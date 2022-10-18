ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Yardbarker

Former Chicago Bears Cornerback cut by Houston Texans

The Houston Texans made some roster moves this week, including one that involved a former Chicago Bears cornerback. The Texans were looking to add help at safety earlier in the week. According to Aaron Wilson with KPRC in Houston, the Texans signed safety C.J. Moore to the team’s practice squad. The Texans cut BoPete Keyes from the practice squad to make room for Moore.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

The Bengals are hopeful LB Logan Wilson will be week-to-week with a shoulder injury. The team is gathering more information on his injury. (Ben Baby) Bengals HC Zac Taylor said DL Josh Tupou will be out for at least a couple of weeks. (Baby) Bengals WR Tee Higgins is not...
Yardbarker

Texans Brevin Jordan Returns To Practice Following Week 6 Bye

Houston Texans second-year prospect Brevin Jordan returned to the practice field Monday morning following their Week 6 bye. Jordan sustained an ankle injury during the Texans' Week 1 tie against the Indianapolis Colts. Jordan played in the Texans' Week 2 loss to the Denver Broncos before the injury forced him...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Patriots Add Wide Receiver To Active Roster Wednesday

The New England Patriots are adding a wide receiver. According to ESPN's Field Yates, the Patriots are signing wide receiver Raleigh Webb off the Baltimore Ravens practice squad. Webb has appeared in two games this season on special teams. Webb has recorded one tackle in the two games that he's...
Yardbarker

Texans vs. Raiders: How Do The Offensive Lines Rank?

The Las Vegas Raiders are just days away from hosting a 1-3-1 Houston Texans team as they look to start turning things around. As any well-informed fan knows, it all starts in the trenches on Sunday. So, how are the offensive lines looking for Josh McDaniels and Lovie Smith ahead of Texans vs. Raiders?
HOUSTON, TX
NESN

Raiders TE Darren Waller Likely to Miss Sunday vs. Texans

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) did not practice on Thursday and is expected to miss Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans, per Tashan Reed of The Athletic. Waller is in line to miss his second consecutive game as he continues to nurse his hamstring injury. It...
HOUSTON, TX

