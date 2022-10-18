Nick Wright: “Mark this down, the Mavericks will be the best offense in NBA history on a points-per-100 possessions status. The most efficient offense in NBA history— this year’s Dallas Mavericks. Christian Wood as a stretch five, I know they lost Jalen Brunson but they get Tim Hardaway back, a full year of Spencer Dinwiddie, Davis Bertans shooting everywhere, and did you see the sneaky move they got a little reunion for my guy Luka and the Real Madrid days, the last time he won a championship?? — CAMPAZZO coming off the bench. That will give us Luka against Embiid in the NBA Finals. In a summer where my large adult Slovenian son went back to Slovenia and laid off the cigarettes and laid into the other European teams, I think he’s going to get the league MVP, Finals MVP, and the NBA Championship. Mavs will win the title.” (Full Segment Above)

1 DAY AGO