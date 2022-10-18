Read full article on original website
Do you have what it takes to play professional football? October 29th is your chance to find outEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
UNLV Football: A game in South Bend suddenly looks a whole lot more winnableEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las VegasDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's season continues to fall off the rails after a 2nd straight blowout lossEugene AdamsParadise, NV
A guide to exploring this unique red desert Valley of Fire near Las VegasFit*Life*TravelLas Vegas, NV
DJ Steve Aoki’s Pizzeria Is Headlining the Strip’s Newest Food Hall
The newest food hall headed to the Las Vegas strip has announced more of its 12 forthcoming restaurants and bars, and they include DJ Steve Aoki’s ever-expanding pizza empire, Pizzaoki. Pizzaoki is joining the lineup at Proper Eats, the new food hall opening at the Aria Resort and Casino,...
vegas24seven.com
Emporium Arcade Bar Las Vegas To Host Cannabis Agent Appreciation Event, Oct. 21
(Photo Courtesy of Emporium Arcade Bar) EMPORIUM ARCADE BAR LAS VEGAS TO HOST CANNABIS AGENT APPRECIATION EVENT, FRIDAY, OCT. 21. To show appreciation for Las Vegas’ local cannabis agents, Emporium Arcade Bar Las Vegas invites guests to an exclusive DJ event on the third Friday of each month sponsored by Sip Elixirs. The lively bar known for its curated selection of local craft brews, imaginative cocktails, classic arcade games and colorful artistic ambiance invites cannabis agents to enjoy live music by DJ Matt Lucio as well as an all-vinyl set by DJ Cat Stro. In addition, cannabis professionals presenting their agent cards can enjoy 20 free game tokens during the event.
touropia.com
15 Free Things to Do in Las Vegas
Situated in the midst of the desert, Las Vegas is famous around the world for its high roller tables and extravagant shows. The lights shine bright and the temptation to spend large lies around every corner. Yet there are still many ways to enjoy Sin City without spending a dime.
Las Vegas Weekly
Quick Bites: Las Vegas restaurants making news this week
Wynn Las Vegas has announced a partnership with chef Alon Shaya and restaurateur Emily Shaya of Pomegranate Hospitality that will bring a new Mediterranean restaurant with Middle Eastern influences in winter 2023 in the former Intrigue Lounge space. Pomegranate operates five acclaimed bars and restaurants in New Orleans and Denver. The company’s first Las Vegas operation will be designed by the Rockwell Group in collaboration with Wynn Design and Development and updates on menus and more will be unveiled in the coming months.
Fox5 KVVU
Chicken N Pickle, sports and entertainment venue, to open first location in Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Henderson on Thursday announced that a new restaurant and pickleball facility is set to open its first location in Southern Nevada. According to a news release, Chicken N Pickle will open near the corner of St. Rose and Maryland Parkways in Henderson.
Americajr.com
PHOTOS: Country/rap/rock singer Jelly Roll performs at Fremont Street Experience
AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo was LIVE at Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas for their free Downtown Rocks Concert Series. In this gallery, you’ll see photos of country/rap/rock singer Jelly Roll who performed with his band on Saturday, Oct. 15. It was one of the largest crowds ever at Fremont Street Experience. Jason DeFord known professionally as Jelly Roll is an American rapper and singer known for his collaborations with Lil Wyte, Struggle Jennings, Yelawolf, Tech N9ne and Ryan Upchurch. He is best known for the single “Son of a Sinner” which reached No. 4 on the Billboard Rock songs chart and No. 9 on the Billboard Country songs chart.
Eater
Where to Celebrate Halloween in Las Vegas 2022
Las Vegas loves a party. And bars, restaurants, and nightclubs all over the Las Vegas Valley are creating specialty dishes and drinks and hosting parties and events all month long. Here’s a list of places to celebrate Halloween, which falls on Monday, October 31. See something missing? Hit up...
Chicken N Pickle coming to Henderson in late 2023
Coming to the corner of St. Rose and Maryland Parkways, Chicken N Pickle is a three-acre, multi-level, unique indoor/outdoor experience.
Las Vegas Weekly
Big Jerk Caribbean gets bigger with its second Las Vegas location
Silverado Ranch neighborhood-favorite Big Jerk has come a long way from its food truck days, and months ago the spicy and soulful sensation pulled off the ultimate expansion just west of I-15 on Sahara. Taking over an expansive former Mexican eatery space, one of the Valley’s top Caribbean restaurants is now much more than a casual, comfortable spot for lunch, dinner or takeout. The new second location has more seating inside and out and stays open late, bringing in DJs and other entertainment after-hours and launching “Rhythm and Brunch” on Sundays at noon. The additional programming is somewhat reminiscent of local parties that used to take over the restaurants, bars and lounges on this stretch of Sahara in years past, fun and easy nightlife that’s been gone for a while.
