Ellsworth American
Maine can’t afford a Mills loss
Let us vote to keep Janet Mills in office. We cannot afford to do otherwise. The Baldacci administration ended with unpaid hospital bills and underfunded schools. The LePage administration got the hospitals paid, but also left schools underfunded, and refused to issue bonds that Maine voters had approved to fix our roads and bridges. And waged a steady war against solar energy and against a national monument in the Millinocket area.
mainebiz.biz
Maine small businesses, nonprofits set for $7M in electricity relief
Some 2,919 Maine small businesses and nonprofit organizations are in line to receive a one-time credit of more than $2,000 to help defray electricity costs under a new state law. The program was created by LD 2010, "An Act to Help Maine Residents with High Electricity Costs," sponsored by state...
2,919 Maine Businesses to Receive One-time Utility Credit Funded by Governor Mills Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan
Maine Governor Janet Mills announced today that 2,919 Maine small businesses and non-profits will be receiving a one-time credit for their electric utility accounts. The program responsible for this came from the Maine Legislature with the bill LD 2010 "Resolve, To Help Certain Businesses With Electricity Costs" The bill was sponsored by Senate President Troy Jackson, a Democrat from Aroostook, and signed into law by Governor Mills in April 2022. “Increases in the cost of energy are hurting Maine small businesses, and we are stepping up to help,” said Governor Mills.
thecentersquare.com
Maine provides utility relief for small businesses
(The Center Square) – Thousands of Maine businesses will be getting a break on their utility bills beginning this month under a new $7 million relief plan. Lawmakers approved a bill in April that requires the state Department of Economic and Community Development to provide a one-time credit to qualifying businesses based on their overall energy usage. The state agency says nearly 3,000 businesses will receive the credits.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus 2022: Residents in Maine have 12 days to claim $850 relief checks
Maine residents have under two weeks to claim up to $850 in COVID-19 relief, thanks to a state budget surplus. The stimulus payments are being sent out to offer financial assistance to reduce economic strains related to the pandemic and increasing inflation. Around 858,000 residents will be eligible to claim their relief checks if they file by the end of October.
foxbangor.com
Maine could become a “Right to Repair” state
STATEWIDE– A new referendum could be on next year’s ballot, asking voters if they’d like Maine to become a “Right to Repair” state. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says signatures are now being collected to add the question to the 2023 ballot. “We just issued...
mainepublic.org
While governor, LePage cut state revenue sharing with towns. Maine Dems warn it could happen again
Inflation, energy prices, and women's healthcare are among the top issues in Maine's gubernatorial race. But Democrats are highlighting municipal budgets as another important concern. While previously serving as governor, Republican Paul LePage made cuts to a state program that shares revenue with towns and cities. It's a policy that Democrats say forced municipalities to reduce services and raise property taxes — and they warn it could happen again if LePage is elected.
foxbangor.com
Governor announces new grants
BANGOR- Governor Janet Mills was in Bangor and Brewer this afternoon to mark one year of her Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan. The governor visited two businesses that benefited from economic recovery grants. She also announced a new grant opportunity that will be available . “We’re pleased that we are...
mainepublic.org
Providers say progress is being made to address homelessness, but more housing is needed
Housing advocates and service providers say they're making progress in responding to homelessness in Maine, but that the state and local communities need to build much more housing in the years ahead. At a conference in Portland on Thursday, MaineHousing Director Dan Brennan said that the state is spearheading a...
wabi.tv
New report addresses Maine’s workforce shortage
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Center for Economic Policy hosted a webinar Tuesday afternoon to discuss the findings of a new report on workers in the state. “State of Working Maine 2022″ was released last week. MECEP says the report shows while the robust recovery from the COVID-19...
WMTW
Janet Mills takes us to her hometown of Farmington
FARMINGTON, Maine — She’s the first woman governor of Maine, and right now Gov. Janet Mills is fighting for a second term. On Wednesday, we continued our series of profiles on all three candidates for governor, featuring a mix of personal and political issues. As we walked around...
wabi.tv
Petition approved for “Right to Repair” question on the 2023 ballot
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Secretary of State has approved the petition allowing independent auto repair and parts store operators to collect signatures to get a “Right to Repair” question on the 2023 ballot. This would solidify Mainers’ ability to get their vehicles fixed at their trusted...
Down East
The Very Long Walk That Changed Maine Politics
This excerpt from Bill Cohen’s 1972 Campaign for Congress: An Oral History of the Walk That Changed Maine Politics (Rowman & Littlefield; hardcover; $24.95) draws on two chapters, from conversations with Cohen, Lyons, Potholm, and Cindy Watson-Welch, a Bowdoin student in 1972 who joined the campaign field team. The text has been edited and condensed for clarity.
Maine is the Only State Where This Pie is the Most Popular
We're headed into the holiday season a lot quicker than many of us would like to think. Did you blink and miss summer? I know I sure did!. Before you know it, we'll be sitting down at the Thanksgiving table with family and friends enjoying turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes with gravy and to top it all off, dessert.
5 Maine Police Departments Will Use Federal $ For New Hires
Have you noticed ads looking for policemen? Recently there have been recruitment ads for local police departments and county and state forces as well. And a Federal program will lead to more hiring in law enforcement also. Washington is spending $139 million for more policing in America. What does that...
mainepublic.org
Auto 'right to repair' coalition launching state ballot referendum for next year
A coalition of independent auto repair shop owners, employees and others have begun collecting signatures for a statewide referendum, with the goal of putting it on next year's ballot. The proposal would require automakers to make wireless repair and diagnostic information available to independent shops in Maine. Only car manufacturers...
mainepublic.org
Enrollment is up at Maine's community colleges this fall
After a few years of decline, enrollment at Maine's community colleges is up 12% this fall. The increase follows passage of a $20 million initiative from Gov. Janet Mills earlier this year to provide free tuition and fees for high school graduates from the classes of 2020 through 2023. The system says that about a third of this year's students are eligible for the program.
WMTW
Maine DOT commissioner reacts to study with poor rating for state’s rural roads, bridges
AUGUSTA, Maine — Trip, a national transportation research nonprofit group, is out with a new report reflecting poorly on Maine's rural roads and bridges. However, Maine Department of Transportation Commissioner Bruce Van Note and one of the report’s authors agree Maine has made significant progress in investing in improvement projects in recent years.
WPFO
'Right to Repair' question gets approval to start collecting signatures for 2023 ballot
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows has approved a petition to allow auto repair and parts store operators to collect signatures for a question about the "right to repair" on the 2023 ballot. The proposed question aims to let Mainers get their vehicles diagnosed and repaired at...
mainepublic.org
The history and impact of the Clean Water Act since its passage 50 years ago
Fifty years ago, the passage of the Clean Water Act aimed to prevent and reduce pollution in our nation’s waters and to set wastewater standards. Maine’s Senator Edmund Muskie, along with many of our state environmental leaders, played vital roles in ensuring the success of this landmark legislation. We’ll learn about what led to the Clean Water Act, and what its impact has been in Maine over the past half century.
