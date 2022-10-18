Read full article on original website
Related
Terry Francona on Guardians’ 2022 postseason run: ‘This needs to be a starting place for us’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — With the sting of a Game 5 loss to the Yankees still fresh, Guardians manager Terry Francona acknowledged that his club’s future remains very bright. When asked to assess how far the Guardians came in 2022, Francona said he hopes his players realize just how proud the coaches and front office are of them and how much they care about them.
Guardians’ biggest offseason needs are at DH, catcher according to fans
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Guardians fans are already full of ideas on how to improve the club for another postseason run just one day after the team bowed out with a Game 5 loss to the Yankees in the American League Division Series. Adding a power bat at designated hitter...
Andrés Giménez, Steven Kwan among five Guardians finalists for Gold Glove Awards
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Second baseman Andrés Giménez and left fielder Steven Kwan highlight five Guardians players announced Thursday as finalists for 2022 Gold Glove Awards in the American League. Pitcher Shane Bieber, third baseman José Ramírez and center fielder Myles Straw also finished in the top three...
Yankees mock Josh Naylor with ‘rock the baby’ celebration as they close out ALDS Game 5 win
NEW YORK -- Josh Naylor, Cleveland’s Incredible Bulk, had the Yankees’ Bleacher Creatures turn on him Tuesday and he loved it. While the Yankees were eliminating the Guardians with a 5-1 win in the fifth and deciding game of the American League Division Series, the fans took particular delight in harrasing Naylor during his four at-bats with chants of “Who’s your daddy?”
Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell embraced the Browns the moment he arrived in Cleveland. It hasn’t gone unnoticed by players
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The hat almost didn’t happen. As Donovan Mitchell arrived in Cleveland after a franchise-altering trade with the Utah Jazz last month, he wore a white Cavaliers hoodie with the team’s newest gold-colored logo when he landed at Burke Lakefront Airport. But his most notable item of clothing had nothing to do with the Cavs. It was a Browns hat, white with a brown brim, one that featured the widely-revered-among-fans Brownie logo that now sits at midfield in FirstEnergy Stadium.
BetMGM bonus code: Cardinals-Saints kicks off soon, get $1,000 bonus
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Now that Week 7 has arrived, football fans can score a four-digit risk-free bet using the latest BetMGM bonus code. New customers who...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
90K+
Followers
84K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0