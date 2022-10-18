ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAPT

Madison violinist to perform on the Jennifer Hudson Show

MADISON, Miss. — John Eze Uzodinma II, a native of Madison, Mississippi, will appear on the Monday, October 24 episode of the Jennifer Hudson Show to showcase his world-renowned violin skills. The episode will air at 3 p.m. CST on 16 WAPT. A graduate of the University of Southern...
MADISON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson State’s fund receives $100,000 from candy company on GMA

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Good Moring America (GMA) co-anchor Michael Strahan traveled to Jackson State University (JSU) to celebrate the university’s homecoming. During the newscast, the university was presented a $100,000 check from Mars that will support the JSU Emergency Gap Fund. The JSU Gap Emergency Fund was created to help students who face a […]
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

From troubled past to success, Dr. Tommie Mabry works to inspire youth

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Overcoming obstacles - one Mississippi man uses his troubled past to show young people how to create a successful future. Motivator, educator, author, father and husband are all hats Tommie Mabry, Ph.D., wears daily. Coming from a rough start, Mabry believes young people need role models, not critics.
JACKSON, MS
Elle

‘It Didn’t Have to Happen’: Interviewing My Grandmother About the Jackson Water Crisis Years in the Making

When the effects of heavy rainfall, a flooding river, and unreliable water system collided in Jackson, Mississippi, this summer, people were left without access to safe drinking water for two months—a dangerous crisis that’s still affecting locals today. In the city, where more than 80 percent of the population is Black, residents have long felt the impact of community divestment and dismissive state-level governance. Boil water notices have been in place countless times throughout the years, and in the middle of this summer’s crisis, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves told a crowd, “It’s also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson.” The result is a place filled with people who rely on one another for support—people like my grandmother.
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Vicksburg native Tremayne Cole gets his first movie role

Vicksburg native Tremayne Cole has earned a role in the upcoming film “The System” which will air at the end of October. “I sent my portfolio to the casting director last year and when they called back I thought it was a joke at first,” Cole said.
VICKSBURG, MS
Natchez Democrat

Be on the lookout for rabbit disease

STARKVILLE — Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks Small game biologist Rick Hamrick confirmed in September 2022 that there are no new cases of a new strain of rabbit disease in Mississippi called Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2, or RHDV2 since the state’s first positive in October 2021. The virus had infected about 20 domesticated rabbits in Rankin County.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Vicksburg Post

EXPLAINER: Mississippi River numbers don’t give true depth

With the world suffering in the grips of a long-term spell of dry weather caused by a third consecutive La Niña year, rivers are dropping to near-record levels with little hope of the steady rain necessary to bring them back in the near future. In the U.S., the Mississippi...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Greyhound searching for new Jackson location

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Greyhound Station in downtown Jackson moved once again, and there are no upcoming trips out of the capital city on the company’s website. Dr. Scott Crawford is a member of the City of Jackson’s Americans with Disabilities Act Advisory Council and was set to take a business trip to Birmingham […]
JACKSON, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Collierville Man Formally Charged with Accessory After the Fact for Hit-And-Run Incident in Oxford, Mississippi

Tristan Holland (18 of Collierville, Tennessee) was formally charged today with Accessory After the Fact and given a bond of $25,000 by a Justice Court Judge. The charge stems from a hit-and-run event that occurred early Sunday morning, October 12, 2022 behind City Hall on the Oxford, Mississippi Square. Two Ole Miss students were run over by a man driving a Toyota truck.
OXFORD, MS
sm2media.com

Church of Jackson is here to stay

The Church of Jackson is a consistent visitor to the University of Southern Mississippi campus. Every Tuesday, they can be found at Shoemaker square. Their protests range from 10 to 15 people with various graphic images to two people holding a picket sign.    . By looking at the...
HATTIESBURG, MS
BET

Mississippi Governor Calls Jackson Mayor 'Incompetent' Over Water Issues

As Jackson, Miss. residents continue to cope with longstanding water safety issues, Gov. Tate Reeves on Thursday (Oct. 20) blamed the water crisis on the “absolute and total incompetence of this mayor and his administration,” Jackson station WAPT reports. Speaking to reporters at the governor’s mansion, Reeves, a...
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Greyhound bus returns to this Mississippi city after removing Jackson from schedule

After about a one-year absence, Greyhound is returning to Vicksburg. According to information released early Wednesday, Greyhound Lines Inc. has a new stop in Vicksburg at 3046 Indiana Ave., which is the shopping center containing Corner Market, Planet Fitness and other businesses. A spokesperson for Greyhound said the location is a pickup point where riders can get on the bus. There is no station. The service began Tuesday.
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Greyhound no longer offering service in the Capital City at this time

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Upset and frustrated — that’s how Dr. Scott Crawford is feeling after finding out his Greyhound bus trip to Birmingham, Alabama, has been canceled. After trying to reschedule the trip to next week, Crawford said Greyhound told him buses won’t be leaving out of the Capital City anytime soon.
JACKSON, MS
prentissheadlight.com

Mississippi Green Oil in Prentiss nears completion

Construction at Mississippi Green Oil in Prentiss is almost complete and owner Tom Moore and CEO Winston Ceasear are eager to get the ball rolling. MGO is Jefferson Davis County’s first medical marijuana facility. It is located in the former Griffith’s Tire warehouse on John Street Extension, but the...
PRENTISS, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy