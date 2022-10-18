ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Comments / 1

Casey Clark
2d ago

Legalize it already. get over it. tobacco and alcohol good, pot bad... not if understand logic.

KPVI Newschannel 6

Pocatello Police Make Arrests in Church Vandalism Case

Pocatello Police have announced that they have arrested two people who they say are connected to the vandalism of a church last week. On Friday, October 14 around 3:30 a.m., two churches in the area of South 7th Avenue and Lewis Street were vandalized.The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints building was broken into.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man arrested, facing felony charge for threatening man with ax

POCATELLO — A 43-year-old local man has been charged with a felony after police say he threatened another man with an ax. Kevin Lee Farnsworth, of Chubbuck, has been charged with one count of felony aggravated assault following the incident, which began to unfold around 11:53 p.m. on Sunday. Chubbuck police officers were dispatched to the 4700 block of Yellowstone Avenue for the report of a physical disturbance. ...
CHUBBUCK, ID
eastidahonews.com

Police investigating possible ‘suspicious’ abduction of juvenile

The following is a news release from the Pocatello Police Department. The Pocatello Police Department is investigating a suspicious set of circumstances that may involve the possible abduction of a juvenile. The juvenile was located in the area of Olympus and Pocatello Creek Road, but we are asking for the...
eastidahonews.com

Man arrested following disturbance at Ammon home

The following is a news release and mugshot from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home on Rebel Road in Ammon Sunday to a report of a disturbance between a man and woman. Dispatch received the call around 4:30 p.m. advising that...
AMMON, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man sentenced to prison for trafficking meth in sriracha sauce

IDAHO FALLS – A local man who hid drugs in sauce was sentenced on meth trafficking charges Wednesday. District Judge Bruce Pickett sentenced Derek Bryan Lee Gandall to 5 to 10 years in prison for felony drug trafficking of methamphetamine. Gandall was ordered to pay $15,785 in legal fees as well.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man arrested after allegedly posting photo of beaten victim on snapchat

IDAHO FALLS – A local man was charged after reportedly posting a photo of another man he attacked on social media. Donovan Wayne Helsing, 18, was charged with felony aggravated battery after a fight on Oct. 8. A Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to the emergency room at...
AMMON, ID
eastidahonews.com

Two Pocatello men arrested in connection with vicious attack

POCATELLO — Two men have been arrested and charged for their alleged attack that left another man with numerous injuries. Jamaal Kent Bell and Eli Flores, both 18, have each been charged with a felony for aggravated battery after police say they injured a man, putting shoe marks on his face and torso and leaving him with a concussion.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Home video captures early morning car explosion

IDAHO FALLS – Home security footage caught what appears to be a large car fire early Tuesday morning in Idaho Falls. A neighbor caught the fire on a home security camera on North Adam Drive between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. The video shows two people walking up to a car and kneeling by the front left tire before the car bursts into flames.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Town Hall meeting planned to discuss fentanyl crisis

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello. Across the country and in Idaho, law enforcement agencies are reporting an increase in drug and drug trafficking cases. They are especially seeing an uptick in cases involving fentanyl. In working with the community and law enforcement, Governor Brad Little hopes to combat the flow of illegal drugs into Idaho.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Bingham County officials call for coroner to resign

BLACKFOOT — Bingham County officials are calling for the resignation of Coroner James Roberts after he was charged with misdemeanor sexual battery. In a letter released Monday afternoon, county commissioners, the prosecutor, sheriff, clerk, treasurer and assessor all called for Roberts to step down. “The Coroner’s Office plays a...
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID

