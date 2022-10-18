ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

1-minute voter guide: What you need to know about the Colorado attorney general race

By Alayna Alvarez
Axios Denver
Axios Denver
 2 days ago

Colorado's attorney general race pits incumbent Democrat Phil Weiser against Republican John Kellner in a high-stakes battle for party control of state government.

Why it matters: The post is one of the state's most influential over consumer and public safety matters and comes at a time of rising crime rates.

Meet the candidates: Weiser is a 53-year-old Denver resident who previously worked as the dean of the University of Colorado law school, as well as for the U.S. Department of Justice during the Obama administration and as a clerk for the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

Kellner, a 41-year-old Arapahoe County resident, was elected in 2021 as district attorney of the 18th Judicial District, which includes Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert and Lincoln counties. He won against Democrat Amy Padden by a narrow margin .

  • He attended law school in Boulder and is a Marine Corps veteran.

Where they stand: Weiser has made protecting abortion rights and fighting fentanyl top priorities in his re-election campaign, along with continuing his work on police training and recruitment.

  • Kellner, who has called Weiser "soft on crime," plans to focus on cracking down on violent offenders across the state. He also opposes abortion and supports the Supreme Court's decision to let states regulate the issue — but has made it clear he will defend Colorado's current laws, which protect womens' rights to the procedure.

The big picture: When it comes to combating rising crime — a top issue in the race — the two candidates have different visions.

  • "What I’m hoping to see statewide is a return to some of the common sense public safety policies and laws that, in recent memory, had Colorado as a much safer state," Kellner said, per the Denver Post.
  • "We have two major challenges right now: addressing rising crime and building trust in law enforcement,” Weiser said. "You cannot have one without the other. If you don’t have trust in law enforcement, then victims won’t call law enforcement."

Comments / 0

Related
Axios Denver

Colorado voter guide: Get smart on the 2022 election candidates and ballot measures

Colorado's midterm ballot is a lengthy one, with a top race for U.S. Senate all the way down to local ballot measures.Why it matters: The 2022 election will determine whether Democrats can retain complete control of state government in Colorado and which federal contests will influence party rule in the Senate and the House.The ballot measures will create new laws, taxes and constitutional changes. Voting in ColoradoCounty clerks are mailing ballots to active registered voters this week. In-person early voting starts Oct. 24 and runs to Nov. 8 (except Oct. 29-30 and Nov. 6). See the state's election calendar for more...
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

1-minute voter's guide: Colorado governor's race between Jared Polis and Heidi Ganahl

Colorado's two candidates for governor couldn't be more different — and that's exactly how they want it.State of play: Gov. Jared Polis is seeking a second term to continue a massive transformation of state government since Democrats took complete control of lawmaking in 2019, while Republican rival Heidi Ganahl is pledging to reverse most of the changes.Why it matters: The governor holds broad authority to set policy plans and determine the direction of the state.Meet the candidates: Both candidates lived in California for a time and made millions as entrepreneurs, one of their few similarities.Polis, 47, founded an online flower...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

BRAUCHLER | A troubling turn in Colorado’s jury selection

At a time of an undeniable crime tsunami in Colorado, several progressive attorneys and judges are seeking to dramatically change our criminal trials by injecting “wokeness” into the jury-selection process. It tortures the law and undermines the integrity of our justice system. Currently, a prospective juror can be...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Ganahl wins in debate with Polis

Few debates end with a clear and concise winner. Sunday provided an exception in Colorado Springs, where Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl won a decisive victory against Gov. Jared Polis in a debate sponsored by The Gazette, The Denver Gazette, Colorado Politics, KOAA News 5 and the El Pomar Foundation’s Forum for Civic Advancement.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

SENGENBERGER | Jena Griswold and Joan Lopez — cold as ice

“Everyone talks about building a relationship with your customer. I think you build one with your employees first,” Angela Ahrendts, Apple’s senior vice president, once said. Unfortunately, Secretary of State Jena Griswold and Arapahoe County Clerk and Recorder Joan Lopez, both Democrats, maintain significant staff turnover — a distinct result of their own leadership failures. In last week’s CBS4 secretary of state candidates’ debate, Griswold was pressed on official postcards...
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

