however, the identity of the next Wakandan hero was a massive mystery to fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and several names even surfaced as top candidates for the Black Panther role.
Jonathan Majors Teases His Role In ‘Creed III’
Jonathan Majors is not only preparing to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he’s also getting ready to hope in the ring with Adonis Creed in Creed III. While Creed III is the latest entry in the legendary Rocky saga, the film has largely flown under the radar. In fact, the film’s release was pushed back from November 2022 to March 2023 with little to no discussion. As a result, few know much about the plot of Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut or the introduction of Majors’ character, Anderson Dame. During a recent interview with Men’s Health, Majors hinted at what fans can expect from his new character when he hits the big screen.
thesource.com
‘Black Panther’ Director Ryan Coogler Says Chadwick Boseman’s Death Nearly Made Him Leave Hollywood
Following the death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, famed film director Ryan Coogler once wanted to walk away from Hollywood. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly recalls the moment he decided he was “walking away from this business.”. “‘I didn’t know if I could make another movie period, [let alone]...
The Official ‘Creed III” Movie Trailer Is Here: Watch
The official trailer for Creed III, the highly anticipated sequel, has arrived. “I spent the last seven years of my life living out my wildest dreams,” narrates Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) at the beginning of the preview released today (Oct. 18). “Bianca, Rocky, My dad. This was built on their shoulders.” More from VIBE.comMichael B. Jordan And Jonathan Majors Flex On New 'Creed III' PostersJonathan Majors Eyed For Dennis Rodman Role In New Film '48 Hours In Vegas'Lori Harvey Discusses "Dating On Your Own Terms" With Teyana Taylor According to the film’s synopsis, the third installment of the Creed II...
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Popculture
Harrison Ford Reportedly Lands Major Marvel Role to Replace Late Actor
Harrison Ford was reportedly chosen to play Thaddeus Ross in the upcoming Marvel movies Thunderbolts and Captain America: New World Order. The role was originally played by the late Oscar-winner William Hurt in The Incredible Hulk, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Widow. Hurt died on March 13 at age 71 after a long battle with prostate cancer.
epicstream.com
Hugh Jackman Reveals How Marvel Studios Convinced Him to Reprise Wolverine Role
Hearts were broken when Hugh Jackman "retired" from playing Wolverine after 2017's R-rated blockbuster Logan and understandably so, especially considering how the actor played the character for 17 years. When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, speculation surrounding his potential involvement in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project began but not only would Jackman shrug the idea off, but he also expressed his desire to see someone else take on the role.
ComicBook
JJ Abrams' Superman Project Still in the Works Despite Henry Cavill Return
The future of DC films continues to be in a state of flux, especially amid the recent changes regarding Warner Bros. Discovery. One of the most unexpected projects announced to be in the works over the past few years was a Superman reboot from acclaimed Ta-Nehisi Coates and executive producer J.J. Abrams. Over the past year, updates surrounding the project have been relatively slim — but it sounds like it isn't entirely dead yet. A new report from The Hollywood Reporter examines the details of DC's future film plans, including that new Warner Bros. Pictures exclusives Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy are hoping to greenlight a Man of Steel sequel with Henry Cavill returning as Superman. According to their report, Abrams "is still on track" to produce Coates' movie, which would exist outside of the main DC movie continuity.
The Equalizer 3 Has Begun Filming, See How Denzel Washington, Antoine Fuqua And More Celebrated
Denzel Washington, director Antoine Fuqua and some other people from The Equalizer 3 team celebrated the project beginning its shoot.
Complex
Michael B. Jordan Shares Trailer for Directorial Debut ‘Creed III’
A new trailer for next year’s Creed III arrived on Tuesday. When speaking about the sequel and sharing the latest glimpse at what marks his directorial debut, star Michael B. Jordan told fans there is no film that’s been “more personal” to him in his catalog.
Lupita Nyong'o didn't want Chadwick Boseman recast in 'Black Panther' sequel either
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' star Lupita Nyong'o supported Marvel's decision not to recast the superhero after Chadwick Boseman died. But she won't reveal if she's the new superhero.
Creed 3’s Michael B. Jordan Reveals Why The Sequel Will Have A Time Jump
Creed 3 will take place quite a few years after the events of Creed 2.
hotnewhiphop.com
Michael B. Jordan Shares First Look At “Creed III” & Announces Release Date
Michael B. Jordan has shared new posters for “Creed III” as well as the film’s release date. Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors have shared the first look at their characters in the highly anticipated third Creed film. Additionally, they announced that the movie is scheduled for release next March.
