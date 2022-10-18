ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Alabama state attorney pleads guilty to child porn

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An attorney who worked on the staff of Gov. Kay Ivey pleaded guilty to a child pornography charge and faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

Chase Tristian Espy, 36, pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography, authorities said in a statement, and a judge scheduled a sentencing hearing for Jan. 24.

Espy, of Vestavia Hills, previously worked as deputy general counsel in the office of Ivey. He was only employed there a few months and was fired at the time of his arrest last August, officials said at the time.

Investigators seized Espy’s cellphone after he engaged in online chats with an investigator he believed to be a 15-year-old girl, authorities said in a statement. A search found multiple videos and several images portraying child sexual abuse, authorities said.

The Associated Press

Oklahoma executes man convicted of killing infant daughter

McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma executed inmate Benjamin Cole on Thursday morning despite claims from his attorneys that he had been severely mentally ill. Cole was pronounced dead at 10:22 a.m. at Oklahoma’s state penitentiary in McAlester. He was the sixth Oklahoma inmate to be executed since the state resumed carrying them out in October 2021. Cole delivered a sometimes rambling, two-minute prayer while strapped to the gurney. “Choose Jesus while you still can,” he said.
MCALESTER, OK
The Associated Press

Man wanted for questioning in 4 Oklahoma deaths is arrested

OKMULGEE, Okla. (AP) — A man wanted for questioning about the deaths and dismemberment of four men in eastern Oklahoma has been arrested in Florida, police said Tuesday. Joe Kennedy, 67, was arrested Monday in Daytona Beach Shores while driving a stolen vehicle, according to a statement by Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice. Prentice has described Kennedy as a “person of interest” in the deaths of Mark Chastain, 32, Billy Chastain, 30, Mike Sparks, 32, and Alex Stevens, 29. Prentice declined to say Kennedy is a suspect, and he has not been charged in Oklahoma, but will be brought back to the state for questioning.
OKMULGEE, OK
The Associated Press

2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl, parents arrested

CONCOW, Calif. (AP) — The parents of a toddler who was poisoned by ingesting fentanyl in Northern California were arrested on child endangerment charges, authorities said. The parents of the child took their son to a fire station in the town of Concow Monday and told firefighters they feared he had ingested an unknown substance while in someone else’s care, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Tuesday. “The child was acting lethargic and showing symptoms of opioid poisoning,” the office said. A helicopter with Enloe Medical Center in nearby Chico flew to the rural community and medics gave naloxone to the child who responded to the overdose medication, authorities said.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
The Associated Press

February execution date set for Missouri man who killed four

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday set a February execution date for a suburban St. Louis man who was convicted of killing his girlfriend and her three young children nearly 18 years ago. Leonard Taylor, 58, is scheduled to be executed on Feb. 7 at the state prison in Bonne Terre. He was convicted in 2008 in the shooting deaths of Angela Rowe, 28, and her three children, Alexis, 10; AcQreya, 6; and Tyrese Conley, 5. Their bodies were found in their home in Jennings on Dec. 3, 2004. In May 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear Taylor’s case, leading to the setting of an execution date. Taylor’s execution would come about a month after another convicted killer is scheduled to die in Missouri. Scott McLaughlin, who was convicted of raping and killing an ex-girlfriend 19 years ago, is scheduled for execution on Jan. 3.
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

Details emerge about alleged serial killer's criminal past

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings in Northern California has a criminal history that includes traffic violations and convictions for drug crimes, authorities said Monday. Stockton police arrested Wesley Brownlee, 43, on Saturday after surveilling him as he drove through the streets of the city, armed with a handgun and possibly “out hunting” for another victim, police said. In January 1999, Brownlee had been sentenced to two years in prison in Alameda County, which encompasses the city of Oakland, for possessing and selling a controlled substance, the California corrections department said. He was released on parole in August 1999 after serving seven months. Brownlee was again convicted in Alameda County in December 2001 and sentenced to three years for the same crime. He was released to parole in May 2003 and discharged from parole three years later.
STOCKTON, CA
The Associated Press

New York judge blocks state ban on guns in places of worship

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked the part of a New York state law that makes it a crime for people to carry guns in places of worship. U.S. District Judge John Sinatra Jr. sided with two Buffalo-area clerics joined by two gun rights organizations who had sued and sought a temporary restraining order to stop the enforcement of the law while the case proceeds. The two sides are scheduled to argue the matter in court on Nov. 3 as Sinatra weighs whether to go further and issue a preliminary injunction. New York lawmakers rewrote the state’s gun laws last summer after the U.S. Supreme Court invalidated the state’s old system of granting permits to carry handguns outside the home. Among the provisions of the new law was a ban on guns in places of worship and other locations deemed “sensitive.”
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