FBI puts Colorado election officials on heightened alert ahead of 2022 vote

Just as mail ballots go to Colorado voters, the FBI and local election officials are issuing warnings about unprecedented efforts to disrupt the 2022 midterm elections and spread misinformation about the security of the vote.Threat level: The FBI and Homeland Security analysts identified Colorado as one of the top states for threats to poll workers and put election administrators on heightened alert.Colorado election administrators tell Axios Denver the scale of the threats exceeds the 2020 election, when unsubstantiated election conspiracies led to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol."It definitely is more intense before this election," Weld County clerk...
COLORADO STATE
Axios

How the 8th District candidates' legislative records compare

Unlike the case in many races, the two candidates vying for the new 8th Congressional District voted on the same issues as state lawmakers, providing a clear contrast for voters. Why it matters: Their votes offer a glimpse at where the candidates stand and what they might prioritize in Washington.
COLORADO STATE
Axios

How GOP politics are swaying Holocaust history lessons in Colorado

The views of one Republican Colorado school board member are shaping how kids across the state learn about the Holocaust, our education reporting partners at Chalkbeat write. Why it matters: The possibility for an individual to single-handedly sway the state's education system raises questions about the Colorado State Board of Education's ability to fairly manage members' conflicting political ideologies over teaching history.
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

1-minute voter guide: Proposition 123 in Colorado puts millions into affordable housing

Proposition 123 attempts to address Colorado's growing affordable housing crisis by setting aside roughly $300 million from state tax revenue to pay for projects.Why it matters: Advocates argue that providing housing remains the most important step in avoiding homelessness, an issue that has grown dramatically in the Denver metro area. Housing is a top concern for Coloradans, as steep costs are making homeownership less attainable. How it works: Proposition 123 doesn't add new taxes, instead setting aside existing sales tax revenue, CPR News reports. What they're saying: Backers say the measure could help fund 10,000 affordable housing units a year,...
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

1-minute voter guide: What to know about Prop 122. in Colorado to decriminalize magic mushrooms

Psilocybin mushrooms and other psychedelic plants would be decriminalized and regulated in Colorado under Proposition 122, if passed.The measure would allow for the use, possession, growth and transport of plants containing psilocybin and psilocin for people ages 21 and older. Why it matters: If voters approve the measure, Colorado would join Oregon, becoming the second state to decriminalize psychedelics use (Oregon goes further, legalizing the substance's use). Zoom in: The measure would define plants and fungi like magic mushrooms as natural medicine, and allow for its sale in licensed "healing centers," where people could use them under supervision.Studies have suggested...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Governor Polis kicks off $700 million in I-70 improvement projects on Floyd Hill

Motorists frustrated with I-70's famed bottleneck-causing Floyd Hill corridor are about to get relief by way of a $700-million Colorado Department of Transportation improvement project. Gov. Jared Polis, accompanied by U.S. Senators Michael Bennet, John Hickenlooper, U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse and other state and local officials, met at the Floyd Hill Open Space Trails parking lot Wednesday to kick it off with a press conference. The state received a $100-million...
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

25 Things That Will Always Annoy a True Coloradan

What's something that will annoy almost every true Coloradan in the room? Probably mentioning that you just moved here from California. Yup, that would do it. The great people of the Centennial State love our home. We don't like changing it for transplants, and we don't like people moving here and trying to turn our state into something else.
COLORADO STATE
K99

Northern Colorado City Ranked The #1 Place To Live In The State

Major bragging rights are in order for one Northern Colorado city and its residents, courtesy of Forbes and its latest Colorado-related rankings list. In October, Forbes Advisor released its annual rankings list rounding up the best places to live in the state of Colorado in 2022. How Forbes Determined The...
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

Axios Denver

Denver, CO
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
839K+
Views
ABOUT

Get smarter, faster about what's happening in your backyard, curated by local reporters.

 https://www.axios.com/local/denver

Comments / 0

Community Policy