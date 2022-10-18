Read full article on original website
styleblueprint.com
Haunted Mississippi: The Scariest Places + Their Stories
Tales of haunted locations, romantic vignettes, and eerie occurrences have long been kept intact by Mississippi’s tradition of storytelling. Here are six notoriously haunted places across the state and the stories behind them. McRaven House | Vicksburg, MS. More than 14 ghosts still haunt Mississippi’s “Most Haunted House,” McRaven....
Focused on Mississippi: Chair maker Greg Harkins
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – This Focused on Mississippi story is about an old friend, chair maker Greg Harkins. He’s doing what a lot of us are doing, keeping up with the times while recognizing what time it is. “Well, I’m realizing I’m not infallible. Not bullet proof.” In other words, Harkins is getting older […]
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Oct. 21-23
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (October 21-23) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Pumpkin Adventure – Friday & Saturday – Jackson Don’t miss your last chance to attend this year’s Pumpkin Adventure at […]
Vicksburg Post
Bowman, New Beginning Church named pastor, church of the year by Best of Mississippi
Vicksburg pastor the Rev. James O. Bowman Sr. and his church, New Beginning Church were selected pastor and church of the year at the third annual Best of Mississippi Awards on Oct. 1 in Flowood. Bowman has been in the ministry for 25 years and is married to J. Bowman.
WDAM-TV
From troubled past to success, Dr. Tommie Mabry works to inspire youth
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Overcoming obstacles - one Mississippi man uses his troubled past to show young people how to create a successful future. Motivator, educator, author, father and husband are all hats Tommie Mabry, Ph.D., wears daily. Coming from a rough start, Mabry believes young people need role models, not critics.
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Mississippi
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
impact601.com
Record fish caught in Mississippi
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Mississippi from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WDAM-TV
Hub City’s Heidelberg retires as MDAH trustee
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WDAM) - Web Heidelberg of Hattiesburg retired Friday from the Board of Trustees of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History during its regular meeting in Natchez. Heidelberg sat 12 years on the MDAH board and was an active preservationist, serving on the boards of the Mississippi Heritage...
Where are Mississippi’s most haunted places?
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi is rich in history. Where there’s history, hauntings seem to follow. Paranormal occurrences have been reported across the state. Haunted Rooms America keeps up with them. The website created a list of the most haunted places in Mississippi. Here’s what it said about the legends behind these sites: City Cemetery […]
Statue dedicated to Emmett Till unveiled in Mississippi
GREENWOOD, Miss. — History is in the making in Greenwood, Mississippi as city and state leaders dedicate a statue to Emmett Till. The unveiling comes decades after the 14-year-old was kidnapped and brutally murdered by two white men after he allegedly “whistled” at a white woman. Hundreds turned out to see the first such statue […]
New Leakesville doctor making house calls, practicing old-school medicine
LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WKRG) – A Greene County doctor hopes to provide the community with care from an old, simpler way of life at his new clinic in Leakesville. Dr. Casey Stanford and his wife Hannah, a nurse, started seeing patients in July. It’s been a busy year for the family since they moved to Greene […]
Natchez Democrat
Be on the lookout for rabbit disease
STARKVILLE — Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks Small game biologist Rick Hamrick confirmed in September 2022 that there are no new cases of a new strain of rabbit disease in Mississippi called Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2, or RHDV2 since the state’s first positive in October 2021. The virus had infected about 20 domesticated rabbits in Rankin County.
WDAM-TV
Online armband sales available for South Mississippi Fair
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s almost time for the South Mississippi Fair. The fair, which will be hosted at the Magnolia Center on Ellisville Boulevard in Laurel, opens on Friday, Oct. 21, and will run through Saturday, Oct. 29. Carnival midway hours are from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m....
Mississippi Welcomes New Flag
Magnolia State voters accepted a new state flag design to replace the old Confederate battle emblem.
WDAM-TV
Due to complaints, Laurel officials temporarily close Cotton Mill Park
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - For years, Cotton Mill Park was known as a spot for grandparents and parents to bring their children to spend time together - now it’s considered a sanctuary for the homeless population. Due to multiple complaints, the City of Laurel recently closed Cotton Mill Park...
Mother’s search for missing Mississippi teen continues into second week
The search for a teen from Lucedale, Mississippi is still active one week after she was reported missing.
thisismysouth.com
O Brother, Where Art Thou Filming Locations to Visit
O Brother, Where Art Thou? is the Coen Brothers’ adaptation of Homer’s The Odyssey, set in rural Mississippi in the 1930s. Three convicts escape and encounter a variety of obstacles on their way home, including sirens, a Cyclops, and the Ku Klux Klan. The movie stars George Clooney,...
mageenews.com
Simpson County Collision
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. This morning at 5:51 a.m., three Covington County Hospital Ambulances from Simpson County and one ambulance from Covington County responded to a five-vehicle collision (18-wheeler and four cars) on Highway 49 near Braxton. One patient sustained life threatening injuries and was airlifted to a hospital in Jackson via Aircare Helicopter; two patients were transported to UMMC in Jackson by CCH ground ambulance in serious condition; two patients declined treatment and transport on the scene.
Mississippi officials looking for man missing for three days
Mississippi officials are looking for information regarding the disappearance of a man last seen three days ago. The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department issued an alert for Carter Blane Bliven, 21, was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Bliven is 6-foot, 1-inch tall, and weighs approximately 250 lbs. He...
Mississippi receives $4.5 million through COPS program
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) reported Mississippi received $4.5 million through the Department of Justice Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) program. Seven school districts in Mississippi will share $3.0 million in School Violence Prevention Program (SVPP) grant funding, while another district will share part of […]
