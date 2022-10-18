Silverado Ranch neighborhood-favorite Big Jerk has come a long way from its food truck days, and months ago the spicy and soulful sensation pulled off the ultimate expansion just west of I-15 on Sahara. Taking over an expansive former Mexican eatery space, one of the Valley’s top Caribbean restaurants is now much more than a casual, comfortable spot for lunch, dinner or takeout. The new second location has more seating inside and out and stays open late, bringing in DJs and other entertainment after-hours and launching “Rhythm and Brunch” on Sundays at noon. The additional programming is somewhat reminiscent of local parties that used to take over the restaurants, bars and lounges on this stretch of Sahara in years past, fun and easy nightlife that’s been gone for a while.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 19 HOURS AGO