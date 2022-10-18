Google's latest phones have been available for a week now, and so far, we're quite smitten with them. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro both offer some excellent improvements over their counterparts, including refined hardware and some pretty impressive camera tricks. Of course, as Pixel phones, they're also eligible to check out in-development Android versions well before those changes roll out to everyone. If you've been dying for some beta action on your new hardware, you're in luck, as Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3 is now available.

