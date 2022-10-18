Read full article on original website
Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positionsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Tufts administration reports offensive graffiti on campusesThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Annual Clery study reports crime, fire statisticsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Small Business Owner Sentenced For Seven-Year Tax Evasion SchemeTaxBuzzBoston, MA
This Free Class Could Help You Save a LifeDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Magic Johnson Revealed What Michael Jordan Told Him At 1 AM The Night Before Game 1 Against Clyde Drexler And The Trail Blazers In The 1992 NBA Finals
Magic Johnson revealed what Michael Jordan told him the night before Game 1 of the 1992 NBA Finals against Clyde Drexler and the Portland Trail Blazers.
Draymond Green: Last Run With The Warriors
Brad Botkin joins Brandon Baylor to discuss if this will be Draymond Green's last run with the Warriors.
Golden State Warriors receive 2022 NBA championship rings: Complete details
Check out the Golden State Warriors' 2022 championship rings, which they received Tuesday night before their season opener.
Celtics Owner Rejected This Personnel Request From Danny Ainge
If Danny Ainge had it his way, he would have brought not one, but two members of the Celtics coaching staff to Utah over the NBA offseason. The Jazz cleaned house this past summer, trading away their two best players and hiring a new head coach. Will Hardy, who was an assistant on Ime Udoka’s staff last season, will kick off his Utah tenure Wednesday night when the Jazz host the Denver Nuggets. But as Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck revealed Tuesday, Hardy wasn’t the only Boston coach who Ainge had his eyes on after the 2021-22 campaign concluded. The Jazz CEO also wanted to acquire Joe Mazzulla, who ultimately became Celtics head coach in wake of the Udoka scandal.
Golden State Warriors schedule and predictions
Golden State Warriors schedule: Friday, October 21 Game Time (ET) TV Nuggets 10:00 PM ESPN Sportsnaut prediction: Warriors 120, Nuggets
NBA power rankings: Warriors, Clippers, Celtics, Bucks vying for No. 1; Kings crack top 20
Who’s No. 1 and where do the Sacramento Kings rank among Western Conference playoff contenders in our season-opening NBA power rankings?
Kevin Durant Defends Russell Westbrook From Criticism
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant defended Los Angeles Lakers guard and former teammate Russell Westbrook
BBC
NBA: Stephen Curry scores 33 points as Warriors beat Lakers in season opener
Stephen Curry scored 33 points as the Golden State Warriors began the defence of their NBA title with a 123-109 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Eight-time All-Star Curry, 34, led the Warriors' scoring while Andrew Wiggins scored 20 points. The Warriors are aiming for a fifth title in the...
Devin Booker Credits Golden State Warriors for Damion Lee's Culture
Devin Booker gave high priase to the Golden State Warriors
Longtime NBA referee Tony Brown dead at 55
Tony Brown, an NBA referee who worked more than 1,100 games over a 20-year career that included an appearance in the NBA Finals, died Thursday. He was 55. Brown was surrounded by family members after a battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, WSB-TV reported. “We are and have been sustained...
iheart.com
Nick Wright Makes His 2023 NBA Finals Prediction
Nick Wright: “Mark this down, the Mavericks will be the best offense in NBA history on a points-per-100 possessions status. The most efficient offense in NBA history— this year’s Dallas Mavericks. Christian Wood as a stretch five, I know they lost Jalen Brunson but they get Tim Hardaway back, a full year of Spencer Dinwiddie, Davis Bertans shooting everywhere, and did you see the sneaky move they got a little reunion for my guy Luka and the Real Madrid days, the last time he won a championship?? — CAMPAZZO coming off the bench. That will give us Luka against Embiid in the NBA Finals. In a summer where my large adult Slovenian son went back to Slovenia and laid off the cigarettes and laid into the other European teams, I think he’s going to get the league MVP, Finals MVP, and the NBA Championship. Mavs will win the title.” (Full Segment Above)
WILX-TV
Two Struggling Teams in Thursday NFL Matchup
-A pair of underachieving 2-4 teams face off on Thursday night when the Arizona Cardinals host the New Orleans Saints. Maybe, the winner can turn its season around. Kyler Murray and the Cardinals get DeAndre Hopkins back for the first time since a knee injury sidelined him for the final three games of last season and a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs delayed his return. Arizona is 3-9 in its past 12 games since a 10-2 start in 2021. Hopkins’ injuries and absence from the lineup coincided with that slide. The Cardinals are only a 1 1/2-point favorite, per FanDuel Sportsbook, at home, where they have lost eight straight games. Arizona’s most recent home win was against Houston last Oct. 24.
Warriors NBA Championship Rings Take Subtle Jab At Celtics
It wasn’t lost on Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum how the Golden State Warriors started their season Tuesday night. As Boston put the finishing touches on a season-opening win over the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden, the Warriors held a ring ceremony prior to their matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers to celebrate their win in the NBA Finals over the Celtics — Golden State’s fourth title in eight seasons.
Astros vs. Yankees ALCS 2022: Alex Bregman's 3-run blast to left puts Houston up with the stars out
IN PROGRESS: The Astros are 1-4 all-time when playing in open-air playoff games at MMP. But don't tell that to Alex Bregman, who drove in the first runs of Game 2.
NBA Beware: The Jayson Tatum Takeover Is Coming
Tatum showed all signs of reaching for the league’s crown(s) this season with 35 points to carry the Celtics on opening night.
WILX-TV
Both NFL Teams in New York Are Winning
-NEW YORK (AP) - All the ego-bruising jokes, stinging cheap shots and embarrassing punchlines about New York football are falling flat now. Football in the Big Apple is rotten no more. But it certainly has been a while. The Giants are 5-1 after an impressive 24-20 win over Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. The Jets are 4-2 after stunning Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in Green Bay 27-10. They both are riding three-game winning streaks and have winning records together for the first time since 2015. It’s the first time since 2010 both teams have won at least four of their first six games.
Penguins jump on Kings early, roll to 6-1 victory
Tristan Jarry stopped 39 shots and the Pittsburgh Penguins drilled the Los Angeles Kings 6-1
