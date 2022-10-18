ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clues surface in missing PA woman case

By Brett Crossley
 2 days ago

Pittsburgh, Pa. — Police in Castle Shannon located the vehicle of a missing woman who was last seen Oct. 10.

Police issued an alert for Emily Stalter, 32, of Castle Shannon, who was last seen leaving Trader Joe’s in Upper St. Clair at approximately 12:30 p.m. Oct. 10.

Stalter, described as 5' 5" with hazel eyes and brown hair, works at the store and lives on Hoodridge Drive in Castle Shannon. Police said she drives a red Toyota Solara Convertible with PA registration "LZS."

A property owner in West Mead Township alerted investigators after they discovered that vehicle on a private road near the City of Meadeville in Crawford County. A two-day search of the area after the discovery ended without success.

Investigators obtained photographs of Stalter wearing a blue Trader Joe’s t-shirt from the day she went missing.

Anyone with information to the whereabouts of Stalter is being asked to call 911 and be connected to the Castle Shannon Police. Stalter’s family said she has health issues and they are concerned for her well-being, according to a release.