KDWN
Lake Las Vegas Residents Push Back Against New Development
A neighborhood meeting in Lake Las Vegas was forced to reschedule after the developer of a new real estate property underestimated the number of people who would show up. The Raintree Investment Corporation invited residents to the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club to discuss the development of a number of residential homes off the Lake Las Vegas Parkway. The meeting was intended to provide locals with more information about the project, but they were unprepared for the amount of people who showed up. The crowd overflowed, making it difficult for participants to hear the developer speak. Whoops!
963kklz.com
‘Cronuts’ Are Coming To Las Vegas
The “Cronuts” are coming! The “Cronuts” are coming!. Well, no, don’t be afraid at all, especially if you love sweet and delicious pastries! “Cronuts” are a delectable blend of a croissant and a donut. As you can see from the photo above, it is shaped like a donut, but it is made from flaky, croissant-like dough, and filled with flavored cream.
963kklz.com
7 Of The Absolute BEST Cupcakes In Las Vegas
Today is National Chocolate Cupcake Day. And you know we’re down for any reason to eat cupcakes, chocolate or otherwise. Although cupcakes have been around for over 300 years, they really took off at the turn of the century. We can probably blame some of that on the high-profile cupcakeries featured in our favorite shows. Remember Magnolia Bakery from Sex And The City? Cameos like that really boosted the popularity of boutique cupcake places worldwide.
Building Permit Issued for First Las Vegas Cajun Crack’n
More seafood boil is headed to the Las Vegas Valley
vegas24seven.com
Station Casinos: Fall Moments Package
Room Rates Up To 30% Off, 2 Night Minimum Stay, Resort Credit per stay. Special Room Rates Up To 30% Off. 2 Night Minimum Stay. $20-$50 Resort Credit per stay. Stay Now – 3/16/23. Starts: 10/19/22 11:46 AM. Ends: 3/16/23 11:59 PM (Pacific Time Zone). Terms:. Rates do not...
luxury-houses.net
Asking $10,999,999, This Exceptional Frank Lloyd Wright Inspired Home showcases The Pinnacle of Luxury Living in Las Vegas, Nevada
The Home in Las Vegas, an exceptional property boasts the pinnacle of luxury living with amazing entertaining features including resort-style backyard, pool & spa, elevator, kitchen pavilion, fire table, & an expansive turf area and more is now available for sale. This home located at 16 Flying Cloud Ln, Las Vegas, Nevada offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Ivan G. Sher (Phone: 702-400-2400) at BHHS Nevada Properties for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Las Vegas.
Fox5 KVVU
Reservations open for Gordon Ramsay’s new Las Vegas restaurant
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Reservations have opened for Gordon Ramsay’s new restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, located at Harrah’s Las Vegas, the new eatery, dubbed Ramsay’s Kitchen, marks the famed chef’s sixth Las Vegas restaurant. The release says Ramsay’s...
stupiddope.com
ARCADE at Horseshoe Las Vegas is Now Open
The ARCADE at Bally’s Las Vegas is now open as the resort continues its rebrand into Horseshoe Las Vegas. Designed by Aria Group, the 7,000-square-foot arcade is illuminated by a glow of bright neon lights and offers a high-energy, multi-sensory experience for all ages and skill levels. The venue features more than 80 supersized games, including classics like Skee-Ball, air hockey, Rock the Rim and an epic claw machine, Big One Extreme. Additionally, players are transported into immersive adventures via virtual reality with games like “King Kong” and “Mission Impossible,” a four-player interactive gaming experience.
vegas24seven.com
Las Vegas Natural History Museum to Celebrate 100th Anniversary of the Discovery of King Tut’s Tomb on Nov. 4
Las Vegas Natural History Museum to Celebrate 100th Anniversary of the Discovery of King Tut’s Tomb on Nov. 4. Special one-night event to feature guest archaeologist & acclaimed Egyptologist Doc Phineas from The History Channel’s “Pawn Stars”. November 2022 officially marks 100 years since British archaeologist and...
localadventurer.com
Gilcrease Orchard in Las Vegas – What You Need to Know
Gilcrease Orchard is a favorite spot for locals to pick up fresh produce throughout the year, but the most popular time to visit the farm is during pumpkin season. Not only do people visit to pick pumpkins but also to get apple cider and apple cider donuts. Thank you Travel...
news3lv.com
Noodles & Company opens first Nevada location
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Noodles & Company recently opened its first Nevada location right here in Las Vegas. Joining us now with more on what they're serving up are Ricardo Garcia Ramos and Seth Jevne.
