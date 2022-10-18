Read full article on original website
Seminole Gulf Railway needs repairs to help SWFL recover from Ian
Lumber, drywall, and some are just some of the essential items being brought to the Southwest Florida area by the Seminole Gulf Railway. The railway is a key feature in the rebuilding process for Southwest Florida, but damage from Ian is disrupting that vital link. Think about it like this,...
Florida’s agricultural losses caused by Hurricane Ian could hit $1.56B
TALLAHASSEE (CBS Miami) With its combination of punishing wind and widespread flooding, Hurricane Ian caused up to $1.56 billion in estimated losses for the state’s agriculture industry, according to a University of Florida preliminary assessment. The assessment, by the University of Florida-Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, estimated industry...
Gov. DeSantis announces reopening of Sanibel Causeway
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday morning that the Sanibel Causeway reopened to residents at 11 a.m. This reopening comes two days ahead of the scheduled date, Friday. DeSantis says 36,000 work hours were required to make the repairs and that the plan is to have over a quarter of the island powered back up by sometime this week, including fire stations, portions of neighborhoods, and Sanibel Elementary School.
Florida CFO Patronis warning hurricane victims about unlicensed and unscrupulous contractors
We all know we’re supposed to read every document before we sign it, and Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis warns that unlicensed or unscrupulous contractors are trying to get you into a contract with them. You could unintentionally be signing away the money from your insurance company...
Southwest Florida real estate expert gives outlook on market
Since power, water, and cable are back on in many areas throughout Southwest Florida, you may reasonably wonder what the real estate market will look like in the future. WINK News spoke with real estate expert Denny Grimes to get some perspective on the situation. WINK News asked Grimes what...
Gov. DeSantis to sign executive order extending property tax deadline for Ian impacted counties
Governor Ron DeSantis held a news conference on Fort Myers Beach on Thursday. The governor was joined by the Department of Emergency Operations Secretary Dane Eagle and the Florida Department of Emergency Management Secretary Kevin Guthrie. DeSantis spoke at Doc Ford’s Rum Bar and Grille. The governor said he...
Cold front brings record cool temperatures to Southwest Florida
High temperatures will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s under mostly cloudy skies. Expect that cloud cover to subside in the evening, as a powerful cold front will push through Southwest Florida. Breezy conditions and a few showers are expected while the front passes through the region. Boaters will experience a moderate chop in our bays with 3- to 5-foot wave heights in the open Gulf waters. High temperatures will not return to the 80s until either Friday or Saturday.
Students, staff from schools ruined by Ian reunite at San Carlos Park Elementary
On Thursday morning, students and staff from two Lee County schools damaged beyond repair by Hurricane Ian headed back to class at San Carlos Park Elementary. Lee County School Superintendent Christopher Bernier vowed to keep the students from the Sanibel School and Fort Myers Beach Elementary together, even though it’s impossible for them to return to their old buildings. After three difficult weeks, teachers and students from the destroyed schools will be together again, and the folks at San Carlos Park Elementary say it’s an honor to host them.
Man with terminal cancer helping his St. James City community after Ian
A man with a terminal illness isn’t letting that keep him from coming to the rescue of hurricane victims in need. Charlie Spencer is counting his blessings and not looking at what is lost as he sees all the devastation around him in St. James City and all over Pine Island.
