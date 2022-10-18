ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terry Francona on Guardians’ 2022 postseason run: ‘This needs to be a starting place for us’

CLEVELAND, Ohio — With the sting of a Game 5 loss to the Yankees still fresh, Guardians manager Terry Francona acknowledged that his club’s future remains very bright. When asked to assess how far the Guardians came in 2022, Francona said he hopes his players realize just how proud the coaches and front office are of them and how much they care about them.
Yankees mock Josh Naylor with ‘rock the baby’ celebration as they close out ALDS Game 5 win

NEW YORK -- Josh Naylor, Cleveland’s Incredible Bulk, had the Yankees’ Bleacher Creatures turn on him Tuesday and he loved it. While the Yankees were eliminating the Guardians with a 5-1 win in the fifth and deciding game of the American League Division Series, the fans took particular delight in harrasing Naylor during his four at-bats with chants of “Who’s your daddy?”
Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell embraced the Browns the moment he arrived in Cleveland. It hasn’t gone unnoticed by players

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The hat almost didn’t happen. As Donovan Mitchell arrived in Cleveland after a franchise-altering trade with the Utah Jazz last month, he wore a white Cavaliers hoodie with the team’s newest gold-colored logo when he landed at Burke Lakefront Airport. But his most notable item of clothing had nothing to do with the Cavs. It was a Browns hat, white with a brown brim, one that featured the widely-revered-among-fans Brownie logo that now sits at midfield in FirstEnergy Stadium.
