Read full article on original website
Related
Urgent Android alert issued by Google that means millions must now act
GOOGLE has issued an Android update to Pixel owners ahead of new products expected to launch this week. The latest software includes a number of important fixes for a smoother phone experience. But as Android Police reports, this is the final guaranteed patch for the Pixel 4 and 4 XL...
TechCrunch
Google’s Android Go for entry-level phones is now on 250 million devices
To mark the occasion, the search giant has also announced the new Android 13 (Go Edition) that delivers several premium features for the affordable smartphone lineups. The company said one of the key updates shipping with this version is Google Play System Updates for Android Go devices. This will allow consumers to receive some essential updates timely and on the fly without having to wait for the handset’s phonemakers to issue them.
DIY Photography
Sell your drone and use Google’s new AI to “fly” through a landscape photo
After text-to-image, text-to-video, and AI-generated video in general, is definitely the next big thing. Shortly after introducing its own text-to-video AI, Google introduced another AI-powered video tool -and it’s pretty darn awesome!. Google’s new program InfiniteNature-Zero lets you “fly into” a landscape scene, similar to what we often see...
9to5Mac
Focus mode in iOS 16: How to link with Lock Screens, create custom Home Pages, use filters
Alongside the ability to create custom Lock Screens for iPhone with iOS 16, Focus mode gets some useful upgrades that make it easier to set up, more flexible, and more powerful. New features include Focus filters, the option to link Focus modes to specific Lock Screens, setting a custom Home Page, and more. Here’s how to use the new Focus mode in iOS 16.
itechpost.com
Samsung Galaxy's Bixby Feature Arrives With New One UI 5 Updates
Samsung is enhancing users' mobile experience by introducing new features, including the Bixby Text Call virtual assistant with their One UI 5 update. According to CNET, Samsung is following the steps of the Google Pixel playbook by integrating the ability to answer phone calls by texting, using the Bixby assistant.
Warning for Android users as Google confirms it’s shutting down important feature
GOOGLE is planning to shut down one of its assistant features. Android users need to be aware that a feature will soon be leaving their device despite only being launched last year. According to 9to5Google, Google is shutting down its Assistant Driving Mode dashboard. Users of the feature will know...
Digital Trends
How to add widgets to your iPhone lock screen on iOS 16
With iOS 16, Apple has made the lock screen oh so customizable. It's the most personable part of your experience next to the home screen, and something you interact with on a daily basis. Apple now lets you add widgets directly to your lock screen, a feature that feeds directly...
ZDNet
How to easily install fonts in Linux on a per-user basis
I'm a font collector. Part of the reason for that is I design book covers and marketing material to help promote those books. Because of that, I tend to lean heavily into artistic fonts to help make the material stand out. When I first started using Linux, adding new fonts...
Digital Trends
How to add multiple wallpapers and change your home screen on iOS 16
One of the most exciting new features in iOS 16 is the ability to customize your lock screen with new animated wallpapers and effects. You can even set up multiple custom lock screens and switch between them on the fly or based on whatever Focus mode you're using. This extra...
The Verge
How to create image cutouts in iOS 16
While the lock screen is one of iOS 16’s marquee features, there’s another fun addition that’s a little less obvious: the ability to easily cut out subjects from pictures. It’s a way to easily separate a subject from a background and quickly share the results or paste them into applications. What would usually take considerable time and effort when using photo editing software can be done with a couple of easy steps in iOS 16. It’s surprisingly good, and you can easily share the results with your group chat for maximum entertainment. Here’s how it works.
ZDNet
How to improve your Windows laptop's battery life
Can you make it through an entire workday without having to recharge your laptop battery. Laptop makers want you to think so. That's why so many brag that their models should get 8 hours of battery life. But no matter how carefully you shop for a new Windows laptop, you're not going to get anything close to that.
ZDNet
Pico debuts an enterprise-specific version of its Pico 4 headset
Pico is a company we've been hearing more and more about in the Metaverse and VR spaces lately. Despite having almost no presence in the US just yet, its recent purchase by TikTok owner ByteDance has rocketed the resources the company has on hand to the point where it could pose a real threat to Meta's hardware ambitions.
ZDNet
iPhone 14 Pro battery draining? Turning off 'always-on' display won't help. Here's what will
Everyone wants their iPhone's battery to last longer, even if they've just bought a new iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max. Apple claims that the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max get "up to" 20 and 25 hours of video stream, respectively, but even that's not enough for some new owners.
Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro join the bleeding edge with Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3
Google's latest phones have been available for a week now, and so far, we're quite smitten with them. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro both offer some excellent improvements over their counterparts, including refined hardware and some pretty impressive camera tricks. Of course, as Pixel phones, they're also eligible to check out in-development Android versions well before those changes roll out to everyone. If you've been dying for some beta action on your new hardware, you're in luck, as Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3 is now available.
Adobe Photoshop's new AI tools are getting scarily good
Adobe's annual creativity conference has finally kicked off, and for the first time in three years, it's in-person. We're here at the Los Angeles Convention Center, where the company has unveiled a host of new features hitting its entire suite of apps. Photoshop is, of course, in for a bunch...
ZDNet
How to measure pixels on your screen with Screen Ruler
Whether you're a web designer or developer, a programmer, or a graphic artist, you sometimes need to measure the number of pixels that are used by or surround specific elements on the screen. Maybe you want to get the size for a certain object. Maybe you need to measure a...
ZDNet
M1 iPad Pro (2021) vs. M2 iPad Pro (2022): Is it worth the upgrade?
Forgoing any sort of fancy event, Apple on Tuesday announced the 2022 iPad Pro powered by its Apple Silicon M2 processor alongside a completely redesigned -- and much more expensive -- base-model iPad. You can preorder the new iPad Pro now, with availability beginning Oct. 26, the same day as...
Nothing Phone (1) gets the first taste of Android 13 via Paranoid Android
Folks at Paranoid Android have developed the Topaz Alpha 1 build based on Android 13 for Nothing Phone (1).
ZDNet
How to keep your MacBook Pro looking like new
No matter how careful you are with your shiny new MacBook Pro, it's going to inevitably start collecting scratches and dents. Some people look at these blemishes as proud battle scars, while others like to keep their hardware looking as pristine as possible for as long as possible. Featured reviews.
ZDNet
Logitech Litra Beam review: An amazing key light for streamers on a budget
Having good-quality lighting can make even mediocre webcams look far better and help you look your best in live or recorded video. The lighting provided by your average table lamp might seem like enough, but it's often the wrong brightness level, gives your skin an unpleasant tone due to unnatural color temperatures, or can even introduce an unsettling flickering to your video.
Comments / 0