TVOvermind
“The Expendables 4” Release Date Has Been Confirmed
We finally have a release date for Expendables 4. It’s been a decade since the action franchise that saw the iconic action stars of yesterday and the next generation kick some major butt on screen together. The fourth installment of the Sylvester Stallone saga will be released on September 22, 2023. Originally, Expendables 4 started filming in 2021 and had a rumored release date of 2022, though nothing was ever official. The fourth installment of the series will see the return of Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, Jason Statham, and of course, Stallone himself, with new additions being Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Andy Garcia, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, and Iko Uwais.
Michael B. Jordan Surprises Students At Clark Atlanta With Scholarships, Exclusive Look At ‘Creed III’
Actor Michael B. Jordan has been hard at work with his directorial debut, Creed III. Not only has he been tasked with leading a great cast on and off screen, but he’s also recruited pro boxers like Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Jose Benavidez to be a part of the project. Now, he’s on the road pushing his latest feature. Earlier this week, he released the first trailer for the major motion picture, but he offered a little surprise to the students at Clark Atlanta University.
Chad Stahelski And Leigh Dana Jackson Board ‘Black Samurai’ Feature Adaptation At Netflix
Netflix is moving forward with its feature film adaptation of the popular Black Samurai novels as it has tapped Chad Stahelski to direct and Leigh Dana Jackson to adapt. Stahelski will also produce along with Jason Spitz and Alex Young for 87Eleven Entertainment as well as John Schoenfelder and Russell Ackerman for Addictive Pictures. The Black Samurai novels are a series of books by famed thriller writer Marc Olden revolving around the character Robert Sand, an American soldier in Japan who learns the ways of the most powerful martial arts and becomes the Black Samurai, embarking on a mission to stop...
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere, ‘Tulsa King’ Debut to Get Special Preview in AMC Theaters
The Season 5 premiere of “Yellowstone” and the series premiere of “Tulsa King” will screen in over 100 AMC theaters ahead of both shows’ television debuts. MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios are partnering with AMC to put both shows, which hail from Taylor Sheridan, in theaters on Saturday, Oct. 29. Tickets are now on sale at the AMC website as well as the AMC mobile app. In addition, fans who attend dressed as their favorite “Yellowstone” character can enter an online costume contest with a chance to win “Yellowstone” merchandise. Those who attend will also get access to product...
ComicBook
Black Adam 2: Producers Reveal Sequel Plans, Release Date Timeline (Exclusive)
Black Adam has been 15 years in the making. Dwayne Johnson first became attached to the DC Comics role back in 2007. In the time since the wrestler turned actor took on the part, the movie has survived a lot of changes both creatively and within the leadership at DC Films and Warner Brothers. However, much like DC's The Batman which came before it this year, a Black Adam sequel will not take as long to make as the first installment. Black Adam producers Hiram Garcia and Beau Flynn told ComicBook.com that they are not expecting a massive gap before Dwayne Johnson suits up again.
Warner Bros Names Jesse Ehrman To President Production & Development; Promotes Three
In what has been heavily buzzed around town, Jesse Ehrman has been named President, Production and Development at Warner Bros Pictures. The studio has also upped Cate Adams, Peter Dodd and Sheila Walcott to SVP Production, Warner Bros Pictures. Related Story DC Films Boss Walter Hamada Has Departed Studio As Warner Bros Discovery Finalizes Exit: The Dish Related Story DC Films & 'Conjuring' Universe Producer Peter Safran Re-Ups Warner Bros Production Pact Related Story 'Joker: Folie à Deax' Adds 'Industry's Harry Lawtey Additionally, studio veteran Kevin McCormick will continue in his role as EVP Production, working closely with Ehrman. The announcements were made Thursday by Michael De...
wegotthiscovered.com
If DC needs help rebooting Superman, Seth Rogen of all people has an excellent idea
Despite being one of the most iconic figures in all of popular culture, Superman‘s cinematic history hasn’t exactly made for stellar reading. We’re not just talking about the DCEU either, with the Big Blue Boy Scout having struggled to make an impact in theaters for a whopping 35 years and counting.