EPA civil rights case targets Mississippi over Jackson water

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The federal government is investigating whether Mississippi state agencies discriminated against the state’s majority-Black capital city by refusing to fund improvements for its failing water system, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Thursday. The announcement came days after leaders of two congressional committees said they were starting a joint investigation into a crisis that left most homes and businesses in Jackson without running water for several days in late August and early September. The EPA gave The Associated Press the first confirmation that it is conducting a civil, not criminal, investigation of the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality and the Mississippi State Department of Health. The federal agency could withhold money from the state if it finds wrongdoing — potentially millions of dollars. If the state agencies don’t cooperate with the investigation, the EPA could refer the case to the Department of Justice. Heavy rainfall in late August exacerbated problems at Jackson’s main water treatment facility. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves declared an emergency Aug. 29, and the state health department and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency have been overseeing operations and repairs at the facility since then.
JACKSON, MS
The Associated Press

Oregon lawmakers hear bullying charge against gov candidate

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A former legislator told an Oregon House committee Wednesday that he was bullied by then-House Speaker Tina Kotek, the Democratic candidate for governor, to the point that he suffers from PTSD. The hearing, held remotely via video, was emotional, with another former legislator testifying that the complainant, former Rep. Diego Hernandez, tried to kill himself recently. “He called me,” former Rep. Brian Clem said haltingly as he tried to compose himself. “I went to his home. This is about a month ago. He had a broken belt. Luckily, the belt broke or he wouldn’t be here.” The drama comes as Kotek, a Portland progressive who was the longest-serving speaker of the House in Oregon history, is in a tight race for governor against Republican nominee Christine Drazan. The race is tighter this year in this blue state because unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, a former veteran Democratic lawmaker, is also on the ballot.
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

Minnesota GOP secretary of state hopeful seeks tighter rules

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Legislature should mandate that the secretary of state’s office proofread every county’s ballots before they’re mailed out, Republican challenger Kim Crockett said Thursday as she decried ballot printing errors in four counties. Crockett acknowledged that state law does not require the secretary of state’s office to review the ballots of each precinct across the state for accuracy — that’s long been the responsibility of Minnesota’s counties. But she suggested that Democratic incumbent Steve Simon should have caught the errors anyway, since counties are required to mail copies to his office. “I think it’s...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Brevard County is the First in the State to Implement Mutualink’s Enhanced Emergency Response System Connecting a Dozen of Law Enforcement Agencies and Hospitals Across the County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Brevard County is the first County in Florida to have an enhanced emergency response system in place to help law enforcement and hospitals communicate directly in real-time during any emergency. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005248/en/ Health First security room (Photo: Business Wire)
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
The Associated Press

Registration error affects up to 6,000 Arizona voters

PHOENIX (AP) — A voter registration error may have caused some Arizona voters to get a mail ballot with only federal races, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said Tuesday. A problem with the link between voter registration and driver’s license databases may have caused as many as 6,000 voters to be improperly flagged as lacking proof of citizenship documentation on file. Election officials are sifting through the list to determine how many of the 6,000 were improperly flagged. Approximately 1,000 of them received a mail ballot without local races, but it’s too soon to know how many of those should have received a full ballot, state Elections Director Kori Lorick said Wednesday. The others did not request a mail ballot but could vote in person. Hobbs has staked her campaign for governor largely on her staunch defense of the 2020 election in the face of criticism from former President Donald Trump and his allies. Her Republican rival, former television news anchor Kari Lake, has spread Trump’s unsupported claims of fraud two years ago and has called on Hobbs to step aside from overseeing the midterms while she’s on the ballot.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Biden stumps for Pa.'s Fetterman, says 'world is looking'

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday that the “rest of the world is looking” to see who holds control of Congress after the upcoming midterm elections, warning that Republican victories would jeopardize the nation’s standing abroad as tried to deliver a boost to Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman’s campaign for the Senate. Speaking at a fundraiser in Philadelphia, Biden sounded the alarm about what he viewed as the urgency of the moment, saying Republicans are trying to roll back access to abortion and raise the price of prescription drugs. He seized on comments by some GOP lawmakers, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, casting doubt on the U.S. commitment to help Ukraine fend off Russia’s invasion of its territory. “They said that if they win they’re not likely to fund, to continue to fund Ukraine,” Biden said. “These guys don’t get it. It’s a lot bigger than Ukraine. It’s Eastern Europe. It’s NATO. It’s really serious, serious, consequential outcomes.” He added: “The rest of the world is looking at this election as well. Both the good guys and the bad guys out there — to see what’s going to happen. We’ve got to win. John’s got to win.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

Washington GOP hopeful slams Seattle, Seahawks and Starbucks

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — In her first political campaign, Republican Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley is going after Washington state’s most well-known institutions. For one, Patty Murray, the Democratic senator who has held the seat for the last 30 years and is seeking a sixth term. The Seattle Seahawks, Starbucks and The Seattle Times, home-grown, big-name organizations that she dismisses as “woke corporations” for not wanting her to use their logos in her ads. The city of Seattle, which she’s denounced as liberal and crime-ridden.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

