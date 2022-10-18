Read full article on original website
Vicksburg Post
Bowman, New Beginning Church named pastor, church of the year by Best of Mississippi
Vicksburg pastor the Rev. James O. Bowman Sr. and his church, New Beginning Church were selected pastor and church of the year at the third annual Best of Mississippi Awards on Oct. 1 in Flowood. Bowman has been in the ministry for 25 years and is married to J. Bowman.
WAPT
Madison violinist to perform on the Jennifer Hudson Show
MADISON, Miss. — John Eze Uzodinma II, a native of Madison, Mississippi, will appear on the Monday, October 24 episode of the Jennifer Hudson Show to showcase his world-renowned violin skills. The episode will air at 3 p.m. CST on 16 WAPT. A graduate of the University of Southern...
Jackson State’s fund receives $100,000 from candy company on GMA
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Good Moring America (GMA) co-anchor Michael Strahan traveled to Jackson State University (JSU) to celebrate the university’s homecoming. During the newscast, the university was presented a $100,000 check from Mars that will support the JSU Emergency Gap Fund. The JSU Gap Emergency Fund was created to help students who face a […]
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg natives Jane Hopson, Maggie Roberson featured in National TV Commercial
UNIVERSITY, MS– Several students were featured in the debut of the University of Mississippi’s new television commercial Sept. 17 during the football game between Ole Miss and Georgia Tech on ABC. Two of those students are Vicksburg’s own Jane Hopson and Maggie Roberson. The 30-second commercial, titled...
WDAM-TV
From troubled past to success, Dr. Tommie Mabry works to inspire youth
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Overcoming obstacles - one Mississippi man uses his troubled past to show young people how to create a successful future. Motivator, educator, author, father and husband are all hats Tommie Mabry, Ph.D., wears daily. Coming from a rough start, Mabry believes young people need role models, not critics.
Elle
‘It Didn’t Have to Happen’: Interviewing My Grandmother About the Jackson Water Crisis Years in the Making
When the effects of heavy rainfall, a flooding river, and unreliable water system collided in Jackson, Mississippi, this summer, people were left without access to safe drinking water for two months—a dangerous crisis that’s still affecting locals today. In the city, where more than 80 percent of the population is Black, residents have long felt the impact of community divestment and dismissive state-level governance. Boil water notices have been in place countless times throughout the years, and in the middle of this summer’s crisis, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves told a crowd, “It’s also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson.” The result is a place filled with people who rely on one another for support—people like my grandmother.
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg native Tremayne Cole gets his first movie role
Vicksburg native Tremayne Cole has earned a role in the upcoming film “The System” which will air at the end of October. “I sent my portfolio to the casting director last year and when they called back I thought it was a joke at first,” Cole said.
Natchez Democrat
Be on the lookout for rabbit disease
STARKVILLE — Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks Small game biologist Rick Hamrick confirmed in September 2022 that there are no new cases of a new strain of rabbit disease in Mississippi called Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2, or RHDV2 since the state’s first positive in October 2021. The virus had infected about 20 domesticated rabbits in Rankin County.
Vicksburg Post
EXPLAINER: Mississippi River numbers don’t give true depth
With the world suffering in the grips of a long-term spell of dry weather caused by a third consecutive La Niña year, rivers are dropping to near-record levels with little hope of the steady rain necessary to bring them back in the near future. In the U.S., the Mississippi...
WAPT
GMA's Michael Strahan in Jackson ahead of Jackson State University's homecoming
JACKSON, Miss. — Good Morning America co-anchor, Michael Strahan is in the city of Jackson Friday just in time for Jackson State University's homecoming. Strahan is live Friday interviewing long-time friend Coach Deion Sanders. There will also be interviews from the Sonic Boom of the South, the Prancing J-Settes,...
Greyhound searching for new Jackson location
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Greyhound Station in downtown Jackson moved once again, and there are no upcoming trips out of the capital city on the company’s website. Dr. Scott Crawford is a member of the City of Jackson’s Americans with Disabilities Act Advisory Council and was set to take a business trip to Birmingham […]
thelocalvoice.net
Collierville Man Formally Charged with Accessory After the Fact for Hit-And-Run Incident in Oxford, Mississippi
Tristan Holland (18 of Collierville, Tennessee) was formally charged today with Accessory After the Fact and given a bond of $25,000 by a Justice Court Judge. The charge stems from a hit-and-run event that occurred early Sunday morning, October 12, 2022 behind City Hall on the Oxford, Mississippi Square. Two Ole Miss students were run over by a man driving a Toyota truck.
sm2media.com
Church of Jackson is here to stay
The Church of Jackson is a consistent visitor to the University of Southern Mississippi campus. Every Tuesday, they can be found at Shoemaker square. Their protests range from 10 to 15 people with various graphic images to two people holding a picket sign. . By looking at the...
BET
Mississippi Governor Calls Jackson Mayor 'Incompetent' Over Water Issues
As Jackson, Miss. residents continue to cope with longstanding water safety issues, Gov. Tate Reeves on Thursday (Oct. 20) blamed the water crisis on the “absolute and total incompetence of this mayor and his administration,” Jackson station WAPT reports. Speaking to reporters at the governor’s mansion, Reeves, a...
Jackson State Football Stars Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, and Shilo Sanders Sign NIL with Actively Black
Global sportswear brand Actively Black announced a new collective of new Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals with Jackson State University football stars Travis Hunter, and Shilo and Shedeur Sanders.
Greyhound bus returns to this Mississippi city after removing Jackson from schedule
After about a one-year absence, Greyhound is returning to Vicksburg. According to information released early Wednesday, Greyhound Lines Inc. has a new stop in Vicksburg at 3046 Indiana Ave., which is the shopping center containing Corner Market, Planet Fitness and other businesses. A spokesperson for Greyhound said the location is a pickup point where riders can get on the bus. There is no station. The service began Tuesday.
WDAM-TV
‘Absolute and total incompetence’: Governor slams mayor at turkey-pardoning ceremony
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves pardoned a turkey at a ceremony Thursday at the Governor’s Mansion, only moments later to turn a flamethrower on Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. The governor was no-holds-barred when asked about the city’s decision to issue its own request for proposals for...
WLBT
Greyhound no longer offering service in the Capital City at this time
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Upset and frustrated — that’s how Dr. Scott Crawford is feeling after finding out his Greyhound bus trip to Birmingham, Alabama, has been canceled. After trying to reschedule the trip to next week, Crawford said Greyhound told him buses won’t be leaving out of the Capital City anytime soon.
prentissheadlight.com
Mississippi Green Oil in Prentiss nears completion
Construction at Mississippi Green Oil in Prentiss is almost complete and owner Tom Moore and CEO Winston Ceasear are eager to get the ball rolling. MGO is Jefferson Davis County’s first medical marijuana facility. It is located in the former Griffith’s Tire warehouse on John Street Extension, but the...
MSNBC
House probes Mississippi after governor mocked Jackson during water crisis
Top Democrats in the House are investigating the state of Mississippi, its capital city of Jackson, and how officials leading both responded to a recent water supply crisis that left residents without clean water for weeks this year. The probe, if seen through, could offer details on the systemic failures...
