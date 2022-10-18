Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. This morning at 5:51 a.m., three Covington County Hospital Ambulances from Simpson County and one ambulance from Covington County responded to a five-vehicle collision (18-wheeler and four cars) on Highway 49 near Braxton. One patient sustained life threatening injuries and was airlifted to a hospital in Jackson via Aircare Helicopter; two patients were transported to UMMC in Jackson by CCH ground ambulance in serious condition; two patients declined treatment and transport on the scene.

SIMPSON COUNTY, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO