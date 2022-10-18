Read full article on original website
Casey Clark
2d ago
Legalize it already. get over it. tobacco and alcohol good, pot bad... not if understand logic.
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
eastidahonews.com
Man sentenced to probation after ‘voices told him’ to run over a man with his car
IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man who told officers that “voices” instructed him to run over another man with his vehicle has been sentenced. Kevin Danielewicz, 54, was sentenced to four years probation on Monday by Judge Alan Stephens after accepting a plea agreement. According to...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pocatello Police Make Arrests in Church Vandalism Case
Pocatello Police have announced that they have arrested two people who they say are connected to the vandalism of a church last week. On Friday, October 14 around 3:30 a.m., two churches in the area of South 7th Avenue and Lewis Street were vandalized.The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints building was broken into.
eastidahonews.com
Man charged after alleged attack and placing note on car that said ‘your head is next’
ST. ANTHONY – A man appeared in court on Monday after reportedly attacking a man with a glass bottle and leaving a threatening note on his car. Claudio Morales-Perez, 42, was charged with felony aggravated battery, felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent.
Local man arrested, facing felony charge for threatening man with ax
POCATELLO — A 43-year-old local man has been charged with a felony after police say he threatened another man with an ax. Kevin Lee Farnsworth, of Chubbuck, has been charged with one count of felony aggravated assault following the incident, which began to unfold around 11:53 p.m. on Sunday. Chubbuck police officers were dispatched to the 4700 block of Yellowstone Avenue for the report of a physical disturbance. ...
Local man arrested for reportedly threatening victim with ax
POCATELLO — A 43-year-old local man has been charged with a felony after police say he threatened another man with an ax. Kevin Lee Farnsworth, of Chubbuck, has been charged with one count of felony aggravated assault following the incident, which began to unfold around 11:53 p.m. on Sunday. Chubbuck police officers were dispatched to the 4700 block of Yellowstone Avenue for the report of a physical disturbance. ...
Pocatello police arrest two suspects for reportedly vandalizing LDS church buildings
UPDATE FROM POCATELLO POLICE: Today, the Pocatello Police Department Street Crimes Unit located and arrested 2 suspects in connection with the vandalism that had occurred at the LDS Church located on S. 7th Ave. The original vandalism occurred on October 14, 2022, at around 3:30 a.m. ORIGINAL STORY POCATELLO — The Church of Jesus Christ...
Idaho Man Sentenced to Prison After Pleading Guilty in Case Involving Meth Hidden with Sriracha Sauce
An Idaho man was recently sentenced to prison on drug trafficking charges after hiding methamphetamine in condiment bottles – including sriracha and mustard. Derek Bryan Lee Gandall, 41, was sentenced to spend 5-10 years in state prison last Wednesday by Seventh District Judge Bruce L. Pickett after pleading guilty to felony drug trafficking.
eastidahonews.com
Police investigating possible ‘suspicious’ abduction of juvenile
The following is a news release from the Pocatello Police Department. The Pocatello Police Department is investigating a suspicious set of circumstances that may involve the possible abduction of a juvenile. The juvenile was located in the area of Olympus and Pocatello Creek Road, but we are asking for the...
eastidahonews.com
Man arrested following disturbance at Ammon home
The following is a news release and mugshot from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home on Rebel Road in Ammon Sunday to a report of a disturbance between a man and woman. Dispatch received the call around 4:30 p.m. advising that...
eastidahonews.com
Man sentenced to prison for trafficking meth in sriracha sauce
IDAHO FALLS – A local man who hid drugs in sauce was sentenced on meth trafficking charges Wednesday. District Judge Bruce Pickett sentenced Derek Bryan Lee Gandall to 5 to 10 years in prison for felony drug trafficking of methamphetamine. Gandall was ordered to pay $15,785 in legal fees as well.
eastidahonews.com
Man arrested after allegedly posting photo of beaten victim on snapchat
IDAHO FALLS – A local man was charged after reportedly posting a photo of another man he attacked on social media. Donovan Wayne Helsing, 18, was charged with felony aggravated battery after a fight on Oct. 8. A Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to the emergency room at...
eastidahonews.com
Two Pocatello men arrested in connection with vicious attack
POCATELLO — Two men have been arrested and charged for their alleged attack that left another man with numerous injuries. Jamaal Kent Bell and Eli Flores, both 18, have each been charged with a felony for aggravated battery after police say they injured a man, putting shoe marks on his face and torso and leaving him with a concussion.
eastidahonews.com
Home video captures early morning car explosion
IDAHO FALLS – Home security footage caught what appears to be a large car fire early Tuesday morning in Idaho Falls. A neighbor caught the fire on a home security camera on North Adam Drive between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. The video shows two people walking up to a car and kneeling by the front left tire before the car bursts into flames.
eastidahonews.com
Looking back: Pressure cooker explodes in school kitchen, child’s death under investigation and boys start fire at J.C. Penney
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Oct. 17 to Oct. 23 in east Idaho history. SHELLEY — A Shelley man received a “terrible beating” from a bartender, The Teton Peak reported on Oct. 20, 1904. C.J....
eastidahonews.com
Town Hall meeting planned to discuss fentanyl crisis
The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello. Across the country and in Idaho, law enforcement agencies are reporting an increase in drug and drug trafficking cases. They are especially seeing an uptick in cases involving fentanyl. In working with the community and law enforcement, Governor Brad Little hopes to combat the flow of illegal drugs into Idaho.
Idaho Man Put Meth In Idaho’s Favorite Sauce And We Can’t Even
Some people know no limit when it comes to hurting others. Criminals like that will stop at nothing to aid in the suffering of their victims. This is one such story. Involving some very tasty sauce. Last November, authorities in Idaho Falls responded to a stolen vehicle report involving a...
eastidahonews.com
That social media post about a young man without ID hit by a car in Idaho Falls? It’s fake, officials say
IDAHO FALLS — The story is startling and concerning. A young man without ID is hit by a car in Idaho Falls and left unconscious. He’s taken to a local hospital and nobody knows who he is. A photo of the man shows him in a hospital bed...
eastidahonews.com
Bingham County officials call for coroner to resign
BLACKFOOT — Bingham County officials are calling for the resignation of Coroner James Roberts after he was charged with misdemeanor sexual battery. In a letter released Monday afternoon, county commissioners, the prosecutor, sheriff, clerk, treasurer and assessor all called for Roberts to step down. “The Coroner’s Office plays a...
eastidahonews.com
40 to 45 gallons of fuel spilled after Thursday morning crash in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — Around 40 to 45 gallons of fuel spilled into a parking lot in Idaho Falls after a crash between a Jeep and a semi-truck on Thursday. The crash happened at about 10 a.m., on the 1500 block of East 17th Street, according to a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department.
eastidahonews.com
Investigation underway after car is found submerged in water
RIGBY — Officials are trying to figure out how a car ended up submerged in water Monday morning. The unoccupied 1999 Honda Civic was found around 8:30 a.m. in the “dry bed” at 433 North 4200 East about 20 yards downstream from a bridge. It’s unknown who...
Comments / 1